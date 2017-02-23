Trump says Tillerson faces ‘tough trip’ to Mexico

President Donald Trump said his secretary of state faced a “tough trip” in Mexico, as Rex Tillerson prepared to meet the Mexican president during his first visit to the US neighbour.

Speaking in the White House ahead of Mr Tillerson’s meeting with Enrique Peña Nieto, the Mexican president who recently cancelled a visit to Washington over strains in relations, Mr Trump said “that’s going to be a tough trip”. Mr Tillerson is visiting Mexico with John Kelly, the homeland security secretary who is responsible for implementing measures to tighten security along the US-Mexico border.

“He’s over there with General Kelly who’s been unbelievable at the border,” said Mr Trump. “We are getting bad dudes out of this country at a rate we’ve never seen before.”

Relations between the nations, which deteriorated last year because of comments Mr Trump made during the campaign, have soured further as the US president has continued to insist that Mexico would eventually be forced to pay for the wall he wants to build on the border. While Mexicans have been incensed at Mr Trump, Sean Spicer, White House press secretary, this week said US-Mexico relations were “phenomenal”.

The visit by Mr Tillerson and Mr Kelly took place soon after announcements of a US crackdown on undocumented migrants that will involve automatically sending people back to Mexico when they cross the border illegally — even if they are not Mexican.

Some experts were hoping the two cabinet secretaries would adopt a less confrontational approach during their visit. Mike Pence, the vice-president, and Mr Tillerson last week reassured Europe that Washington was committed to its European allies, raising hopes that the US administration would pivot to a more traditional Republican foreign policy approach.

“Tillerson and Kelly represent the adult wing of the new regime,” said former Mexican congressman Agustín Barrios Gómez. “This group is exactly who we want in Mexico.”

While Mr Tillerson has no previous diplomatic background, he does have experience with Mexico. The former ExxonMobil chief executive collaborated with Pemex, Mexico’s national oil company, ahead of the government’s opening of the energy sector in 2014.

For Mr Peña Nieto, the meeting is a difficult balancing act between protecting Mexico’s $580bn annual trade relationship with the US and trying not to anger Mexicans at home. Many Mexicans were angry at his decision to meet with Mr Trump in September last year. The political fallout was so great that Luis Videgaray, then Mexico’s finance minister, briefly left government for having arranged the meeting.

Some political commentators have questioned the value of negotiating with a US president who has talked of import tariffs and border wall reimbursements. “The underlying concern is that Trump may not be a rational actor, nor is he surrounded by rational actors that can be relied upon to rein him in from excesses,” said Sebastian Miralles, managing partner at Tempest Capital, a Mexican private equity firm.

Mr Trump has also said Nafta should be renegotiated. Some Mexican officials and analysts have hinted at countermeasures, suggesting that Mexico could suspend its co-operation on joint efforts to reduce transit migration and drug trafficking.