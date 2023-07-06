Scientists have been sounding the alarm about the potentially catastrophic dangers posed by artificial intelligence. Gideon talks to Anu Bradford, professor at Columbia University and author of a forthcoming book on the global battle to regulate technology about the different approaches being taken in the US, Europe and China. Clips: Amanpour & company; C-SPAN

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Simon Panayi.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com