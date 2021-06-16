The city of Tokyo will be on the hook for refunds if fans are banned from the games

The Tokyo Olympic Games will need a public bailout of about $800m if spectators are banned, and the end of the interminable EU and US struggle over aircraft subsidies marks a major truce in what seemed an intractable trade conflict. Plus, the FT’s global technology correspondent, Tim Bradshaw, spoke to world wide web founder Tim Berners-Lee about his decision to auction off the original source code as digital art.





Tokyo Olympics will need bailout if games go ahead without spectators

https://www.ft.com/editor/3cd58c64-039e-4147-a744-af676de1691d





Airbus/Boeing deal explained: what is in it and what happens next

https://www.ft.com/content/1e04dfe1-9651-4b9e-90d9-fdbd82b45253





Web inventor Berners-Lee to auction original code as NFT

https://www.ft.com/content/a77ad1bf-fae0-478b-aa05-a07790314ebc

