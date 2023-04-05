Climate disasters are becoming more and more common, and the countries most vulnerable to them are often the ones emitting the least pollution. That imbalance has sparked a debate on whether rich, polluting nations have a responsibility to contribute more when there are climate catastrophes. In today’s episode, we’re looking at one country that serves as an example: Pakistan. We’ll discuss how it plans to fund its recovery after record-breaking floods – worsened by climate change – submerged much of the south Asian country last year.

Clips from Sky News Australia, Al Jazeera, Channel 4 News

