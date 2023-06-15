How Ukraine’s fightback could change the world
Gideon talks to Karin von Hippel, director-general of the UK defence think-tank RUSI, about Ukraine’s counteroffensive and the discussions that are already taking place about a new world order once the fighting is over. Clips: Channel 4 News
Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner
