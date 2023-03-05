This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Virtue Epistemology

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

How economic reasoning can find solutions for problems, big and small

Virtue epistemologists argue that we arrive at knowledge of the world through exercising intellectual virtues. Aristotle compares virtues to skills that we can cultivate through practise. What intellectual skills does Erik Angner suggest we can learn from economics?

In his book review, Tej Parikh points to a 2019 survey that found economists among the least trusted professionals in the UK. What intellectual vices are suggested as possible reasons for this?

Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet