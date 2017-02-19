Robert Xu of Kingdee shows China’s move up the tech value chain

Robert Xu took a hammer to his laptop three years ago and a few months later was bashing a data server like a piñata. As foibles go, his are not typical of a chief executive — least of all one based in Shenzhen, the one time fishing village bordering Hong Kong that is better known for its mass manufacturing of laptops and other gadgets.

Yet his antics, which may not be out of place among the eccentric tech entrepreneurs of Silicon Valley, provide a vivid illustration of Kingdee’s own ascent up the value chain, and to an extent the evolution of China’s technology sector.

Founded in 1993, Kingdee is one of a breed of Chinese companies that — at least in their home market — are producing innovative technology instead of importing know-how from the West. Social platform Tencent combines features of Facebook and WhatsApp, for example, while Alibaba is China’s version of Amazon.

Kingdee originally sold accounting software based on Microsoft Windows to Chinese companies before developing a range of other products for domestic customers, mainly small and medium-sized enterprises. Later, Mr Xu noticed what Microsoft and others were doing — decanting companies’ data centres on to the cloud to securely store emails and all the other information generated in the course of business and decided he could do it too. Hence his laptop and server bashing — his way of showing clients they did not need a lot of computer memory to run their businesses any more.

“In the IT industry there’s a new major wave every 10 years,” he says. “The PC-based IT has evolved from MS-DOS at an early stage and now we are heading into the cloud computing era,” he explains.

The basic tenet of Kingdee’s business is that the Chinese executives it serves can work anywhere with only a smartphone to access everything they need — documents, spreadsheets, colleague details and the ability to hold group conferences, either by voice or video.

As for the data-server vandalism, this came after Kingdee pulled out of its own business running the large groups of networked computer servers that are the backbone of cloud computing. It has struck a joint venture with Amazon Web Services to make its software available on the US company’s cloud. This has allowed Kingdee, not huge by Chinese standards, to focus on its niche business helping Chinese SMEs run systems.

“I want the company to focus on [the ]applications cloud so [the] enterprise applications services market is our main market, our goal,” Mr Xu says.

To illustrate this point to staff, the grey tower block Kingdee inhabits boasts a simulated beach with recliners, hammock and palm tree. On the fake sky is a projection screen showing its smartphone apps that can run a business from anywhere.

Kingdee has a healthy 14 per cent operating margin, while post-tax profits rose from Rmb126m in 2013 to an estimated Rmb378m this year ($55m). It also has 8,000 staff serving some international clients as well as millions of domestic SMEs.

Speaking in his vast, split-level office, replete with tall Ming vases and his rowing machine, Mr Xu (who is Robert to all employees, including his driver) lacks many of the trappings of the traditional Chinese chief executive.

Like many of his peers, his English is threadbare. Yet instead of the usual boardroom photos of the boss shaking hands with Chinese leaders, the picture in pride of place is of him rowing. He dresses just one shade too funkily, pairing Gucci brogues with a shirt printed with flowers and monkeys.

His story, however, is a familiar one for China’s self-made men and women. Growing up on a farm in Hunan, a province known for spiced food and being the birthplace of Mao Zedong, he wanted to change the difficult lives of those he saw around him.

“Just as there is [the concept of] the American dream, this is the Chinese dream,” he says.

Mr Xu’s own dream unfurled with two years of government-assigned work in a factory in Wuhan and another two years with a local tax bureau before he wound up in Shenzhen, a place that has symbolised China’s economic development ever since former leader Deng Xiaoping declared it a “special economic zone” in 1980, spurring decades of breakneck growth in the city and across China.

Armed with degrees in computing and accountancy and Rmb5,000 borrowed from relatives, he then set up his own business — a precursor to Kingdee.

He attributes the company’s success to harnessing talent. “Human capital accounts for 65 per cent of costs,” he says. “Its also our biggest asset.”

He rewards employees well. Last year an outstanding performer won a Rmb5m apartment. Graduate hires are referred to as “pure gold”, a play on the company’s Chinese name, which translates as “golden butterfly”.

The smartest employees work in the research institute, headed up by Zhang Liang-jie. He is one of an annual crop of “thousand talents” of highly skilled Chinese scientists whom the Beijing government woos home from overseas.

Dr Zhang is investigating artificial intelligence and virtual reality — for example exploring applications for business customers that will automatically trigger a warning device when the electricity bill hits the budgeted level, or shift workforces to night-time work when electricity rates are lower.

It is fitting stuff for Chinese employers, who are focused on cutting costs at the same time as softening economic growth has thinned industrial profits.

“Cloud services lower [companies’] costs and increase their efficiency,” Mr Xu says. An economic topic on which he is coy, however, is what Donald Trump’s policies may mean for Chinese exports to the west. Instead he is jocular. “He’s an entrepreneur, like me. Maybe I should have a career change too?”