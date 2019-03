Is there any sound more joyful than the popping of a cork? To welcome spring, this is a feast of champagne and ducks’ tongues, Skye Gyngell’s strawberries and meringue, Honey & Co’s rhubarb gin and tonic, a pint of camel’s milk and an ode to the humble, unimprovable, British chip. And that’s before we step inside the blissful universe of ASMR