PM accepts possible extension of EU rules, Germany’s contentious new law, and a miracle drug no one wants

Softly softly, Theresa May has begun dismantling roadblocks to a Brexit deal. The UK prime minister has in effect conceded that the UK may have to carry on playing by some EU rules after it leaves the bloc in 2019. Asked whether she would rule out free movement in any transition period after Britain left the EU, Mrs May replied: “You’ve used the phrase transitional phase; I have used the phrase implementation period.”

Elsewhere, a leaked document has exposed how Mrs May “sabotaged” a government-wide plan to explain the benefits of immigration to the British public. And, in the latest on Brexit tensions over Gibraltar, Spain has been accused of causing border traffic jams. (FT, Independent, Guardian)

In the news

Bannon out Two months after he was handed the position, the US president removed Steve Bannon from the National Security Council. It was unclear whether his exit signalled that Mr Bannon was losing power after being widely viewed as Donald Trump’s most influential aide. (FT)

How do you solve a problem like fake news? In Germany, with a law. The contentious draft bill, unveiled on Wednesday, could compel companies such as Facebook and Twitter to rapidly remove fake news that incites hate, as well as other “criminal” content, or face fines as high as ‎€50m. (WaPo)

Reduce reduce reduce Most US Federal Reserve policymakers expect to begin the process of cutting the size of the central bank’s balance sheet later this year if the economy stays on track. Starting that process would be a major landmark for the Fed as it unwinds its ultra-loose monetary policy built up after the financial crisis. (FT, WSJ)

Pepsi’s ad flop Pepsi pulled an ad starring Kendall Jenner that borrowed imagery from the Black Lives Matter movement after social media backlash. But some believe it was an undeniable success — especially after it was pulled from the airwaves. (FT, Atlantic)

A new vocabulary Deliveroo couriers wear “branded clothing” rather than uniforms, receive “invoices” rather than payslips and face “termination” rather than the sack. Many “gig economy” companies classify their workers as self-employed but the UK government is not convinced. So it has commissioned an independent review into whether the legal system is keeping up with the changing world of work. (FT)

It’s a big day for

US-China relations Perhaps you have already heard but Xi Jinping will meet Donald Trump in Florida at his Palm Beach resort, the Mar-a-Lago club. There will be no golf. The FT has a list of five things to watch. (FT, NYT)

Food for thought

A new shadow over the Murdoch empire The timing of harassment allegations against Fox News presenter Bill O’Reilly could not be worse. Six years after the tabloid phone-hacking saga torpedoed Rupert Murcoch’s bid for Sky, a federal investigation into another company controlled by the 86-year-old billionaire could undermine his latest offer for the European pay-TV group. (FT)

What big data can do for China The central government is acutely aware of how little it knows about the country. If big data is managed correctly, it could offer a solution to China’s data governance problem that has lasted for thousands of years. (NAR)

Ba Dum Tss! Music was among the first industries to be digitally disrupted and music labels were badly hurt. The industry’s recovery — and even growth — thanks to audio streaming has useful lessons for those where piracy remains widespread, writes John Gapper. (FT)

Mitsubishi’s global assault on car giants When executives from Nissan were parachuted into the scandal-scarred Japanese carmaker, they faced a task so mountainous that even the company’s most capable off-roaders would have struggled to traverse it. Half a year later, the signs are that the turnround may be gaining traction. (FT)

Entering the age of no retirement It is not news that Western populations are ageing. This investigation examines what retirement — a cherished institution — will look like for the next wave of retirees: an increasingly alarming prospect. (Guardian)

Miracle drug that no one wants A male contraceptive nearing approval in India is 98 per cent effective. But Big Pharma could not be less interested. (Bloomberg)

Video of the day

The town that turned to Le Pen Henin Beaumont, a mining town in northern France, voted Socialist for decades but is now a model for the way Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Front party is capitalising on economic hardship. Anne-Sylvaine Chassany visited the region to find out why. (FT)