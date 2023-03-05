© Jack Taylor/Getty Images
  • Virtue Epistemology

How economic reasoning can find solutions for problems, big and small

  • Virtue epistemologists argue that we arrive at knowledge of the world through exercising intellectual virtues. Aristotle compares virtues to skills that we can cultivate through practise. What intellectual skills does Erik Angner suggest we can learn from economics?

  • In his book review, Tej Parikh points to a 2019 survey that found economists among the least trusted professionals in the UK. What intellectual vices are suggested as possible reasons for this?

Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet

