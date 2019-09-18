Anyone can make a mistake. That, in so many words, is how Metro Bank has explained the accounting error that understated its risky loans by £1.5bn, cut its market value by £800m, and required an emergency fundraising of £375m. In January, when it first disclosed a misclassification of certain mortgages, the bank characterised the issue as a “need to make adjustments” to “something we found as we went through our end-of-year reviews”. In April, when that fundraising was under way, it alluded only to “potential inconsistencies”. Even on Tuesday, its bond prospectus referred to “errors” in risk-weightings.

But two other lines in that prospectus suggest regulators may see it as more than a thick clerk with a fat finger. Now, the Financial Conduct Authority has told Metro it is “extending the scope of its investigation . . . to include certain senior members of management and to cover the period from 1 June 2017 through . . . 26 February 2019”.

An extension to include more people is perhaps to be expected, as this is one of the first bank probes to fall under the “senior managers regime” — the regulatory system of personal accountability introduced after the financial crisis. However, it clearly demonstrates that blaming underlings’ work after “end-of-year reviews” will no longer satisfy the FCA.

An extension to include more key dates and events is also not unusual, as FCA probes are always under review. However, here, the dates chosen suggest the one-off “error” narrative may be under question, given how far back, and forward, the regulator wants to go. It might now consider:

September 2017: when Christopher Cant, analyst at Autonomous, first highlighted Metro’s suspiciously low level of risk-weighted assets, which may lead to questions about . . .

An unspecified date in 2017: when Metro made a change to its calculation of RWAs, pushing them and its capital requirements higher — but still not as high as they should have been, which may lead to questions about . . .

April 2018: when Metro shares fell 10 per cent on analyst capital concerns, which may lead to questions about . . .

October 2018: when Metro Bank boss Craig Donaldson suggested moving to the advanced internal rating-based approach to risk measurement would mean less capital had to be held against RWAs, and could be approved by 2019, which may lead to questions about . . .

February 2019: when the bank had to admit “AIRB migration . . . is ongoing and we now do not expect accreditation before 2021”, which may lead to questions about . . .

Later in February 2019: when regulators began to ask why anyone at a bank would mess up a simple and standardised RWA calculation, which may lead to questions about . . .

May 2019: when the Metro CEO claimed “investing in systems processes” would ensure such an error could not be repeated — helping to secure £375m from shareholders, and their votes for his re-election.

Cenkos’ uneasy alliance

Stockbrokers are a merciless lot, writes Kate Burgess. Paul Hodges has been relegated as a director of small-cap broker Cenkos. His removal creates a better board balance, says the company, and he remains head of the equity capital markets division.

Lest we forget, Mr Hodges helped Neil Woodford achieve stockpicking stardom in the late ’90s. Woodford bought large stakes in a fair few of Cenkos’ clients, as well as a chunk of Cenkos itself. The glow from the Woodford association largely outshone Cenkos’ ties with less edifying clients such as scandal-hit insurance group Quindell. Now, though, having Woodford, whose star has fallen, as an ally may not be the boast it once was.

Jim Durkin, Cenkos’ founder who was reappointed chief executive last month after a nine-month wait for regulatory approval, must act fast to bolster the company. London’s stock markets are suffering. Flotations on Aim are at a quarter of the level seen last year. On Wednesday, Cenkos claimed responsibility for two of the seven Aim floats in 2019, as if that were something to be proud of. Cenkos’ total revenues fell from £18m to £10m in the six months to June. It made a pre-tax loss of £0.2m. Cash balances fell a third to £14m, after paying bonuses and dividends. But the optimistic Mr Durkin says market share is rising and costs will fall, not least because of staff cuts. Stock brokers have to be brutal to survive a brutal market.

Kingfisher’s new gaffer

Kingfisher’s Screwfix stores sponsor ITV football coverage. But company insiders admit that “football-pitch” sized renovations of its B&Q outlets are not winning any fans: the disruption caused a 3 per cent fall in sales. So the group is now doing what any football team would: pinning its hopes on a new manager. Thierry Garnier takes over next week. How soon before the Gallic touchline supremo calls an end to his predecessor’s costly tactics?

matthew.vincent@ft.com

Cenkos: kate.burgess@ft.com