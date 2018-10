Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Ahead of the launch of the 2018 FT and McKinsey Business Book of the Year prize, this fifth series discusses the six shortlisted books with its authors. In this first episode, FT columnists Andrew Hill and Martin Wolf talk to Mariana Mazzucato, author of The Value of Everything: Making and Taking in the Global Economy, and Adrian Wooldridge, co-author (along with former Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan) of Capitalism in America: A History.