China is in charge and will avoid a debt shock

China’s shift from low-income to middle-income status has been the largest and most rapid economic transition in world economic history.

Yet, throughout this journey, doubts have been raised about its sustainability. Over the past two years, investors have been singularly focused on the sharp rise in China’s debt to gross domestic product and the possibility of a financial shock.

China’s debt has risen from 147 per cent of GDP in 2007 to 279 per cent of GDP in 2016. Last year, China added 21 percentage points to its debt-to-GDP ratio, or the equivalent of $4.5tn. Effectively, China needed almost six renminbi of new debt to grow its nominal GDP by one renminbi.

This debt challenge arose because of policymakers’ approach of targeting higher than potential GDP growth by continuing with excessive levels of investment.

With China’s potential growth slowing over the past few years, because of weakening demographics, slowing productivity growth and changing global dynamics, pursuing its growth objective independent of the underlying macro environment has been the key factor causing rising imbalances.

Against this backdrop, it is perhaps of no surprise that investors have grown sceptical about China’s outlook. Indeed, as per our analysis, relative to the benchmark weight, emerging market portfolio managers have cut their positions in China to a 10-year low.

However, we take a positive view that China will be able to navigate the debt challenge and avoid a financial shock. Our confidence stems from three major factors.

First, China’s debt build-up has been funded domestically — that is, it is not running a current account deficit and hence is not dependent on foreign capital inflows.

Second, bucking the trend of most emerging markets, its external balance sheet has huge buffers, as China runs a positive net international investment position of 16 per cent of GDP.

Finally, China’s credit allocation in the recent past has been largely in the form of excess investment rather than consumption, which brings the side effect of low-flation.

Taken together, the central bank thus has better control of monetary conditions and, with it, the ability to manage the debt cycle and avoid a financial shock.

China’s current situation is in stark contrast with the experience of Asian economies during 1997-98.

Asian economies were running high levels of current account deficit, had net deficits in international investment positions, low levels of foreign exchange reserves and pegged currencies.

As foreign capital began to withdraw, central banks could not defend their currency pegs. The balance of payments deficit widened, they faced a sharp tightening in domestic liquidity conditions and a spike in interbank rates caused a liquidity shock.

As currencies were depegged, the resulting high inflation forced central banks to pro-cyclically tighten monetary policy, which triggered a full-blown financial shock.

More importantly, the worst of the debt-disinflation cycle in China is behind us. Policymakers are now likely to tolerate slower growth, bringing actual growth closer to potential.

China has slowed down investment in low-value-added manufacturing sectors, which suffer from excess capacity. Also, over the past two years, China has taken up a meaningful reduction in excess capacity, particularly in steel and coal.

Related article China GDP hits 2016 target as Trump headwinds loom Stimulus averted hard landing but financial and geopolitical risks are building

Finally, we expect a more favourable external demand environment for China, as we project that 2017 to be the first year of recovery in domestic demand in both developed markets and emerging markets ex-China since 2011. This will further help improve capacity utilisation and reduce the pressure on policymakers to push for leverage-driven domestic demand.

The confluence of these factors will mean that disinflationary pressures will reduce and the credit intensity of growth (in other words, the incremental units of credit needed for an incremental unit of GDP) will also improve significantly from 2017 onwards. The pace of increase in China’s debt to GDP will then start to slow meaningfully, which should alleviate investors’ concerns.

As the debt and disinflation headwinds dissipate, we believe that investors will shift their focus back towards the structural growth story.

On this front, we think that China will be able to make continued progress and complete its transition towards high-value-added manufacturing and services.

As incomes continue to compound, albeit at lower rates, in the coming decade as compared with the previous decade, China will be able to attain high per capita income status by 2027.

Completing this transition will be the key defining moment in China’s economic success story in the next 10 years.

This could shape up to be another unprecedented transformation, as only two economies which have a population of above 20m have been able to escape the middle income trap, in which rapidly growing economies stagnate at middle-income levels, over the past 30 years. Those were South Korea and Poland.

China’s previous transition has already dramatically reshaped the global manufacturing landscape. The next transition could yet bring far-reaching ramifications.

The author is co-head of Global Economics and Chief Asia Economist, Morgan Stanley