Bidding begins for Trump’s Mexico border wall

Mexico has called on its national companies to “examine their conscience” and refuse to tender bids to build Donald Trump’s wall as the US gave bidders a week and a half to submit applications to construct a barrier with an “aesthetically pleasing” US side.

Some 700 companies have registered interest for the tenders for a structure made either of reinforced concrete or alternatives to a solid wall using other materials. The US administration will whittle applicants down to a shortlist of 20 after the deadline for submissions and prototypes on March 29.

Luis Videgaray, Mexico’s foreign minister, urged Mexican companies to think again before bidding and put their country first. Mexico has already ruled out paying for the wall, despite Mr Trump’s demands.

“It is pertinent for any companies that see an economic opportunity in this to examine their conscience because we’re not talking about economics here, but a profoundly unfriendly act between two nations and we think this is a responsibility that falls to us all,” Mr Videgaray said.

Ecovelocity, a Mexico-based lighting provider, is among those keen — although it acknowledges its chances are slim because of a US preference for homegrown offers. Mr Trump has slammed Mexico and China as cheap manufacturers luring away American jobs, but the tiny Mexican company proposes using industrial LED lights imported from China. Cementos de Chihuahua, another Mexican company, has said it could be a supplier.

Cemex, a major Mexican building materials group that draws 20 per cent of its sales from federal US contracts, caused a storm recently when Rogelio Zambrano, its president, told a reporter he would gladly provide an estimate. The company was forced to clarify that it had not expressed interest in bidding. Cemex is eyeing with interest Mr Trump’s planned infrastructure push.

Calls to patriotism aside, the $10.20 hourly minimum stipulated by the tender document would sound like a fortune for workers in a country where the daily minimum wage is 80.04 pesos — $4.19 at current exchange rates.

But in keeping with Mr Trump’s America First strategy, the tender outlined a “Buy American” preference for construction materials.

Echoing the president’s description of immigration enforcement as a “military operation”, the tender also called for a design that “satisfies the mission” and required “wall fittings and fixtures . . . secured on the north side of the wall to shield from external attack”. It also called for bidders to describe their experience with “tactical infrastructure” on the southern border.

The tender said: “Customs and Border Patrol seeks highly qualified contractors to propose a border wall using an innovative approach to meet or exceed CBP’s performance requirements.”

The tender said the wall should be 30-foot high, although “heights of at least 18 feet may be acceptable”, with sloping sides to deter climbers, anti-topping features to prevent would-be immigrants from scaling it with grappling hooks and designed in such a way as to make it impossible to dig or tunnel at least six feet below it.

The US side should also be aesthetically pleasing “in colour, anti-climb texture etc, to be consistent with general surrounding environment”.

The US-Mexico border is some 3,200km long and a variety of barriers already exist for about a third of its length.

Underscoring Mr Trump’s haste to secure the frontier and the uncertainty surrounding how he will fund it, the tender called for interested parties to spell out how they would “achieve an aggressive schedule” and contain costs.