• Updating live after polls close from 11pm GMT (6pm Eastern)

Voting is underway in the US midterm elections. With 35 of the 100 Senate seats and all 435 seats in the House of Representatives up for election, the outcome will determine control of both chambers of the US Congress during the second half of Joe Biden’s term as president.

Competitive Senate races in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin are likely to determine control of the upper chamber, which is currently evenly divided but ultimately controlled by Democrats through the deciding vote of vice-president Kamala Harris.

Polling suggests Republicans are likely to take control of the House, where the elections are being held for the first time using new district boundaries resulting from the 2020 census and contentious redistricting processes in several states. A handful of the most marginal seats is likely to determine the outcome.

Produced by: Rosalie Baxter, Bob Haslett, Eade Hemingway, Joanna S Kao, Caroline Nevitt, Ændra Rininsland, Martin Stabe and Irene de la Torre Arenas. Additional work by Arjun Neil Alim, Keith Fray, Oliver Hawkins, Ella Hollowood, Daria Mosolova, Martha Muir, Zehra Munir, and Kari-Ruth Pedersen.