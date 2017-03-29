Donald Trump’s power plan: Why US coal jobs are not coming back

The New Castle generating station is a power plant that has risen from the dead. A foundation stone by the entrance dates the building in Pennsylvania to 1938 and its cramped spaces inside give the feel of the engine room of a steamship. Back in 2014, new pollution regulations might have doomed the old coal-fired plant, which is in an area that voted heavily for Donald Trump in last year’s election.

But some fat yellow tubes draped over the antique equipment are evidence that this ageing facility still has a role to play. Instead of shutting New Castle, the company that owns it — NRG Energy — decided to convert it and two similar coal-fired plants to run on gas.

The decision saved New Castle and about 40 of its jobs. “The outlook for some of these [coal-fired] plants was pretty bleak,” says Mauricio Gutierrez, NRG’s chief executive. “Now they are very successful investments for us.”

As well as reducing emissions, switching fuels has kept the plants competitive against other generators, thanks to the low-cost gas that flows in abundance from the Appalachian Basin’s Marcellus Shale, America’s largest gasfield.

Yet the good news for workers at New Castle holds a bleaker message for US coal miners. For decades, the plant was a reliable customer for American coal, with a steady flow of trucks arriving to deliver fuel. That demand has gone, and is never coming back.

New Castle represents a trend that has swept across the US since natural gas prices started to plunge in 2008: the closure of coal-fired plants and their replacement by gas-fired alternatives, or renewable energy including wind and solar power. A glut of gas released by the shale revolution has kept prices low, meaning that gas-fired generation is often more competitive than coal-fired plants. In 2010 the US generated almost half its electricity using coal. Last year, that was down to 30 per cent.

Mr Trump campaigned hard on reviving the US coal industry. “You watch what happens if I win: we’re going to bring those miners back,” he told a rally in West Virginia in May.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump signed an executive order to make good on that promise. It set in motion procedures for dismantling much of the framework his predecessor Barack Obama had put in place for addressing the threat of climate change. In particular, it took aim at the Clean Power Plan, the regulations intended to cut carbon dioxide emissions from electricity generation, which were expected to accelerate the pace at which coal-fired plants are closing.

“You know what it says, right?” Mr Trump asked the group of miners assembled to attend the signing. “You’re going back to work.”

Donald Trump at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, in October 2016. Pennsylvania was one of the states that swung to the Republicans in the November elections © AFP

The reality, however, is that nothing in Mr Trump’s announcement is likely to bring back any coal mining jobs. At best, his moves to strike down regulations might arrest the industry’s decline for a while. If the administration really wants to turn coal mining round, it will probably have to adopt ideas now cropping up in some US states, and start using regulations and the law to attack renewable energy.

‘It has fed us all here for years’

Coal has been mined in western Pennsylvania since the 18th century, and it is still one of the few industries that brings revenue into the rural areas of the state, as well as being the source of most of the best-paying jobs.

This is also solid Trump country, one of the areas that delivered the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania for the president. “Coal has fed us all here for years and years. It’s the nucleus of everything,” says Larry Mostoller, whose family runs a convenience store, restaurant and petrol station in Somerset County, in the south-west of the state.

Lex Trump/coal: Appalachia’s false spring Dismantling Obama regulations will do little to arrest decline

“I really believe Trump’s energy policy is going to help the coal industry,” he continues. “I don’t know that Trump is the number one answer, but we were unhappy with what we had . . . And we need to get rid of over-regulation.”

The prospects for the coal industry in Somerset County have started to look up, although it has had little to do with Mr Trump. Corsa Coal, a Toronto-listed group, is opening a mine to capitalise on an upturn in the market for coking or metallurgical coal used for making steel. Prices have been declining this year, but are still roughly double what they were a year ago.

Corsa has dug about 90 feet into a hillside and is close to exposing a seam of high-quality coal that can be mined for at least two miles underground. The decision to invest was taken in October and the mine is scheduled to be in production in mid-May. The Acosta Deep mine will employ about 40 miners initially, rising to about 75 once it is in full production. But those gains are small compared with the sector’s recent losses. Five years ago PBS Coals, which Corsa bought in 2014, employed about 1,500 in northern Appalachia. Now Corsa has jobs for just 400.

Metallurgical coal generally accounts for less than a tenth of the output of US mines. The great majority of US production is thermal or steam coal, used for power generation, and that market has shown only a modest upturn.

Since 2010, US power generators have shut down 251 coal-fired power stations, often smaller and older ones where it was uneconomic to fit equipment to cut emissions of mercury, arsenic and other pollutants, as required by the Obama administration’s regulations. But even without those rules, new coal-fired plants are unlikely to be commercially attractive. The US Energy Information Administration calculated in 2015 that the average all-in cost of electricity from a new conventional coal-fired power plant would be $95.10 per megawatt hour, 31 per cent higher than the cost from an advanced combined-cycle gas-fired plant of $72.60 per MWh.

The closures of old coal-fired plants continue. In February the utilities that own the Navajo Generating Station in Arizona, the largest coal-fired plant in the western US, announced that they planned to shut it down at the end of 2019. Salt River Project, the Arizona state-owned utility that operates the plant, said it had an obligation to its 1m customers to keep costs down, “and the higher cost of operating NGS would be borne by our customers”. Last week, Dayton Power & Light, a subsidiary of AES Corp, announced it planned to shut two coal-fired plants in Ohio next year.

Renewable rival

Mr Gutierrez of NRG says that whatever action the Trump administration took, he did not expect it to stop the shift in the US industry towards sources with lower emissions. “Of course it [the Trump administration] makes a difference. We will take it into consideration. But any investment decisions we make are for 15, 20, 30 years into the future,” he says. “More and more we are going to rely on natural gas and renewables.”

Miners have a long history in Pennsylvania. This 1930s WPA poster was designed to promote the state and its industry © FT montage; Library of Congress

The plunging costs of solar and wind power are making them potent competitors against coal. Moody’s, the rating agency, said in a report last week that in the Great Plains states east of the Rocky Mountains, wind power costs about $20 per MWh, compared with about $30 per MWh for just the running costs of existing coal-fired plants. The report raised the possibility that many US coal plants could become “stranded assets”, uneconomic long before the end of their lives.

The EIA projected last year that if the Clean Power Plan were implemented as Mr Obama had wanted, it would lead to a continued decline in US coal production after 2020 and sustained growth in renewable energy. Without the plan, the EIA thinks that coal production will rebound a little until 2020 then stabilise and remain roughly at present levels until 2040, while renewable energy will continue to grow but at a slower rate.

The EIA has frequently underestimated the growth of renewable energy in its forecasts, however. Jules Kortenhorst, chief executive of the Rocky Mountain Institute, an environmental group that works with businesses, says he thinks a reduction in US emissions is “largely locked in”, because of the shift away from coal and towards gas and renewables. “My hunch is that the outcome will in the end beat the [Obama] Clean Power Plan’s objectives,” he says.

On the other side of the argument, the American Coalition for Clean Coal Electricity, which represents coal-fired power generators, commended Mr Trump’s order on Tuesday, describing the Clean Power Plan as “the poster child for regulations that are unnecessarily expensive and have no meaningful environmental benefit”. But it is clearly on the defensive.

Paul Bailey, the ACCCE’s chief executive, says that since 2010 generators have announced the closure of about 99,000MW of coal-fired capacity, or roughly a third of the fleet. Of that 51,000MW has already been scrapped but a further 23,000MW or so of capacity is scheduled to close over the next four years, and that is the slice that the ACCCE hopes can be saved by the Trump administration.

“We see an opportunity to make a case for reliable baseload electricity, and the central role of coal in providing that,” Mr Bailey says.

‘Jobs are not coming back’

In some states, coal advocates have decided that the sort of supportive deregulation pursued by Mr Trump is not enough, and have been calling for tax and regulatory changes to attack renewable energy. Wyoming has a small tax on wind generation, and Oklahoma’s governor Mary Fallin has proposed one at a much higher rate. In North Dakota, an attempt to put a two-year moratorium on new wind farms made some progress before being rejected by the state’s senate. However, there are many more states that have policies favouring renewable energy, adding to the difficulty of resuscitating coal.

Coal barges on the Allegheny river near the Cheswick power station in Pennsylvania © Justin Merriman

A further twist is that even if demand could be revived, the principal beneficiaries would likely be the lowest-cost mines: the vast open pits in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming and Montana. The differences in productivity there are staggering. In 2015 mines in Pennsylvania produced on average 3.61 short tons of coal per worker per hour. Miners in the Powder River Basin produced more than eight times as much, at 29.3 short tons per person per hour source, the EIA says. Even allowing for transport costs and differences in quality, that is a huge disadvantage for the Appalachian mines, and another reason why Mr Trump’s promises are unlikely to be fulfilled.

Amanda Laucher, one of the leaders of Mined Minds, a group that retrains miners and other workers in Pennsylvania and West Virginia to become software developers, says she has some sympathy for the president. “People will see that the coal jobs are not coming back. And at that point they will blame Trump,” she says. “But nobody could have brought those jobs back.”

Marvin Laucher, a former coal miner, helps a student at the Mined Minds coding class in Pittsburgh © Justin Merriman