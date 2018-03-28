Google has indicated it is planning an appeal to the Supreme Court, after losing the latest round of a long-running intellectual property battle against Oracle that could have far-reaching implications for the software industry.

The appeals court for the federal circuit, which hears patent cases, ruled on Tuesday that Google was not covered by the “fair use” protections under copyright law when it used some of Oracle’s IP as the foundation for its Android operating system.

Fair use is designed to allow use of protected material under limited conditions. But the judges decided that Google did not meet all of the requirements, such as coming up with a “transformative” use for the technology. The case was also referred back to a lower court to consider Oracle’s request for $8.8bn in damages.

The importance of the case and the unusualness of the rulings it has led to raise the chance that the highest US court will take it up, according to legal experts. That would set up a final showdown in one of Silicon Valley’s most bitter corporate feuds, which has run since 2010.

Tyler Ochoa, a law professor at Santa Clara University, said the judges’ decision to reverse a lower court was an “extraordinary” intervention after they had earlier sent the case back to the same court for consideration of the fair use issue. That raised the question of whether juries or appellate courts were the best judges of how to apply fair use principles, and could encourage the Supreme Court to get involved, he said.

Google said it was “disappointed” by the decision and warned that it could make “apps and online services more expensive for users”. It added: “We are considering our options.”

Many in the software industry have warned that victory for Oracle could upset a delicate balance, under which companies are able to write applications for dominant software platforms without needing permission from the companies that control them. That could give platform owners more power to charge for access.

However, Dorian Daley, Oracle’s general counsel, rejected the claim, and said open source licence agreements had been widely used to support software ecosystems that were open to small developers.

“I fundamentally disagree with it,” she said. “The fact of the matter is, for a very, very long time, independent software developers have been able to license their software to run on a number of software platforms.” By using aspects of Oracle’s Java programming framework without seeking a licence, she said, Google had broken with that practice.

If Tuesday’s decision stands, Oracle executives also indicated that they would seek an agreement with Google that could break open the company’s Play store, which carries apps that run on the Android operating system.

Any future terms for Google to use Oracle’s IP would require it make Android apps follow the Java principle of “write once, run anywhere”, said Matthew Sarboraria, associate general counsel. That could force Google to allow the apps to run on any operating system, undoing the tight link between Android devices and the Play store.

The legal dispute raises the same issues that the Supreme Court deadlocked on in a 1996 case, said Mr Ochoa, increasing the likelihood the court would want to consider the latest case.

Michael Keyes, a partner at the law firm Dorsey & Whitney, added that the higher court may decide to take the case because fair use is “an integral piece of the puzzle in just about every copyright case”.

He also pointed out that Google had been one of the parties in the last significant legal US appeals court ruling, a 2015 decision involving Google Books that went in its favour. The fact that the two cases, before different courts, led to completely different outcomes could also prompt the Supreme Court to take up the case, he said.