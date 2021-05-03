Epic Games’ antitrust lawsuit against Apple is set to start today

The trial between Epic Games and Apple is set to kick off today, and the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline is back in federal court. Plus, the FT’s southeast Europe correspondent, Valerie Hopkins, explains the love-hate relationships that Serbians have with Chinese investment in their country.





‘Fortnite’ maker goes to war over ‘Apple tax’

https://www.ft.com/content/293780f7-d2f8-4f3f-aa52-752c74e2d34d





Why some tribes want to keep a controversial US pipeline open

https://www.ft.com/content/7950dc72-2cf9-4960-9d28-7109ab7d4b85





Serbs fret over environmental costs of Chinese investment

https://www.ft.com/content/b6b7bce4-f970-4eb6-ab26-0fadc552d148

