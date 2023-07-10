African leaders told Vladimir Putin to “show his desire to move forward [with peace]” before they convene in St Petersburg for a Russia-Africa summit at the end of this month, according to Senegal’s president Macky Sall.

The demand was delivered to the Russian president during a six-nation peace mission to Kyiv and Moscow in June, Sall said in an interview with the Financial Times. Sall was joined on the trip by his counterparts from South Africa, Zambia and representatives from Uganda, Egypt, Republic of Congo and the African Union.

“Before the next Russia-Africa summit, he [Putin] must do some actions to show his desire to move forward [with peace] even in a humanitarian way,” Sall told the FT in the presidential palace in Dakar, the Senegalese capital.

He said further exchanges of prisoners of war and the return to Ukraine of children taken by Russian occupiers “can be a very good signal”.

“That’s why we continue to use the Russia-Africa summit to see how we can move forward on the negotiations we tried to implement between Russia and Ukraine.”

Asked if Putin had shown any inclination to pursue peace, Sall said: “During this summit maybe we can have another meeting and have some progress. That’s what we hope.”

African leaders have been stepping up attempts to mediate between Kyiv and Moscow with no end in sight to Russia’s war against Ukraine. African countries have been hit hard by soaring inflation caused by elevated levels of food and energy prices caused by the war. They are among the biggest importers of grain and fertiliser from Ukraine and Russia.

Although there are no western sanctions against Russian food and fertiliser exports, customers have complained about banks’ reluctance to process transactions.

“We are facing the consequences of this war,” Sall said. “We have big problems with our food security and agriculture. We buy fertilisers from Russia and today with the sanctions, there are difficulties paying for these goods.

“That’s why we’re talking to both parties. We know it’s very complicated but we think it was positively received. Ukraine has said Russia must leave its occupied territory before they can negotiate and we understand that.”

Sall was speaking in his first interview with an English language media outlet since announcing last week he would not run for what would have been a controversial third term.

There had been speculation for months over whether Sall would contest the presidential election in February. Senegal’s constitution limits presidents to two terms. But Sall’s allies had argued that a 2016 amendment shortening term lengths from seven to five years would have allowed him to run for a second five-year stint since his first seven years from 2012 to 2019 would not count.

Sall insisted he had the right to run again as one term of seven years and another of five “makes no sense”. He claimed the constitutional court had been “clear” since 2016 that his first term of seven years would not bar him from another run since that was under a different law.

But he said that, despite many Senegalese urging him to run again, he had promised in a 2018 book Le Sénégal au cœur that this would be his final term.

“Keeping one’s word is very important since the constitution gives me the right to serve a second five-year term. But since I’ve already said that I won’t do it, I believe that keeping my word is essential.”

Sall’s critics say he should have announced he was stepping down sooner. Seventy-nine per cent of Senegalese citizens support a two-term limit, according to pollster Afrobarometer. Sall says if he had announced earlier, he would have become a “lame duck” president.

At least 23 people were killed in protests last month after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was convicted of “corrupting youth” following a trial on rape and death threat charges. A beauty parlour employee alleged that Sonko had assaulted her.

Sonko’s candidacy is in doubt as the law in Senegal bars convicts from running for political office. Sonko and his supporters have accused the government of weaponising the justice system to prevent him from contesting the election.

Sall refused to be drawn on Sonko’s political future, saying only the constitutional court could decide presidential candidates. But at a time of democratic backsliding in west Africa and with the Sahel region south of the Sahara under threat from Islamist terrorism and extremist groups, Senegal needed to focus on protecting its democracy, he said.

“We have very big problems in west Africa. But we have to focus. We also need to regulate democracy. How we can put away the coups d’etat and non-constitutional attempts to take power. It’s not only the military.

“There are people who know that they cannot get to power. So they use the youths and put them on the streets and strike and burn and create chaos. Many people think this is the way to get power by revolution. It is the same as a coup d’etat. It is even worse.”

Asked whether he was accusing Sonko of using popular unrest to seize power, Sall said: “I’m talking about no one. I’m talking about principles. I’m on another level. What we want is for Senegal to continue to develop under democracy and the rule of law.”