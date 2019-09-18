The Bank of England’s nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee will on Friday hold its last meeting before a potential no-deal departure from the EU on October 31 — with all the uncertainties that involves. Its counterparts at the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve are easing, and UK inflation has slipped, for now, below target. Yet the MPC is unlikely to make any move to shift interest rates. It is right to hang fire.

A wait-and-see approach is sensible for reasons beyond just the fractious Brexit debate. Hiring is slowing, the global outlook is worrying, and rising wages are leading many companies to examine ways to raise productivity. Even if Brexit were miraculously resolved, there would be no need to continue the tightening cycle that started in 2017.

When the Bank of England began to increase interest rates after nearly a decade of record low rates following the financial crisis, policymakers argued that Britain’s economy could no longer generate the improvements in productivity it once did. Even modest wage growth would lead to higher inflation, they argued, as companies were no longer generating sufficient efficiency gains to absorb higher labour costs.

This may be true in the longer term but, for the moment, the latest inflation figures show little sign of any uptick in price growth — in fact the headline rate fell during August to 1.7 per cent, below the central bank’s 2 per cent target. This was despite the rate of wage growth rising to 4 per cent in the three months to the end of July.

This may be partly due to the benefits of a “high pressure” economy. Companies are responding to an increase in wage growth by changing how they operate. In the retail sector, the largest source of employment in the UK, supermarkets have responded to wage growth by reorganising shift patterns and investing in productivity saving technology, for example. Asda has joined its rivals Tesco and J Sainsbury by raising wages and flattening hierarchies.

Whether because these higher wages make it less appealing for companies to recruit new workers or because Brexit-related uncertainty is leading companies to scale back their plans, there are signs of cracks appearing in the UK’s labour market. The number of advertised vacancies, a forward-looking indicator of economic health, while still high, has been declining since the start of 2019. The central bank’s regional agents reported that hiring intentions slipped in the second quarter of the year, with job losses in retail and manufacturing companies.

At the same time the global backdrop appears less favourable than when the Bank of England first shifted towards a hawkish stance. The trade war between the US and China could lead to further pressure on the global economy and accelerate the slowdown in the UK’s key European and American trading partners. Factories across the world are now struggling.

If a Brexit deal is struck it could provide a boost to Britain’s economy. Business investment could be unlocked and consumers may decide that they can afford to spend a bit more than they anticipated. That, in turn, may lead to higher wage and job growth. Inflation may also come in higher than originally forecast thanks to the rise in oil prices following the attack on a Saudi Arabian refinery this week. Alternatively, even that may not be enough to protect the UK economy from a global slowdown. Rate-setters at the Bank of England would be wise to hold fire until there is clearer evidence of a tight jobs market feeding into higher prices.