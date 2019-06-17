Like many Guatemalans, Alejandro Martínez is finding the job market is getting tougher. Still, he is optimistic that things will pick up again, despite the impact on his business of a Mexican crackdown on migrant flows.

Mr Martínez — not his real name — is a “coyote”. His job is steering Central American migrants through Mexico, dodging security checkpoints, paying off police, immigration agents and drug cartels, and delivering the travellers safely to the US border.

It is a journey he has made about 80 times in the seven years since he returned from his second stint living in the US and began working the migrant trade with his brother.

“It was a good business,” he says in the main square of Cuilco, the biggest town for miles around in this remote corner of the rugged Guatemalan mountains bordering Mexico.

“The problem is this agreement the two governments signed. It has complicated things,” he said, referring to the June 7 deal between the US and Mexico that stayed Donald Trump’s threat of disastrous tariffs on Mexico’s exports in exchange for a crackdown on migrant flows.

Mexico has promised to deploy 6,000 members of a newly created National Guard police force in earnest by June 18 — the very day Mr Martínez is hoping to set off on his latest trip. It is also the date Mr Trump launches a re-election campaign expected to rely heavily on anti-immigration invective.

But there are other pitfalls on the route: Mr Martínez’s brother is holed up in a hotel near Veracruz in south-eastern Mexico, with a party of three adults and three children, after being tipped off about a huge roadblock up ahead. “When it’s that big, you can’t buy them off,” the coyote said. “Things are going to get trickier and trickier.”

Migrant flows from Central America have shot up in recent years: until 2011, Central Americans made up less than 10 per cent of all apprehensions at the US border but by 2014 they made up half.

The increase alarmed Mr Trump, especially as total migrant apprehensions at the US border in May reached 144,278, a rise of 32 per cent from April, with the number of Central American children and families apprehended up 337 per cent compared with the previous year.

Many migrants see Mexico as just a staging post on their journey north and do not know that its government has stopped handing out the humanitarian visas it offered seven months ago when President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took power. Many migrants simply used the papers to travel unimpeded through the country to the US border. The overflowing migrant shelters in Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border, are full of people still expecting to be granted a pass to travel through the country. As well as Central Americans, Cubans, Haitians and Africans try their luck.

Soldiers forming part of Mexico's National Guard board a truck to patrol back roads used to circumvent a migration checkpoint, in Comitan, Chiapas State, Mexico on Saturday © AP

At the migration detention centre in Tapachula, it was the same story. “I want to go to the US . . . I can’t stay here because of the language barrier . . . they should just let Africans through,” said Douglas, a 27-year-old truck driver fleeing conflict in Cameroon.

But under pressure from the US, Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico’s foreign minister, has slammed that door shut. “If you want to cross our territory to get to another country, well you’ll probably find we’ll say we don’t want that . . . because you’re going to create a problem for our country,” he said in Veracruz, where Mexico was commemorating having granted asylum to republican exiles after the Spanish civil war 80 years ago. The government on Saturday said it had discovered 791 migrants crammed into four double-trailer freight trucks in Veracruz. They were taken to a migration detention centre and would be returned to their countries of origin.

In the first five months of this year alone, Mexico has been flooded with 24,424 asylum requests, close to the 29,647 sought in the whole of 2018, and is on track to receive 60,000 this year.

But the refugee agency, Comar, is overwhelmed and its $1.2m budget is the lowest in seven years. The queue of migrants clutching documents waiting for their claims to be processed in Tapachula snaked around the block.

Migrants from Guatemala on the banks of the Rio Bravo river before crossing illegally into the US to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas on June 11 © Reuters

It is not just Comar that is under strain. The National Migration Institute is battling swingeing budget cuts by Mr López Obrador’s austerity government and on Friday its head resigned — suggesting a rift within the administration over the US migration deal. He was replaced by the head of Mexico’s prison service, a move which appeared to reinforce the fears of critics that Mexico was criminalising migration. The pace of deportations has tripled this year.

But the continued demand, driven by poverty and violence, is why Mr Martínez, a 40-year-old father of three, was not worried his business would dry up entirely. He gets at least one call a day from a potential client, even though locals say Cuilco and surrounding villages have seen massive numbers leave. “People are going to keep going [to the US],” he said. “They’re not afraid of Trump.”

Indeed, tougher rules and higher risks mean coyotes can charge more. The going rate for adults travelling alone from Guatemala to their final destination inside the US is 50,000 Quetzales ($6,500), and includes a dangerous trek through the northern Mexican desert. Migrants planning to turn themselves in to seek asylum in the US pay 25,000 Quetzales. With the Mexican clampdown, that could go up by 5,000 or 10,000 Quetzales.

Mr Martínez does not get his cash until the US border, so unforeseen stays in hotels or bigger or more frequent bribes come out of his own pocket, eating into his typical 5,000 to 6,000 Quetzal profit per person.

A member of the naval police checks the ID of a Guatemalan woman who crossed the Suchiate river on a raft from Tecun Uman, in Guatemala, to Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico June 16 © Reuters

But despite Mr López Obrador’s anti-corruption crusade, Mr Martinez still relies on pliable Mexican migration officers known as “la migra”. “They tell me ‘use this bus at this time and I’ll let you through’,” he says. They slip him their bank details and he pays them via bank transfer.

José, a Guatemalan farmer in Cuilco who asked not to give his full name, is planning to try to migrate again, and may use a coyote “although it’s hard to get the cash together”. In four attempts, he has not once made it into the US; he abandoned his latest trip just this month, turning around in Veracruz when he got wind of the roadblocks.

There are already signs that the migrant market is adapting. Truckloads of people hidden under tarpaulins have been spotted leaving at night at one of the 68 informal crossing points along the porous Mexico-Guatemala border where there is no security and nothing more than a line of white posts to mark the boundary.

“So much has happened and people don’t stop. They’re not interested in staying in Mexico. Their mission is to make it to the States,” said Mr Martínez.

Milton Rodríguez, a 30-year-old sugar cane farmer from Honduras travelling with a group of relatives including five children and a pregnant woman, only made it 70km into Mexico a month-and-a-half ago before being halted at a roadblock.

But he shrugged off the challenge of getting further this time. “Their job is to catch me,” he laughed after getting off a raft across the Suchiate river — a major informal border crossing point — for another attempt. “Mine is to get past them.”