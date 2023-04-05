Climate crisis: Who should pay to rebuild Pakistan?
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Behind the Money news every morning.
Climate disasters are becoming more and more common, and the countries most vulnerable to them are often the ones emitting the least pollution. That imbalance has sparked a debate on whether rich, polluting nations have a responsibility to contribute more when there are climate catastrophes. In today’s episode, we’re looking at one country that serves as an example: Pakistan. We’ll discuss how it plans to fund its recovery after record-breaking floods – worsened by climate change – submerged much of the south Asian country last year.
Clips from Sky News Australia, Al Jazeera, Channel 4 News
For further reading:
Rebuilding Pakistan: how much should rich nations help?
‘It’s the fault of climate change’: Pakistan seeks ‘justice’ after floods
Debt burden traps global south in a vicious circle
On Twitter, follow Ben Parkin (@b_parkyn), Camilla Hodgson (@CamillaHodgson), and Michela Tindera (@mtindera07)
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
Comments