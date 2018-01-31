Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

UK prime minister Theresa May has arrived in China with the largest business delegation her government has taken on an overseas trip as she seeks to put her Brexit troubles aside and make progress on boosting British trade

© Chris Ratcliffe/EPa

An honour guard stands at attention either side of the red carpet laid out for British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip on their arrival in Wuhan, a city of 10m people in central China

© Stefan Rousseau/PA

Theresa May and her husband, Philip, descend from the steps of the Royal Air Force aircraft after arrival in Wuhan

© Dan Kitwood/Getty

Members of the public gather to see Theresa May as she makes a visit to the banks of the Yangtze river in Wuhan

© Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

The UK prime minister, centre, getting ready to leave after meeting with environmental experts after her visit to the Yangtze

© AP

Mrs May chats to a couple of young women during a tour to the UK-China Spirit of Youth Festival in Wuhan

© Shephard Zhou/Avalon.red

Theresa May, accompanied by Chen Yixin, the Communist Party boss in Wuhan, on their way to watch an opera performance during a tour to the city’s ancient Huanghelou (Yellow Crane) Tower

© Dan Kitwood/Getty

Chinese performers wait to entertain Mrs May as and her husband Philip May as part of the Huanghelou Tower cultural event

© AP

Mrs May shows her appreciation to one of the performers at the Huanghelou Tower

© Jaosn Lee/Reuters

A member of staff checks on preparations from behind some curtains at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing before the visit of Theresa May

© Andy Wong/AP

Mrs May and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, second from left, review an honour guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

© Chris Ratcliffe

Theresa May and Li Keqiang talk as they wait for documents to be prepared during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of The People