EU considering excluding UK from trade talks before Brexit

Brussels is eyeing the exclusion of Britain from updates on EU trade talks amid concerns that the UK could take advantage of sensitive information in its own post-Brexit trade negotiations.

After a briefing last month by Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, the European Commission warned that there needed to be a “discussion about the treatment of sensitive information in the context of certain trade negotiations, to which the UK would continue to have access to while it remained a full member of the union”.

The warning, in an official account of the meeting, came as the EU prepared to initiate trade talks with Australia, a country which with the UK hopes to strike its own post-Brexit free-trade deal.

All EU member states, including the UK, participate in a trade policy committee that meets weekly in Brussels to discuss the EU’s trade dealings. Representatives of member states also meet regularly with EU trade negotiators to discuss strategies and aims.

Many EU leaders are worried that allowing the UK to continue to receive the routine updates until it leaves the bloc in 2019 will strengthen Britain’s bargaining position in post-Brexit trade talks and potentially enable it to outbid the EU in future negotiations.

“The question is to what extent Britain should be involved or informed or have access to ongoing negotiations when they are leaving because then they will proceed to conclude their own deals,” said a senior figure briefed on discussions within the European Commission.

“All our negotiations would clearly be for a market of 28, but we’re going to be a market of 27 down the line,” the person added. “It’s more that we should be aware of what’s going to come down the road in terms of strategy . . . We shouldn’t put ourselves at a disadvantage.”

But Downing Street has rejected any suggestion that the UK will be excluded from trade conversations.

A UK government spokeswoman said: “The prime minister has made clear that the UK remains a member of the EU with all the rights and obligations that entails and we will continue to play our full role.

“We will of course be discussing our relationship with other countries as we always have.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May © EPA

The UK government has promised to be “loyal” to the EU in its trade affairs while it remains a member state, but many in Brussels are concerned that the interests of the UK and the EU will diverge as Brexit approaches.

The question has confounded trade experts, as there is no legal mechanism for the bloc to exclude any member state from the weekly flow of information.

The situation is complicated by the fact that the EU has the exclusive right to negotiate trade deals for member states, meaning the UK has no legal right to initiate formal bilateral talks with other countries before Brexit happens in 2019.

Trade experts say one option would be for the UK to opt out of the information loop during the Brexit process in exchange for an agreement with Europe to allow it begin bilateral talks before it leaves the bloc.