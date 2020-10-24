Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The prime minister found himself at odds with northern leaders this week, as disputes grew over localised coronavirus restrictions. Is Boris Johnson facing a governing crisis with mayors and devolved leaders? Plus, we discuss yet another economic stimulus package from Rishi Sunak to save jobs and whether the Treasury has given up on going for growth this year. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Robert Shrimsley, Chris Giles and special guest Gemma Tetlow. Produced by Anna Dedlar and Liam Nolan. The sound engineer was Breen Turner and the editor, Aimee Keane.

Original music by Metaphor Music. Clips: BBC Newsnight, Sky News, Parliament TV

