Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Chinese carmaker Geely is investing in German flying taxi start-up Volocopter. Josh Noble discusses China’s interest in this technology and the future of flying taxis wirh the FT’s motor industry correspondent Peter Campbell and global technology correspondent Tim Bradshaw





Contributors: Josh Noble, weekend news editor, Peter Campbell, motor industry correspondent, and Tim Bradshaw, global technology correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.