The situation has become ever more expensive because much of the purpose of getting a degree is signalling rather than human capital accumulation. Top universities control a very powerful rubber stamp, which students pay huge sums to acquire. If you want to fix it, here are three radical policy proposals:

1) No more closed shops for the degree awarding process — the state has the ultimate power to confer degree awarding powers — the award of a degree from any institution should be conferred by open public examination, not who has paid that institution £9k/year for 3-4 years. This is exactly how secondary educational qualifications are assessed and awarded. This reduces the current incentives universities have for relative grade inflation, reduces the power of “prestigious” universities to freeride on that prestige without actually adding human capital, and would likely allow the market to discover the true value-add of costly live-in residential structures rather than distance learning.

2) Universities themselves should be at financial risk for at least part of the loans provided to undergraduates. Right now there is suspicion is that many operate as government subsidised paper-mills. If they have financial risk to the long-term wage outcomes of their students, they have incentives to restrict quantity of low quality courses and reduce human capital investment in types of education the labour market does not value in employees.

3) Loan repayment should not be paid out of graduate earnings, but be funded out of payroll taxes on employers who employ more than a certain percentage of graduates in a specific type of job-function or pay grade. If employers want to employ graduates, they should be willing to pay for the resources they consume rather than transfer the financial risk on to the state, or 18-year-olds who cannot easily diversify or ensure outcomes. This also directly incentivises cheaper forms of education or apprenticeships, and disincentivises using higher education merely as a selection tool for prospective employees. — Lek