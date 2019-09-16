Print this page

Chinese carmaker Geely is investing in German flying taxi start-up Volocopter. Josh Noble discusses China’s interest in this technology and the future of flying taxis wirh the FT’s motor industry correspondent Peter Campbell and global technology correspondent Tim Bradshaw


Contributors: Josh Noble, weekend news editor, Peter Campbell, motor industry correspondent, and Tim Bradshaw, global technology correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

