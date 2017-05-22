Daily briefing: Trump in Israel, Ford shake-up and an American princeling

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Donald Trump said the Middle East had a “rare opportunity” to achieve peace as he arrived in Israel on Monday for his first visit to the country. Mr Trump’s visit highlighted his closeness with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but also revealed the political rifts in Israel. The US president arrived from Saudi Arabia, where Mr Trump positioned the Washington squarely on the side of Sunni Arab states in what he described as a battle between “good and evil” against Iran.

Re-elected Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, meanwhile, mocked the US’s rekindled alliance with Saudi Arabia, as he vowed to forge ahead with the Islamic republic’s missile programme. Here’s Gideon Rachman on how Mr Trump’s unpredictability is “destabilising the world”.

Finally, back in Washington, the crisis over his campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia continues to consume Mr Trump’s presidency. Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser, who is one of the people close to Mr Trump at the centre of the probe, will reportedly invoke his fifth amendment right against self-incrimination in order to avoid complying with a Senate subpoena for documents related to the Russia probe. (FT, NYT, Bloomberg)

In the news

Ford shuffles the C-suite

Ford replaced its chief executive in a shake-up designed to reverse a plummeting share price and bolster the development of electric and autonomous vehicles. Mark Fields is being replaced by James Hackett, who currently heads the company’s autonomous car subsidiary. Mr Hackett has a history of turnrounds. Here’s Lex’s take. (FT, NYT)

Tit-for-tat over Turkey brawl in Washington

Ankara summoned the US ambassador to protest at the “aggressive and unprofessional actions” of US security personnel during Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Washington last week. The US had summoned Turkey’s ambassador after a brawl outside his residence in which Turkish security officials attacked unarmed protesters. Last week, Turkey revoked the passport of Enes Kanter, a basketball star in the US — he responded at a press conference on Monday, calling Mr Erdogan “the Hitler of our century”. (FT, Reuters)

Facebook leak reveals how it moderates content

The social network has come under scrutiny for how it handles offensive material — now leaked documents are ramping up the pressure. (Guardian)

Barclays beefs up barriers The British bank has tightened its email security after a prankster posed as its chairman and sent a series of messages to Jes Staley, its chief executive. Mr Staley was heavily criticised at a recent shareholder meeting for attempting to unmask a whistleblower. (FT)

Silicon Saxony

The Bay Area may be disrupting the future of cars but, in the coming years, Germany hopes to unleash its own revolution, in the country’s easternmost region, which is shaping up to play a lead role in the electrification of cars. (FT)

The day ahead

South Africa sets rates

The South African Reserve Bank meets for three days to set monetary policy after warning this month that the country faces further downgrades to its credit rating, which might weaken the rand and lead to higher borrowing costs. (FT)

What we’re reading

Too scared to spend Latino consumers in the US are spooked by Donald Trump’s immigration policies. Families once willing to fork out $5,000 or more on baby showers are hoarding cash in case they or their relatives are swept up in raids. (FT)

An American princeling Jared Kushner, the thirtysomething scion of a billionaire real estate fortune, happens to be the son-in-law of the US president — and his most trusted adviser. He has no experience in government but is now one of Washington’s most powerful men — and his vast investment portfolio, which he has chosen not to sell, offers up myriad opportunities for conflict. (WaPo)

China and India soak up the sun For years, the two Asian powers had been cast as obstacles to the battle against climate change. But now both countries are making great strides, particularly in solar energy, and it is the US — under a new, climate science denying administration — that looks the laggard. (NYT)



Small enough to jail A new documentary explores the case of Abacus, a family-owned bank in New York City’s Chinatown which was the only US financial institution to be indicted in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. (Salon)

When your child is a psychopath What do you do when your child exhibits behaviour more commonly associated with serial killers? For a long time, there was nothing you could do — but new research suggests methods of treatment. (Atlantic)

Fetishising crisis There is a virulent strain of management thinking that sees every crisis as an opportunity. In fact, it is mainly consultants who benefit. Instead, good leaders should avoid crisis in the first place, writes Andrew Hill. (FT)

Who owns the space between reclining airline seats? It’s complicated. But these economists have a few ideas on how to resolve the inherent conflict between the recliner and the reclinee. (Economist)

Video of the day

Rouhani’s reformist victory Hassan Rouhani, who sealed Iran’s historic nuclear deal with world powers during his first term, won 57 per cent of the vote. His hardline opponent, Ebrahim Raisi, a senior cleric who was running for office for the first time, garnered 38.5 per cent. (FT)