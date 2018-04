Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Just named by the Overseas Press Club as best commentator in any media on international news, Gideon Rachman asks if this will be the century of China, as the 20th century was that of the US? Featuring Eric Li, Shanghai-based political scientist and Hugh White of Australian National University. With Geoff Dyer, Kathrin Hille and Martin Wolf of the FT