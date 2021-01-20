Here's what to expect as Biden assumes office
Mamta Badkar
Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday will be a scaled-down largely virtual affair as Americans are urged to stay away from Washington.
The transfer of power was already set to be an atypical affair with Donald Trump snubbing the inauguration after repeatedly trying to challenge election results. But the fortification of Washington following this months’ attack on the US Capitol and an effort to reduce crowding because of the deadly coronavirus pandemic means that this will be an inauguration unlike any we have seen in modern times.
So what can we expect today? While the exact start time hasn't been announced, the event is expected to kick off around 11am ET. Although, while the swearing-in, troop review and military escort will take place in-person, the bulk of the celebrations will occur virtually and there will be no official inaugural ball.
- The proceedings will begin with an invocation read by Rev. Leo J. O'Donovan. Andrea Hall, a Georgia fire captain will recite the Pledge of Allegiance, while Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem. Amanda Gorman, the youngest inaugural poet, will read her work "The Hill We Climb", a poem about national unity, and Jennifer Lopez will perform.
- Around noon, chief justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office to Mr Biden on the West Front of the Capitol. Kamala Harris, the first Black and first Indian-American to serve as vice president, will be sworn in by Supreme Court justice Sonia Sotomayor.
- Mr Biden will deliver his inaugural address in which he is expected to lay out his plan to fight the pandemic and deliver a message of healing and unity.
- After the ceremony, Mr Biden and Ms Harris and their spouses will participate in a Pass in Review. The longstanding tradition involves a review of the military troops and reflects a peaceful transfer of power to the new Commander-in-Chief.
- Mr Biden and Dr Jill Biden will lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with Ms Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff. They will be accompanied by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton.
- Mr Biden will then receive a Presidential Escort from 15th Street to the White House.
- The virtual "Parade Across America" featuring performances from communities across the country will begin after Mr Biden enters the White House.
- At 8:30pm ET Tom Hanks will host a prime-time programme featuring remarks by Mr Biden, Ms Harris. The star-studded televised special will also feature musical performances by artists like Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, John Legend and Demi Lovato. Actors Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will also participate
Trump pardons ex-adviser Steve Bannon and dozens more
Demetri Sevastopulo
Donald Trump departed the White House early on Wednesday morning, hours after pardoning Steve Bannon, his former strategist, and dozens others ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US president.
The outgoing president and his wife Melania lifted off from the White House South Lawn at 8.18am on the Marine One presidential helicopter, as they prepared to return to Florida where the couple will reside.
Just days after his historic second impeachment for inciting a mob that stormed the US Capitol on January 6, Mr Trump pardoned Mr Bannon, one of the most divisive and polarising people in his political orbit. The pardon was one of dozens issued at the last minute for former politicians, people convicted of drug offences, and the rapper Lil Wayne.
Mr Bannon was charged last year with defrauding hundreds of thousands of Trump supporters who donated to a crowdfunding campaign to build the wall on the US-Mexico border that Mr Trump touted in the 2016 race. Mr Bannon had pleaded not guilty and was released on bail awaiting trial.
Mr Trump did not issue pre-emptive pardons for himself or any of his family members, an idea he had floated in conversations with staff after losing the November election. Most constitutional scholars said he could not pardon himself, but the theory has never been tested in court.
Inauguration day in the US
Oliver Ralph
Hello, and welcome to the FT’s US presidential inauguration live blog.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are preparing to take their oaths of office, but this will be a transfer of power like no other. For at least the fourth time in history, the sitting president will be absent from his successor’s planned inauguration. And the huge crowds usually in Washington will be absent because of Covid-19 restrictions and tight security.
Over the next few hours we’ll keep you up to date with the latest developments, from Mr Biden’s inauguration speech to the whereabouts of Donald Trump and the possible reaction on the streets of US cities.
We’ll have analysis throughout the day from FT commentators Peter Spiegel, Rana Faroohar and Ed Luce. They’ll be dissecting Mr Biden’s speech, and explaining what it means for the US and the rest of the world.
