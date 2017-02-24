Germany and Italy back Brussels hardliners on Brexit

Berlin and Rome are backing the European Commission’s plan to rule out starting trade talks with Britain until the UK gives assurances on a multibillion-euro Brexit bill and citizens’ rights.

German and Italian officials say they support Michel Barnier, the chief EU negotiator, in seeking progress on divorce terms as an opening step. France is uncompromising on the estimated €60bn exit bill, while Spain is more wary of attempts to “punish” Britain.

Such stances are preliminary, since EU member states have still to take a formal position.

But the position of Berlin and Rome is a blow to British ministers, who are banking on Germany taking a softer approach and overruling Commission hardliners. David Davis, Brexit minister, is adamant that trade talks will start in parallel with discussions on the terms of Britain’s withdrawal.

The emphasis Brussels and member states now place on the exit bill also contrasts sharply with EU leaders’ suggestions last summer that they were open to the idea of parallel trade talks in discussions with Theresa May, prime minister. Since then Mrs May has increasingly favoured a hard Brexit, with no UK membership of the single market.

While senior EU diplomats involved in the process say the position on when to start trade talks remains fluid, debate is expected to turn on what precise conditions to place on opening and advancing trade talks once Britain’s divorce negotiations have begun.

Sandro Gozi, Italy’s minister for European affairs, told the FT it was an important to stagger talks to establish trust. “Parallel negotiations may be interesting for London, but I think they are a bad idea, also for the UK. This is a damage limitation process so it requires even more good faith than usual,” he said. “This is something we will have to decide together [as the 27] but it is very difficult to have two parallel processes.”

There is more debate over the issue in Germany. But the consensus view within the German government is aligned with Mr Barnier, according to people familiar with the discussions.

“We agree with the Commission,” said one German official, referring to the so-called divorce clause of the EU treaty. “Any Article 50 agreement will have to include the UK’s assurances that it will honour the financial commitments it undertook as an EU member state.”

Jean Claude-Juncker, the Commission president, on Thursday reiterated that Britain will need to pay “financial costs” to cover old commitments under the budget. “This will be one of the very first elements of the negotiation,” he said, according to speaking notes. Mr Juncker met Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, on Wednesday night.

Ms Merkel has no wish to punish the UK over Brexit, knowing the weight of bilateral economic ties. But her priority is to hold together the remaining 27 EU states in difficult and divisive times — and make sure that Brexit terms are tough enough to dissuade other member states from considering heading for the door.

But there are differences of opinion in her ruling coalition of centre-right Christian Democrats and Bavarian Christian Socialists, and Social Democrats. Some CSU politicians, in particular, are uncomfortable with Mr Juncker’s emphasis on a “very salty” — or hefty — exit bill. Stephan Mayer, a CSU MP who speaks for the coalition on interior affairs, criticised the Commission for putting “harsh pressure” on Britain over the bill that “isn’t in Germany’s interests”.

In meetings with Mr Barnier, some German officials have also questioned whether it is tactically wise whether Britain should be confronted with a lump-sum demand, given the risk of a breakdown in talks.

The Commission’s latest approach would “park” discussion of an exit bill once a basic methodology and definition of “commitments” is agreed, potentially in time for an EU summit in December.