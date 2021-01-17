India has kicked off one of the world’s most ambitious inoculation drives in the midst of growing vaccine scepticism over the contentious approval of an indigenously developed jab. The first phase of the vaccination rollout targets 30m healthcare and frontline workers, with the goal of inoculating 300m people by July.

London’s “black cab” drivers urged the UK government to use it to help roll out the coronavirus vaccination programme while supporting a sector devastated by the pandemic. Members of the Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association have offered to drive elderly and vulnerable patients to and from medical centres.

Hong Kong is likely to delay the distribution of mainland Chinese producer Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine because of a lack of trial data, raising transparency concerns over a shot Beijing wants to sell internationally. Any doubts over CoronaVac risks heightening political tension in Hong Kong over the government’s free vaccine plan.

The new coronavirus variant first discovered in the UK could become the predominant strain in the US by March, according to a new model from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So far, 76 cases of B.1.1.7 cases were identified in 10 US states, but scientists warn the actual number is likely to be higher.

A closed branch of Primark in Oxford Street, London

Revenue at UK discount fashion chain Primark fell 30 per cent over the past quarter, as online rival Boohoo’s sales soared, in a sign of the sharply diverging fortunes among UK retailers. Primark, which does not sell online, said Covid-19 pandemic restrictions across Europe had shut three-quarters of its stores.

EU governments struggling with the slow rollout of coronavirus vaccines hit out at plans by Pfizer to delay supplies to Europe from next week. Germany expressed regret and six Nordic and Baltic states noted their “severe concern about the sustainability and credibility of the vaccination process” following the decision.

Blackstone is in talks to buy Bourne Leisure, which runs the Butlin’s holiday parks, in a deal that could value the business at about £3bn. The deal would see the US private equity giant, which owns Legoland operator Merlin Entertainments, make its latest bet on a UK company in an industry hit hard by Covid-19.

UK defence contractor Babcock International signalled that it could be forced to cut the value of contracts and future income, sending its stock price down. Its shares plunged 16.4 per cent to 220.30p on Friday after indications of “negative impacts on the balance sheet and/or income statement for current and/or future years”.