Who is Sergei Leontiev? To the US asylum system, he’s an exiled Russian banker who was persecuted by the state and forced to flee. To Russia, he’s said to be responsible for massive fraud. On The Russian Banker, a new three-part series from the Financial Times, reporters Courtney Weaver and Stefania Palma try to uncover the truth. They find a story that tells us about Russia today and how people in the west build stories about who’s good and who’s bad.

The Russian Banker, Part III: Asylum

The Russian Banker, Part II: The Whistleblower

The Russian Banker, Part I: The Raid

Part II coming to the Behind the Money feed September 6th

Part III coming to the Behind the Money feed September 13th

