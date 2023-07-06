How much should we fear artificial intelligence?
Scientists have been sounding the alarm about the potentially catastrophic dangers posed by artificial intelligence. Gideon talks to Anu Bradford, professor at Columbia University and author of a forthcoming book on the global battle to regulate technology about the different approaches being taken in the US, Europe and China. Clips: Amanpour & company; C-SPAN
Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Simon Panayi.
