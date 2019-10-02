The US manufacturing sector contracted for the second consecutive month in September, falling to its lowest level since the recession, Charles Schwab escalates a war among stock-trading platforms by scrapping its fees, and a US appeals court rules that states can set their own standards over so-called “net neutrality”. Plus, the FT’s Sam Jones explains the deepening Credit Suisse spy scandal.For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy
