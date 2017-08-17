Steve Bannon launches stinging attack on China

The US and China are engaged in an “economic war” from which there will be only one winner, White House strategist Steve Bannon has warned in a stinging attack on Washington’s principal geopolitical rival.

In an impromptu and wide-ranging interview published on Thursday morning Beijing time in the American Prospect, a left-leaning US magazine, Mr Bannon also said he was working to place anti-China hawks in key positions at the defence and state departments, and admitted that there was “no military solution” to the North Korean nuclear crisis.

“We’re at economic war with China,” Mr Bannon said. “One of us is going to be a hegemon in 25 or 30 years and it’s gonna be them if we go down this path.

“The economic war with China is everything and we have to be maniacally focused on that,” said the outspoken presidential adviser. “If we continue to lose it we’re five years away, I think, 10 years at the most, of hitting an inflection point from which we’ll never be able to recover.”

China’s foreign ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Robert Kuttner, co-editor of The American Prospect, said Mr Bannon had phoned him on Tuesday, the same day that Mr Trump returned to his initial assessment that “both sides” had been to blame for the clashes between white supremacists and anti-Nazi protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Mr Bannon, a leading figure in the “alt-right” movement before joining Mr Trump’s campaign, has been under pressure to resign in the wake of the Charlottesville protests. The president was equivocal about his adviser’s future at Tuesday’s press conference.

During the call, Mr Bannon dismissed the neo-Nazi movement in the US as a clownish “fringe element”. “I think the media plays it up too much and we gotta help crush it,” he said. “These guys are a collection of clowns.”

Mr Bannon’s comments will confirm Beijing’s worst fears about him. Since Donald Trump assumed office, Chinese officials have lobbied more moderate administration figures and the president’s son-in-law and daughter, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, to defuse bilateral tensions.

So far their strategy has worked. Mr Trump has backed off on threats to abandon Washington’s longstanding “One China” policy, declare China a “currency manipulator” and launch punitive trade actions against the world’s second largest economy, especially if Beijing did not pressure North Korea to abandon its nuclear and missile development programmes.

According to Mr Bannon, North Korea was a “sideshow” in the context of a winner-takes-all competition between the world’s two largest economies and the US should not let up on trade issues in return for Beijing’s help in pressuring Pyongyang.

“There’s no military solution [to North Korea’s nuclear threats], forget it,” he said. “Until somebody solves the part of the equation that shows me that 10m people in Seoul don’t die in the first 30 minutes from conventional weapons . . . they got us.”

On Monday Mr Trump announced that he would study allegedly unfair Chinese trade and investment practices that could take a year to conclude.

But Mr Bannon promised to go on the offensive against China, saying he was fighting “every day” against the Treasury department, headed by Steven Mnuchin, and economic adviser Gary Cohn.

He also said he was working to “getting hawks in” at the defence and state departments, adding that his bureaucratic rivals were “wetting themselves”. “We’re going to run the tables [on China],” Mr Bannon said. “We’ve come to the conclusion that they’re [engaged] in an economic war and they’re crushing us.”