Be the first to know about new UK election stories

Boris Johnson has set out plans for a new immigration system as opinion polls showed a Tory 10-point lead over Labour four days before the general election.

The prime minister’s Conservatives have long promised a new Australian-style points-based immigration system after the UK leaves the EU and it featured in the manifesto a week ago.

Now the party has set out the details of how the three-level system would work.

The first element of the scheme would be fast-track entry for migrants identified as high-skilled or “exceptional”, for example sponsored entrepreneurs or people with “world-leading awards.”

A second category would be “skilled workers” who would require a job offer as well as a specified number of points.

The third part would only allow low-skilled workers to stay in the UK in industries where there was a labour shortage.

That is likely to raise questions about which industries would face a ban on overseas workers, given that many sectors of the UK economy — from fruit-picking to the social care system — rely heavily on staff from abroad.

The system would be rolled out from January 2021, after the conclusion of the 11-month “transition period” that will follow Brexit Day at the end of next month, Mr Johnson said.

Mr Johnson told Sky News that he was “not hostile” to immigration but said the numbers had to come down: “We’re going to get lower.”

Matthew Fell, CBI UK chief policy director said the proposals put too much emphasis on “the brightest and best” and a risk that foreign workers would feel unwelcome.

“As important as attracting high-skilled workers is, low-level skills are still very much in demand for business,” he said. “Workers needed to boost economic growth must feel welcome in the UK. Until there is more detail, these plans will leave them nervous.”

Priti Patel, the home secretary, said the vote to leave the EU was a vote to take back control of the UK’s borders. “Immigration will finally be subject to democratic control,” she said. “We will be able to create a fairer system, which will attract the brightest and the best from all over the world to come here and contribute to our society and economy, while getting overall immigration down.”

Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party, questioned the claim that overall numbers of immigrants would fall, given that the Conservative party had made — and broken — similar promises at the last three general elections.

We’ll send you the news Explore our curated emails with crucial insights on global trade, M&A, tech and more. View our newsletters

“The problem is they’ll make no real commitment to cutting the numbers coming in,” said Mr Farage. “This is the same Boris Johnson who has called for mass amnesties for illegal immigrants. It’s very difficult to trust him and believe him.”

Mr Farage, whose party appears to be heading for a disastrous result on Thursday, said it would continue under a new name, The Reform Party, even if the UK left the EU.

Jeremy Corbyn pledged to tackle the social care crisis by providing an extra £10bn of annual funding towards offering free personal care for older people in England by 2023-24.

The Lib Dems promised to invest £50bn in infrastructure outside London in a “regional rebalancing programme”.

John McDonnell, shadow chancellor, said all anti-Semites would be kicked out of the Labour party as the Sunday Times revealed a cache of new complaints about anti-Jewish racism by members that remained unresolved for months — with some leading to lenient punishments or no sanctions.

“One anti-Semite in our party is too many,” said Mr McDonnell, suggesting that the figure of 132 unresolved cases was out of date. “My understanding is it [the number] is well below that now,” he said.