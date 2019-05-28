The promise of greater Asean stock exchange integration has rung hollow. Efforts to increase collaboration have made glacial progress since the signing of an agreement in 2011 to promote the region’s capital markets.

Some exchanges are instead developing strategies of their own to win a bigger share of global capital flows, leaving the significant potential of collaboration untapped.

The Asean Exchanges initiative was launched with fanfare by the Singapore Exchange (SGX), the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), Bursa Malaysia, the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), the Stock Exchange of Thailand and Vietnam’s two bourses — the Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchanges. They trumpeted the “tantalising promise” of the opportunity to invest in companies in one of the world’s most rapidly growing and dynamic regions, with a population of nearly 600m.

But the promise remains largely that. The Asean Trading Link gateway — offering a single portal to the region — was scrapped in October 2017, a failure that Ranjit Ajit Singh, chairman of Malaysia’s Securities Commission, blamed on weaknesses including a complicated structure, high costs and trading settlement issues.

Individually, the Asean bourses are minnows compared with other Asia-Pacific exchanges including Hong Kong, Tokyo and Shanghai. Working together offers the possibility of attracting a bigger share of global capital and bringing increased liquidity to the regional market. There are also the potential benefits of economies of scale and lower costs, key drivers of consolidation among bourses in developed markets, most recently seen in the merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Börse.

Singapore’s SGX has for decades been the pre-eminent exchange in the region. Its growth has been bolstered by the rule of law, defined property rights, a stable currency, an independent judiciary and a focus on globally traded derivatives. It dominates the other Asean exchanges in almost every metric, with revenues of about twice those of the next two largest exchanges in the region combined. Derivatives trading accounts for about 40 per cent of its revenue.

“It is the only exchange in the region that has an triple A rating and is also the leading international debt securities listing hub in Asean,” says Harsh Modi, co-head of Asia ex-Japan banking equity research at JPMorgan Chase.

Singapore also has the advantage of being a fully open exchange, with no restrictions on flows of global capital. Other Asean countries have relatively closed capital markets.

The SGX’s strength in fixed income and derivatives gives it the potential for regional leadership. The varying structure of markets and capital controls elsewhere in the region means there is limited demand from other Asean countries for trading such instruments, but global investors are active. With such business under increasing threat from Hong Kong, Singapore could benefit from drawing other Asean exchanges into its orbit.

Singapore’s traditional dominance in equities is being eroded as other Asean economies expand their financial markets supported by national governments, who see the development of local financial markets as a priority.

Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia are catching up in terms of market capitalisation. Governments are promoting the development of local financial systems by mobilising vast pools of domestic savings and encouraging local companies to list. Indonesia’s bourse, for example, saw the number of IPOs rise to 57 in 2018 from 37 in 2017, while IPOs in Singapore dropped to 17 from 24. Competition from Hong Kong has also grown as the Special Administrative Region has become the favoured Asian destination for IPOs by mainland Chinese companies. The SGX’s partially successful response has been to encourage international technology companies to list.

The exchanges are also leveraging their individual strengths and characteristics. “The SET, for example, is very strong in terms of retail investor participation and is now focusing on digitalising services to cater to that market segment,” says Ramon Monzon, chief executive of the PSE. “The IDX has been impressive in the IPO race . . . meanwhile, the two Vietnamese exchanges continue to be active in developing new products [such as covered warrants] even as they move further along with plans to eventually merge into one exchange.”

Some exchanges are also looking beyond their borders, using their individual strengths as differentiators. Thailand’s stock exchange is well placed to provide a springboard into the less developed markets of Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam through its promotion of environmental, social and governance principles, says Dr Soraphol Tulayasathien, head of corporate strategy at the exchange.

In the absence of a common Asean exchanges link, bourses have also been vying to upgrade their technology to gain a competitive edge. Bursa Malaysia, for instance, recently launched a Blockchain-enabled securities lending proof-of-concept, the first of its kind in Asean.

“In the new era, there will be a technology race to see who is able to leverage FinTech to gain efficiency,” says Yen Leng Ong, country executive for south-east Asia at asset manager Northern Trust.

While the leaders of the Asean exchanges continue to talk up the benefits of collaboration, progress has been slow. PSE’s Monzon says the region’s exchanges are continuing to work on harmonising regulations and encouraging more pan-Asean trading products and cross-exchange listings, but it is clear that some momentum has been lost.

However, the region’s economic dynamism means Asean’s exchanges should continue to thrive, if only through leveraging the savings of domestic investors and offering attractive companies to invest in.

“There is room for many exchanges across the region — just as is the case in North Asia and Europe,” says David Biller, Citigroup’s head of banking, capital markets and advisory for Asean.

