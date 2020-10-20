Peter Wells in New York

The US reported more than 57,000 new coronavirus cases on Monday, in line with its average over the past week, which in turn is at its highest level since early August.

States collectively reported 57,148 new cases, according to Covid Tracking Project data, up from 48,922 on Sunday and compared with 43,124 on Monday last week.

The latest numbers, as well as a handful of 60,000-plus case days last week, have pulled the national seven-day average to 57,213 new infections a day. That is the highest the rate has been since August 4, when the summer surge — mostly in sunbelt states — was in full swing.

Among the biggest one-day increases were Michigan (5,004) and Kansas (2,113), which had record increases, but were making up for a lack of reported data over the weekend. Tennessee had a record increase of 3,317.

Wisconsin's health department performed "routine maintenance and updates" on its data reporting system that resulted in no daily snapshot over the weekend. As authorities resumed more normal service on Monday, they warned of "larger totals over the next few days" as the backlog is cleared.

Covid Tracking Project tallied 7,915 confirmed and probable cases for Wisconsin on Monday following two days without data, which in turn boosted the national figure.

That compared with 3,777 confirmed cases on Monday and a record 3,928 new confirmed cases on Sunday, as ascribed by Wisconsin's health department.

The number of coronavirus patients in US hospitals hit 37,744 on Monday, the highest level since late August amid a summer outbreak.

The national death toll rose by 456, up from a six-day low of 393 yesterday, and about two-thirds of its average daily rate over the past week.

Monday figures tend to be lower than other days of the week due to weekend delays in reporting.