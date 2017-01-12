Fiat Chrysler could face $4.6bn fine, what Putin really wants from Trump and who killed the great British curry house?

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Another day, another major carmaker makes headlines. Fiat Chrysler could face a fine of up to $4.6bn after the US Environmental Protection Agency accused the company of violating emissions laws in 104,000 diesel vehicles, only a day after Volkswagen agreed to pay a $4.3bn criminal fine for deliberately evading US pollution laws.

The EPA may eventually recall these vehicles but probably not until it and FCA come to an agreement — which could look like the fix for VW where customers can have their illegal software swapped for a compliant version.

Meanwhile, US regulators are set to announce as soon as Friday another criminal settlement involving the car industry, with Japanese automotive supplier Takata expected to plead guilty to criminal wrongdoing to resolve a US Justice Department probe of rupturing airbags, in what is reportedly a $1bn settlement. US authorities are also pursuing more VW personnel over the diesel emissions scandal. (FT, Wired, Reuters)

In the news

Buoyant British economy boosts Brexiters’ cause At present, the stream of good economic news shows little sign of drying up. But the vast majority of the 120 economists surveyed by the Financial Times at the end of 2016 still believe Brexit will harm the UK’s longer-term economic prospects. The FT’s Martin Wolf says business should assume a hard Brexit. (FT)

Russia agitated The Kremlin has hit out at the biggest deployment of US troops in Europe since the end of the cold war, branding the arrival of troops and tanks in Poland as a threat to Russia’s national security. It comes as two of Donald Trump’s top nominees broke with the president-elect on Russia, most notably secretary of defence nominee James Mattis, who called Vladimir Putin a threat to global order. (Guardian, FT)

Obama’s parting shots Barack Obama has kept busy in his last week. He has ended ‘wet-foot, dry-foot’, a longstanding US policy that allowed Cuban nationals who reached the US to be eligible automatically for residency. His administration also launched a new case at the World Trade Organisation that is nominally targeted at the Chinese aluminium industry. (FT)

Tata names new chairman Tata Sons appointed Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chief executive of its hugely profitable IT services unit, in a move aimed at restoring stability to the group after months of turmoil in its upper ranks. (FT)

Dossiers, kompromat and intelligence The former MI6 spy who is the alleged author of the controversial dossier alleging Trump ties to Russia is reported to have left his home and to be lying low. The BBC goes long on the dossier in a much-discussed piece that includes multiple sources claiming knowledge that the Russians do have what is called kompromat — or compromising material — on Trump. As for US intelligence, the FBI will be kept busy by a justice department investigation into its handling of the Clinton case. (FT, BBC, Atlantic)

How to lose $1bn Billionaire hedge fund manager George Soros lost nearly $1bn as a result of the stock market rally spurred by Donald Trump’s surprise presidential election. Such bets are a stark reminder of the challenges even acclaimed investors have faced following Mr Trump’s unexpected victory. (WSJ)

It’s a big day for

Big banks Bank of America, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase begin earnings season for Wall Street — here are five things to look out for as they present fourth-quarter results. (FT)

Food for thought

How China rules the waves A global FT investigation into how Beijing has spent billions expanding its ports network to secure sea lanes and establish itself as a major maritime superpower. (FT)

What Putin really wants from Trump Cuddle up to the Kremlin and do not be surprised when you are burnt, writes the FT’s Philip Stephens. “The next time US intelligence agencies flag up a security threat — another Russian incursion into Ukraine, say — the Kremlin has a riposte. If the occupant of the Oval Office has no faith in the CIA, the National Security Agency or the Federal Bureau of Investigation, why should anyone else believe them?” (FT)

Celebrity presidents Why Democrats should consider a celebrity for president in 2020. It worked for Republicans — twice. And charismatic candidates like Barack Obama and Bill Clinton don’t appear every four years. (New Republic)

Europe’s future A sweeping London Review of Books essay on the future of democracy in Europe as Brexit, Le Pen, Trump and the refugee crisis loom. “The result to be feared is not a new dark age, or the imminent collapse of capitalist democracy, the eurozone or the EU, but merely the depressing continuation of both Europe and Germany’s failure to live up to their potential.” (LRB)

Step aside killer zombies Scientists have delved deep into ancient brain circuits to reveal neurons that can instantly turn mild-mannered mice into ferocious predators — before switching the rodents back to their normal placid selves. Scientists could use the improved knowledge of the brain’s motor circuits that control face and jaw muscles to treat neurological diseases. (FT)

The death of the great British curry house The curry house’s once unassailable place in British life looks precarious. Thousands of Indian restaurants are critically short of both staff to cook the food and customers to eat it and handfuls are closing down every week. Why has Britain turned its back on its favourite food — and shut out the people needed to cook it? (Guardian)

Video of the day

How pound swings on government speeches Since the UK’s EU referendum, sterling has lost more than 22 per cent of its value. The FT’s Roger Blitz explains how sterling has become a political currency. (FT)