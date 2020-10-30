Trump vs Biden: essential reading

The latest polling, what to watch out for on the night, the policy plans investors are watching, the Democrat’s battle to take Texas and will it be Florida 2000 all over again?
Biden vs Trump: who is leading the 2020 US election polls?

Interactive calculator and latest data show which states’ electoral votes are essential to win presidency

Simon Schama: the two Americas

LBJ, MLK and what the dramas of 1965 can teach a polarised nation

US presidential election 2020: what to watch out for on the night

Florida and other sunbelt states should offer early clues as counting delays expected in Midwest

Trump vs Biden: 4 policy plans US stock investors are watching

Wall Street homes in on taxes, infrastructure spending, tech regulation and energy

Inside the Democrats’ battle to take back Texas

Will shifting demographics and anti-Trump energy be enough to reverse the state’s long Republican dominance?

The non-trivial risk of repeating Florida 2000 election showdown

Controversial US Supreme Court ruling that stopped a ballot recount looks troublingly relevant

US 2020 election: coronavirus and the battleground states

How the pandemic is affecting Trump and Biden's chances in America's swing states

US 2020 election: Trump vs Biden and the African-American vote

Black Lives Matter and voter suppression have become key issues ahead of the polls