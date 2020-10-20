Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
Asia-Pacific stocks struggle for direction
Alice Woodhouse in Hong Kong
Asia-Pacific stocks were mixed on Tuesday after falls on Wall Street as the prospects for a new stimulus package before the presidential election continued to fade.
Japan’s Topix was down 0.3 per cent, the Kospi in South Korea edged 0.1 per cent lower and the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia was flat.
Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended down 1.6 per cent while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 1.7 per cent as talks over a new US stimulus package were yet to reach an agreement. Rising coronavirus cases in the US and Europe also weighed on sentiment.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.6 per cent.
New US coronavirus cases climb to 57,000
Peter Wells in New York
The US reported more than 57,000 new coronavirus cases on Monday, in line with its average over the past week, which in turn is at its highest level since early August.
States collectively reported 57,148 new cases, according to Covid Tracking Project data, up from 48,922 on Sunday and compared with 43,124 on Monday last week.
The latest numbers, as well as a handful of 60,000-plus case days last week, have pulled the national seven-day average to 57,213 new infections a day. That is the highest the rate has been since August 4, when the summer surge — mostly in sunbelt states — was in full swing.
Among the biggest one-day increases were Michigan (5,004) and Kansas (2,113), which had record increases, but were making up for a lack of reported data over the weekend. Tennessee had a record increase of 3,317.
Wisconsin's health department performed "routine maintenance and updates" on its data reporting system that resulted in no daily snapshot over the weekend. As authorities resumed more normal service on Monday, they warned of "larger totals over the next few days" as the backlog is cleared.
Covid Tracking Project tallied 7,915 confirmed and probable cases for Wisconsin on Monday following two days without data, which in turn boosted the national figure.
That compared with 3,777 confirmed cases on Monday and a record 3,928 new confirmed cases on Sunday, as ascribed by Wisconsin's health department.
The number of coronavirus patients in US hospitals hit 37,744 on Monday, the highest level since late August amid a summer outbreak.
The national death toll rose by 456, up from a six-day low of 393 yesterday, and about two-thirds of its average daily rate over the past week.
Monday figures tend to be lower than other days of the week due to weekend delays in reporting.
News you might have missed…
Negotiating teams for Nancy Pelosi and Steven Mnuchin were working “around the clock” to see if they could strike a deal for more fiscal stimulus before the November election, a senior Democratic congressional aide said on Monday after the latest call between the Democratic House speaker and the US Treasury secretary.
IBM on Monday warned of continued uncertainty over the strength of global IT demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, as it again withheld financial guidance at the start of its all-important fourth quarter.
More than 1m travellers passed through US airport checkpoints on Sunday, making it the first day that threshold has been crossed since March, when coronavirus lockdowns began.
The government’s chief scientific adviser has thanked members of the scientific advisory group for emergencies (Sage) for their work throughout the pandemic and has called into question the long-term viability of the group.
Ireland has intensified coronavirus restrictions, closing all “non-essential” retailers and curtailing the hospitality sector in a move that will lead to significant job losses.
Wales will begin a two-week national lockdown from Friday, first minister Mark Drakeford said, as the devolved nation seeks to control a rise in coronavirus cases.
