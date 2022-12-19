EU member states have reached a deal on the world’s first major carbon border tax, New Delhi has stepped up spending on infrastructure in neighbouring countries, the world’s largest investment banks for the first time will earn more dealmaking fees in India this year than in China, a new generation of artificial tasks is able to do more jobs that previously only humans could do.

