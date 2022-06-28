England teams have dominated the current world senior championships at Acqui Terme, Italy. With only the final two rounds still to be played on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, England are poised to capture the gold medals with unbeaten performances in both the over-50 and over-65 categories.

Round eight on Tuesday starts at 2pm BST, and the ninth and last round at 1pm BST on Wednesday. Both can be viewed free at livechess24.com.

England and the US, the two top over-50 seeds, drew their head-to-head 2-2 and have won all their other six matches, but England are well ahead on game points which decide the result if match points are level.

Michael Adams and Nigel Short, England’s all-time greats, have made the difference in the race against the US team’s squad of Soviet-trained ex-Russians. Adams has won two brilliant and precisely calculated endgames from seemingly drawn positions, the first with knights and pawns and the second with rooks and pawns.

England’s round eight match on Tuesday is against Georgia, who are expected to field the legendary Nona Gaprindashvili, now 81. Nona became famous again last year when her achievements as women’s world champion against men were downplayed in an episode of Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit.

England over-65s, with six wins and a draw, have overrun their rivals, aided by their high-class top boards, John Nunn and Paul Littlewood. Their round eight opponents Switzerland include Edwin Bhend, 91, whose Olympiad debut was at Helsinki 70 years ago.

Double gold is a likely outcome on Wednesday barring accidents, but it will also be a nostalgic moment, one of the last hurrahs for the gifted 1970s and 1980s generation who, for a few exciting years, made England the No2 chess nation after the mighty USSR.

Ian Nepomniachtchi, who six months ago was crushed 4-0 in his challenge to Magnus Carlsen, is poised for a second attempt at the world crown after he raced clear in the Candidates at Madrid. The Russian, who plays under a neutral Fide flag, has 6.5/9, one point in front of Fabiano Caruana (US) and two ahead of Hikaru Nakamura (US) and Ding Liren (China).

Nepomniachtchi was bold in the first half of the tournament, winning three games by attacks down the ‘h’ file against castled kings, but he has now switched to a safety-first strategy, reckoning that draws in the remaining rounds will be enough for a winning total.

The Skolkovo Foundation Zhores super-computer has aided the 31-year-old Muscovite’s opening preparation. He has also been helped by unused preparation which had been ready for Carlsen and by his reliance on his trusty Petroff Defence 1 e4 e5 2 Nf3 Nf6. Both Americans came up with prepared anti-Petroff novelties, but both erred after establishing opening advantages.

The Candidates saga is likely to be far from over even if Nepomniachtchi finishes first after the final round on July 4. Carlsen has stated that he is “unlikely” to defend his crown against a player from his own generation, and if that happens the rules state that there will be a match for the title between the top two Candidates finishers.

If it turns out that Madrid has just been the precursor to a Nepomniachtchi v Caruana match, that series will be the first USA v Russia world championship since 50 years ago in 1972, when Bobby Fischer defeated Boris Spassky at Reykjavik.

Puzzle 2475

Andrew Ledger v Andrew Paterson, 4NCL 2022. Black to play. Black’s next move was plausible, but it led to immediate disaster. With this clue, can you work out what happened?

Click here for solution