Serena Hood and Lucinda Chambers know a thing or two about style. The pair both worked at British Vogue before founding Collagerie, a lifestyle website curating the best of fashion, beauty and interiors, in 2019. Now they’re teaming up with style standard- bearer The Conran Shop to produce a bright, striped capsule collection of homewares, launching in May.

Serena Hood (left) and Lucinda Chambers of Collagerie © Sam Copeland

“Conran is part of my history,” explains Chambers, who also runs womenswear brand Colville with former Marni designer Molly Molloy. “I have gone there for inspiration since my childhood – it has always been a source of huge pleasure. I could spend £14 or, equally, half my pay packet there. It represents excellence to me.”

Colour is the dominant theme for the collaboration: fringed cushion covers come in a clash of acid yellow, pink and red, rugs are designed in graphic, broken-block stripes, while handpainted platters and bowls come in dark green, pale blue and lemon. “There is so much fun to be had when you put odd colours together,” says Chambers, “and see how they talk to each other.”

Tote bag, £55 Vase, £135

Cushion cover, £85 Bowl, £135

Both Collagerie and The Conran Shop, which was founded by Sir Terence Conran in 1973, like to champion artisanal work in their curations: the rugs in the collaboration are made in India, some woven by a husband-and-wife team, while the two-tone vases are hand-dipped in Italy. “There is such a synergy between our worlds,” says Hood. “We wanted to conjure witty and wonderful pieces.”

The project has also reimagined Daniel Schofield’s Mag Table, designed in 2017, which now comes in four mixed colourways. “What excites us is the way this collection just pops,” says The Conran Shop’s head of buying and merchandising Henrietta Klug, noting that the homeware taps into the current trend for bright, layered “tablescapes”. Adds Chambers: “We imagined someone arriving at a friend’s place for dinner, seeing this, and just smiling.”