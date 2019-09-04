Terse and elegiac at best, The Mustang is a dude Western from the Horse Whisperer school. (It’s even co-produced by Robert Redford, his name tucked away among teeming credits.) The Nevada landscapes are vast; the acting of Belgian star Matthias Schoenaerts is accentless and flawless; the story is teased out with skilful subplots. The only distracting rub, barely avoidable in this movie brand, is dumb-chum adorability. Who won’t be going “ooh” and “ahhh” when convict Schoenaerts, sprung from solitary, gets his shot at rehabilitation by training a mustang as cute as mustard and as glamorous as Marilyn Monroe? (Did the horse see The Misfits and find his model?)

“There are 100,000 wild mustangs still at large in the US,” burbles a caption. The result could be a documentary manqué. We can’t help feeling that director Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre would like to give us a tour of America’s real-life nags-and-lags programmes. Instead she is stuck with telling a story. But it’s worth hanging about. Belgian cinematographer Ruben Impens (Raw, Beautiful Boy) captures the beauties of sky and land. Bruce Dern has a succulent cameo as a horse-wrangling grouch overseeing the convicts. Schoenaerts’ tough-but-tender charisma has a Brando quality and his big emotional speech — about the domestic assault that clapped him in jail — is delivered with raw power and real feeling.

