How the EU and the UK reacted to Theresa May’s Florence speech

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Theresa May’s decision to deliver an upbeat Brexit speech in the calm, white surrounds of Florence’s Santa Maria Novella church, suggested she had learned a key rule of European diplomacy: tone counts.

Previous threats to walk away from Brexit talks without a deal and that co-operation in defence and security is linked to a successful outcome played badly in Brussels.

This time around she was emollient, tailoring her words to a European audience; she may be saving the bluster for when she addresses the Conservative party conference next month.

And aside from the tone, there was a distinct evolution of Mrs May’s Brexit position in a number of areas:

TRANSITION

For the first time, Mrs May spelt out that Britain needs a transition deal of “around two years” after it formally leaves the EU in March 2019, during which all EU rules would apply, Britain would continue to pay into the EU budget, accept European Court rulings and the free movement of people. The UK would accept new laws without having a say in how they are made.

UK VIEW

Britain’s businesses welcomed the clarity from the prime minister and the cabinet agreed to back the plan.

But it left Mrs May open to attack from rightwing newspapers and some hard Brexiters. The Telegraph said Brexit had been “delayed until 2021” while Owen Paterson, a former Conservative minister said: “As long as this transition period goes on, we cannot grasp the advantages of Brexit.”

EU VIEW

The EU is open to a transition arrangement, but it has two main conditions. It must not give the UK better terms than membership and it must be in the interests of the union. Some EU states are keen to delay giving assurances, hoping to lure businesses from the UK. But Michel Barnier said for the first time that he is ready to discuss transition at the same time as divorce, a potential acceleration of the process.

MONEY

Mrs May blinked first. After months of shadow boxing, she promised to fill a ‎€20bn hole in the EU’s finances during 2019 and 2020, saying the UK would “honour” its commitments. She also agreed to contribute to joint projects in the future, such as science and research programmes and her team refused to rule out further “exit payments” as part of continuing Brussels negotiations.

UK VIEW

Tory Eurosceptics have for now swallowed the ‎€20bn offer: Tory MP Bernard Jenkin called it a “reasonable” offer to grease political and diplomatic wheels and to make progress on a final EU/UK trade agreement.

But already they are drawing up new battle lines. Kwasi Kwarteng, a Brexiter and aide to chancellor Philip Hammond, said on Thursday night that Britain would not pay “a penny more” to access the single market once the transition period is over.

Mrs May did not answer a question about future single market payments at a press conference in Florence, but her team later said that she has ruled out paying for access.

EU VIEW

For Brussels, the offer on money is welcome, but far from enough. It is unclear about what commitments the UK will honour after 2020. They are looking for guarantees for around €10bn of long term liabilities, like pensions.

The EU will also want Britain to accept it will have to make new contributions in 2019/2020 to pay for access to the single market and customs union, which will add a further €10-15bn to the Brexit bill.

FUTURE TRADE RELATIONS

Mrs May said she did not want to mimic the loose trade deal recently signed by Canada with the EU, a model put forward by some Brexiters to give the UK more freedom to shape its economy.

“Compared with what exists between Britain and the EU today, it would nevertheless represent such a restriction on our mutual market access that it would benefit neither of our economies.” Financial services might be particularly badly affected.

Mrs May wants a much closer relationship with the single market based on the existing regulatory convergence between Britain and the EU, but she also ruled out a “Norway-style” deal under which there would be free movement and the acceptance of rules from Brussels.

She also dropped the suggestion that Britain could walk away without a deal to compete with the EU as a low-tax, low-regulation offshore centre such as Singapore.

“We share a commitment to high regulatory standards,” she said. “People in Britain do not want shoddy goods, shoddy services, a poor environment or exploitative working practices and I can never imagine them thinking those things to be acceptable.”

UK VIEW

The rejection of all three models, without spelling out what the UK is precisely aiming for, allowed both sides of the Brexit spectrum to claim victory. Foreign secretary Boris Johnson tweeted: “PM speech was positive, optimistic and dynamic — and rightly disposes of the Norway option!”

To facilitate a trade deal that keeps Britain close to the single market — with a dispute resolution panel to arbitrate when rules diverged — Mrs May made it clear that Britain wants to stay firmly within the European model.

But the vagueness of Mrs May’s “bespoke” deal, and her appeal for “creative” thinking from Brussels suggests she has not yet found a solution.

EU VIEW

Brussels will see Mrs May speech as lacking realism when it comes to what is possible in the future relationship. Mr Barnier has made clear: it will be impossible to mix models so Britain can benefit from Norway-style single market benefits and Canada-style freedoms.

There is a willingness to be creative on the EU side, but there is no appetite to rip up the precedents they have set in relations with other trading partners. Her hints at taking a sector-by-sector approach to regulatory alignment will make some in Brussels uneasy, especially if it entails Britain staying in the single market where it is a strong exporter and stepping back where it is weak. One EU diplomat working on Brexit said Mrs May still had “no coherent vision”.

CITIZEN’S RIGHTS

Faced with a demand from the EU that its 3m citizens in the UK continue to be overseen by the ECJ, Mrs May offered an elegant solution. She offered to enshrine the terms of the Brexit treaty into UK law and for the UK courts “to be able to take into account the judgments of the European Court of Justice”.

UK VIEW

Downing Street views this as a pragmatic concession to unblock talks. The legal gymnastics involved may be too complex to have wider political resonance. But the ECJ is highly contentious in the UK. And the concession on “direct effect” does bind the UK to not just EU law in the withdrawal treaty, but the ECJ’s interpretation of it. The UK would need to legislate to give any citizen rights treaty “direct effect”, much like an EU regulation holds today. That would require a bill quite similar to the European Communities Act 1972 — something that may look a bit too much like ceding sovereignty for some Brexiters.

EU VIEW

This is one of the most significant overtures in the speech for the EU. It clears the single biggest obstacle to a deal on citizen rights. These two guarantees potentially give the EU the reassurance it needs to drop its demand for ECJ supervision.