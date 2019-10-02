Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The US manufacturing sector contracted for the second consecutive month in September, falling to its lowest level since the recession, Charles Schwab escalates a war among stock-trading platforms by scrapping its fees, and a US appeals court rules that states can set their own standards over so-called “net neutrality”. Plus, the FT’s Sam Jones explains the deepening Credit Suisse spy scandal.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.