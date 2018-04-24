KPMG is this week facing the prospect of a rebellion from shareholders in two of its oldest and highest profile clients, Wells Fargo and General Electric, over its role auditing the beleaguered companies.

The two titans of US industry and banking are facing calls to end their decades-old audit relationships with the firm. Professional services firms that are now part of KPMG have audited Wells since 1931 and GE since 1909. Last year it collected a combined total of almost $200m in fees from the two blue-chip groups.

However, KPMG’s role has come under the spotlight at Wells and GE, both of which have been laid low by a series of mishaps.

Fake accounts and other scandals at Wells, run by chief executive Tim Sloan, have cost the California-based company its status as the world’s most valuable bank. GE shares have lost half their value in the past year over financial difficulties including a need to prop up reserves over unexpected insurance liabilities. Both companies are under investigation by regulators.

Glass Lewis, the shareholder advisory service, has recommended that investors in Wells vote against retaining KPMG as the bank’s auditor. At GE, both Glass Lewis and ISS, another advisor, have called for a vote to replace it.

GE shareholders should reject the reappointment of KPMG “in light of several ongoing concerns”, including Securities and Exchange Commission investigations and the firm’s “extremely long tenure”, Glass Lewis argued.

KPMG is confident that its audits and reviews of Wells Fargo’s consolidated financial statements were appropriately planned

Of KPMG’s relationship with Wells Fargo, Glass Lewis said: “While cognisant that an auditor is not expected to inspect every instance of potential fraud at a company, we believe that this unique case warrants additional scrutiny.”

Shareholders in US companies, whose votes are not binding, rarely rebel over audit contracts. Support levels were higher than 90 per cent at all but four of the past 1,500 meetings at S&P 500 companies, according to ISS Analytics.

Yet the influence of ISS and Glass Lewis makes such a revolt a possibility at Wells and GE this week. KPMG declined to comment.

Protests by bank workers and consumer activists are expected at Wells’ annual meeting in Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday. The gathering comes a year after a fiery meeting in Florida, when shareholders cast almost half their votes against the re-election of some of the bank’s directors.

Thousands of Wells employees under pressure to hit sales targets signed up customers for services they knew nothing about. Since then, Wells has been embroiled in further problems. Last week, regulators slapped a $1bn fine on the bank over mortgage fees, unwanted car insurance and other compliance failures.

KPMG’s role has come under fire from senators including Elizabeth Warren, who has said the firm’s failure to spot the problems at the bank “raises questions about the quality of your audits”.

The accounting firm has responded by saying that the misconduct at Wells “did not implicate any key control over financial reporting”.

“KPMG is confident that its audits and reviews of Wells Fargo’s consolidated financial statements were appropriately planned and performed in accordance with applicable professional standards.”

Its role may come under further scrutiny at GE’s annual meeting in Imperial, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday.

The meeting will be the first since the company revealed in January that it was under investigation by the SEC over two issues: reported revenues from long-term service contracts, and liabilities from insurance operations it offloaded in 2006, which required a $9.5bn pre-tax charge to cover expected future costs. The liabilities relate mainly to policies for long-term care.

GE is KPMG’s longest-standing client, according to data provider Audit Analytics. It has also been a lucrative one. Last year the group paid KPMG $142.9m for audit, audit-related and tax fees, including $30m for an audit of its oil and gas services business for the merger with Baker Hughes, which closed last year.

Wells Fargo paid KPMG $54.9m in fees last year, including $5.8m for tax-related services.

GE’s board said it had chosen to stick with KPMG for a 110th year in 2018, after a “rigorous review process”. In its proxy filing for the annual meeting, GE argued that having a long-tenured auditor with deep institutional knowledge and expertise “keeps costs competitive”, and saves management time and resources by avoiding the need to help bring a new team up to speed. It added that KPMG had a strong process for maintaining independence, with the lead audit engagement partner rotating every five years.

Similarly, Wells Fargo said the retention of KPMG was “in the best interests of our company and its shareholders”.