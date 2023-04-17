It’s time to hit the books with Behind the Money: Night School. This series will serve as a primer to the biggest economic stories of 2023.

On today’s episode, US. Managing Editor Peter Spiegel talks with Derek Brower about energy policy. They discuss how the United States became almost energy independent, President Biden’s about-face on oil and gas, and why the Inflation Reduction Act might just transform America’s economy into a hub of green innovation.

This series is made in collaboration with Blinkist. To hear more conversations like this, check out the Blinkist app.

For further reading:

FT’s MBA 101