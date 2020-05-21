Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that the rapid spread of coronavirus in the southern hemisphere suggests it is likely to flare up in the US later this year. Then, the biggest shopping mall in America has fallen behind on mortgage payments that help underpin the $500bn mortgage-backed bond market. Plus, the FT’s Stephanie Findlay will explain how India’s pharma and chemical groups are jostling to take business from China.





