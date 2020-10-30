Trump vs Biden: essential reading The latest polling, what to watch out for on the night, the policy plans investors are watching, the Democrat’s battle to take Texas and will it be Florida 2000 all over again? © New York Times / Redux / eyevine Biden vs Trump: who is leading the 2020 US election polls?Interactive calculator and latest data show which states’ electoral votes are essential to win presidency Simon Schama: the two AmericasLBJ, MLK and what the dramas of 1965 can teach a polarised nation US presidential election 2020: what to watch out for on the nightFlorida and other sunbelt states should offer early clues as counting delays expected in Midwest Trump vs Biden: 4 policy plans US stock investors are watchingWall Street homes in on taxes, infrastructure spending, tech regulation and energy Inside the Democrats’ battle to take back TexasWill shifting demographics and anti-Trump energy be enough to reverse the state’s long Republican dominance? The non-trivial risk of repeating Florida 2000 election showdown Controversial US Supreme Court ruling that stopped a ballot recount looks troublingly relevant US 2020 election: coronavirus and the battleground statesHow the pandemic is affecting Trump and Biden's chances in America's swing states US 2020 election: Trump vs Biden and the African-American voteBlack Lives Matter and voter suppression have become key issues ahead of the polls