Democrats and Republicans are confident they can pass a deal to avert a US debt default, the lira slides after Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is re-elected, and ageing populations are causing government credit ratings to take a hit.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Debt ceiling fight shifts to Congress as lawmakers prepare for first votes

Turkey’s lira weakens as economists warn of economic challenge

Ageing populations ‘already hitting’ governments’ credit ratings

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Katie McMurran, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com