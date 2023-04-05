Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Climate disasters are becoming more and more common, and the countries most vulnerable to them are often the ones emitting the least pollution. That imbalance has sparked a debate on whether rich, polluting nations have a responsibility to contribute more when there are climate catastrophes. In today’s episode, we’re looking at one country that serves as an example: Pakistan. We’ll discuss how it plans to fund its recovery after record-breaking floods – worsened by climate change – submerged much of the south Asian country last year.

Clips from Sky News Australia, Al Jazeera, Channel 4 News

For further reading:

Rebuilding Pakistan: how much should rich nations help?

‘It’s the fault of climate change’: Pakistan seeks ‘justice’ after floods

Pakistan is on the brink

Debt burden traps global south in a vicious circle

On Twitter, follow Ben Parkin (@b_parkyn), Camilla Hodgson (@CamillaHodgson), and Michela Tindera (@mtindera07)

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com


View our accessibility guide.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this podcast

Comments

Comments have not been enabled for this article.