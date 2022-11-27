This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Moral philosophy

‘Degrowth’ — Marxism is back for the modern age

Is there an ethical argument for eliminating advertising from society?

What ethical reasons are there to support or oppose a policy of degrowth?

Who would you prefer as Prime Minister? Mill, Kant, Aristotle or Marx? Why?

Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet