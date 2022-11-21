This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Epistemology: what is knowledge?



What quantum physics tells us about reality

To what extent does our perception of the world (appearance) resemble the world (reality)?

Can we rely on our senses to give us knowledge of reality?

Does quantum physics undermine direct realism?

If they knew what we do know, how might Berkeley and Locke have differed in their response to quantum physics?

Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet