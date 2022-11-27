Philosophy class: ‘Degrowth’ — Marxism is back for the modern age
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Schools news every morning.
This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
Moral philosophy
Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:
‘Degrowth’ — Marxism is back for the modern age
Is there an ethical argument for eliminating advertising from society?
What ethical reasons are there to support or oppose a policy of degrowth?
Who would you prefer as Prime Minister? Mill, Kant, Aristotle or Marx? Why?
Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet
Comments