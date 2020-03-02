Maxine Kelly

Print this page
Experimental feature

Listen to this article

00:00
00:00
Experimental feature

Companies across the continent face an array of hurdles to growth this year, ranging from a lacklustre economic outlook in several countries to the uncertainties caused by Brexit trade negotiations and risks stemming from the global spread of coronavirus.

Yet the ever-greater pace of growth on this annual FT 1000 ranking — now in its fourth year — suggests that the most nimble and innovative companies are thriving.

The FT 1000, compiled with Statista, a research company, lists the European companies that achieved the highest compound annual growth rate in revenue between 2015 and 2018. Competition is even tougher at the top this year, with companies requiring a minimum growth rate of 38.4 per cent to make the list, compared with 37.7 per cent last year.

A full report featuring case studies and analysis from this year’s FT 1000 Europe, will be published here on March 23.

OakNorth Bank, a UK fintech backed by SoftBank’s Vision Fund that specialises in lending to medium-sized businesses, edges Blue Motor Finance off the top spot this year — the British car finance provider now sits in 43rd place. And while 2018’s leader Deliveroo falls out of the latest ranking, Finland’s Wolt is flying the flag for tech-enabled food delivery, in second place.

Only one of the top three companies is among the 268 on the list to have also appeared on 2019’s ranking. A total of 90 companies have ranked in three consecutive years.

The ranking reflects the growing importance of technology, which once again dominates with 189 entrants hailing from the sector. When this is added to the related but discrete categories of fintech and ecommerce, that total climbs to 259.

Most winners come from Germany, closely followed by Italy, the UK and France, with these four nations accounting for about 70 per cent of the overall ranking. London retains its lead as the city with the greatest number of fast-growing companies, followed by Paris and Milan, while Warsaw and Vilnius make the top 10 for the first time.

Scroll below the interactive table for a full methodology.

FT 1000 – Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies 2020
RankNamein 2019 rankingin 2018 rankingCountryFT CategoryAbsolute revenue growth Revenue CAGR 2015-18Revenue 2018 (€m)Revenue 2015 (€m)Employees 2018Founding Year
1OakNorth BanknonoUnited KingdomFintech37,462.5%621.5%67.910.223002015
2Wolt EnterprisesnonoFinlandTechnology15,641.9%439.9%30.070.192932014
3Bolt TechnologyyesnoEstoniaTechnology12,959.7%407.4%79.680.617002013
4Elements Global ServicesnonoSpainSupport Services10,233.3%369.3%26.250.27382015
5Les Eco-IsolateursyesnoFranceConstruction10,077.5%366.9%32.980.32672013
6GismartnonoUnited KingdomGames industry8,788.3%346.3%57.650.791502013
7EnensnonoFranceEnergy8,602.9%343.2%100.981.1622015
8Qred Företagslån*nonoSwedenFintech7,300.9%319.9%13.650.20262015
9Mamma 2.0nonoItalyEcommerce7,110.0%316.2%7.210.10192014
10In Touch NetworksnoyesUnited KingdomTechnology6,324.8%300.5%8.400.161142013
11farmermobilnonoGermanyIndustrial Goods6,055.8%294.8%7.470.12342014
12HolidunonoGermanyTechnology6,030.5%294.3%13.120.211002014
13Oy M. RauanheimononoFinlandTransport5,952.3%292.6%532.728.801761884
14Feiniko HandelsgesellschaftyesnoGermanySales & Marketing 5,853.5%290.5%25.600.4362014
15Franco FrescononoGermanyFood & Beverage5,487.0%282.3%15.420.281802014
16MessengerPeoplenonoGermanyTechnology5,378.2%279.8%6.720.12682015
17Foot DistrictnonoSpainEcommerce5,128.9%273.9%5.370.10182012
18Deelit VenturesnonoNetherlandsTravel & Leisure5,115.5%273.6%7.060.14212014
19ID Finance InvestmentsnoyesSpainFintech5,018.5%271.3%41.000.853992015
20getAirnonoGermanyIndustrial Goods4,705.5%263.6%5.300.11n/a2014
21PastBooknonoNetherlandsEcommerce4,622.7%261.5%9.160.19152012
22Supermercato24nonoItalyEcommerce4,566.7%260.0%14.000.30802014
23DonatellayesnoGermanyFood & Beverage4,494.6%258.2%8.500.19102014
24Futureplay*nonoFinlandGames industry4,409.6%255.9%10.360.23262015
25Jobs and TalentnonoSpainSupport Services4,092.7%247.4%137.603.283022008
26Jungle CreationsnonoUnited KingdomMedia3,900.0%242.0%18.080.531352014
27#sinobnonoGermanyRetail3,614.1%233.6%4.950.13142015
28Global-e OnlinenonoUnited KingdomEcommerce3,566.6%232.2%37.221.081792013
29RinahnonoItalyRetail3,424.6%227.9%19.510.5552006
30Domator24.comyesnoPolandPersonal & Household Goods3,419.1%227.7%18.790.54402004
31UPLINK NetworknonoGermanyTelecoms3,416.7%227.6%20.530.58292013
32Streethub (Trouva)nonoUnited KingdomTechnology3,353.1%225.6%11.670.41802013
33STA PORTAGE (H2S)nonoFranceSupport Services3,270.8%223.0%18.400.552372012
34SoftwareHutnonoPolandTechnology3,090.2%217.2%4.670.152002015
35Beattie Passive GroupnonoUnited KingdomConstruction3,027.3%215.1%7.170.28212014
36FensterblicknonoGermanyEcommerce2,925.8%211.6%3.290.11102013
37EskimozyesyesFranceMedia2,900.0%210.7%9.000.30902012
38Indie CampersnonoPortugalTravel & Leisure2,878.3%210.0%9.090.31932013
39ZonneplannonoNetherlandsEnergy2,807.0%207.5%54.421.87852012
40ITP NordnonoGermanyTechnology2,777.6%206.4%4.470.16422014
41AgriconomienonoFranceRetail2,697.4%203.6%27.000.97762014
42BettzeitnonoGermanyRetail2,661.7%202.3%80.592.921752013
43Blue Motor FinanceyesyesUnited KingdomFinancial Services2,585.9%199.5%97.514.421851992
44Vidsy MedianonoUnited KingdomAdvertising2,527.7%197.3%4.070.19372014
45DarktraceyesnoUnited KingdomCyber Security2,446.4%194.2%67.113.066502013
46Sorted GroupnonoUnited KingdomTechnology2,300.0%188.5%2.720.13882014
47FOSTEC & CompanynonoGermanyManagement Consulting2,250.0%186.4%2.350.1072015
48Stillfront GroupyesyesSwedenGames industry2,222.4%185.3%129.116.104912010
49TappxnonoSpainAdvertising2,156.5%182.6%17.260.77312013
50Payment AssistnonoUnited KingdomFinancial Services2,139.9%181.9%2.790.15172013
51WorkcapitalnonoSpainFinancial Services2,125.5%181.3%28.121.2692015
52Yoyo WalletnonoUnited KingdomFintech2,102.7%180.3%3.970.22682013
53TMT InternationalnonoItalyIndustrial Goods2,095.7%180.0%6.720.31102014
54SourceBreakernonoUnited KingdomTechnology2,021.0%176.8%2.920.17322014
55Glassbox Digital UKnonoUnited KingdomTechnology2,020.0%176.8%8.980.45612010
56LittleBIG ConnectionnonoFranceTechnology1,989.8%175.4%36.301.74512013
57HostmakernonoUnited KingdomProperty1,962.2%174.2%13.640.813602013
58Golden BeesnonoFranceTechnology1,957.6%174.0%4.380.21362015
59Chez NestornonoFranceProperty1,951.2%173.7%4.530.22202012
60Solnet Green EnergynonoFinlandEnergy1,926.0%172.6%3.730.18112014
61OsiwayyesnoFranceTechnology1,908.8%171.8%4.680.2342014
62NexumstpnonoItalyManagement Consulting1,898.4%171.4%4.450.22332015
63MeP TransnonoEstoniaTransport1,847.8%169.1%18.000.921401990
64BluwalknonoPortugalTransport1,810.6%167.3%7.760.41142011
65Discover Car HirenonoLatviaTravel & Leisure1,780.4%165.9%6.450.34502013
66MissomayesnoUnited KingdomEcommerce1,780.2%165.9%13.590.87402011
67Grapevine (The Insiders)nonoNetherlandsAdvertising1,757.1%164.8%6.500.351352012
68LVS BrokersyesnoFinlandFintech1,742.2%164.1%8.920.48122012
69Dall EnergynonoDenmarkEnergy1,740.9%164.0%2.820.1582007
70Sneakers & JacketsnonoFranceManagement Consulting1,716.3%162.9%3.360.1922013
71ViralizenonoItalyAdvertising1,709.5%162.5%14.230.79342013
72Ruehe HealthcarenonoGermanyHealth1,691.9%161.7%3.100.17132013
73LaundryheapnonoUnited KingdomSupport Services1,662.6%160.2%2.870.19282014
74COMATCHnonoGermanyManagement Consulting1,637.5%159.0%27.801.601372015
75NoviCapnonoUnited KingdomFinancial Services1,635.3%158.9%1.750.10322014
76Chiaro TechnologynonoUnited KingdomHealth1,623.3%158.3%3.800.27372013
77Steros GPA Innovative (Dlyte)nonoSpainIndustrial Goods1,611.1%157.7%4.240.25222013
78LumenazanonoGermanyEnergy1,603.9%157.3%6.100.36312013
79Skills RHnonoFranceSupport Services1,557.3%155.0%9.080.551292011
80ENPIREyesyesPolandTransport1,529.7%153.5%25.541.601922011
81PALS E HIJOS IMPORTnonoSpainRetail1,512.8%152.7%4.820.30702009
82Mrs WordsmithnonoUnited KingdomEducation1,500.9%152.0%1.990.15402015
83NexolubnonoSpainEnergy1,485.8%151.2%77.764.9072008
84INNOVI RechercheyesnoFrancePharmaceuticals1,474.6%150.6%1.890.1232011
85ParksternonoSwedenTechnology1,463.1%150.0%32.152.26222011
86Bending SpoonsnonoItalyTechnology1,449.8%149.3%31.982.06702015
87IVXS UKnonoUnited KingdomFintech1,448.8%149.3%6.780.531592014
88MAKING SCIENCEyesnoSpainAdvertising1,429.7%148.2%18.801.231852001
89Società Gestioni LavorinonoItalyEnergy1,429.5%148.2%4.190.27222015
90OoninonoUnited KingdomPersonal & Household Goods1,427.7%148.1%11.290.90342012
91UbiquicomnonoItalyTechnology1,409.7%147.2%2.940.19162004
92Flight Club DartsnonoUnited KingdomRestaurants1,407.7%147.0%11.250.911942013
93NarajannonoSloveniaFood & Beverage1,407.6%147.0%2.850.1972014
94StudapartnonoFranceProperty1,373.2%145.1%1.650.11252013
95Tylia InvestnonoFranceFintech1,359.4%144.4%1.510.10112012
96EnescononoItalyEnergy1,358.9%144.3%5.400.3762013
97ConceptIF PrononoGermanyInsurance1,356.6%144.2%7.070.49202011
98CarcamovilnonoSpainRetail1,353.6%144.1%29.732.056822013
99TingopolnonoEstoniaTechnology1,349.8%143.8%2.480.1752007
100Samy RoadnonoSpainAdvertising1,347.2%143.7%6.580.45352012
101Grupo Grl (Élite Diseños)nonoSpainConstruction1,316.5%142.0%8.400.59312012
102GAP Vehicle HirenonoUnited KingdomSupport Services1,313.5%141.8%23.621.98572014
103OTA InsightnonoUnited KingdomTechnology1,312.2%141.7%11.631.001052012
104priomoldnonoGermanyIndustrial Goods1,277.0%139.7%3.100.23222015
105NuroleyesnoUnited KingdomTechnology1,275.7%139.6%1.910.17182014
106Cru WinenonoUnited KingdomFood & Beverage1,271.4%139.4%3.450.3052013
107InnovaMaxxyesyesGermanySales & Marketing1,244.8%137.8%37.512.791422012
108Signaturit SolutionsnonoSpainTechnology1,226.8%136.7%1.770.13692013
109P & W BaunonoGermanyConstruction1,226.0%136.7%2.010.1562009
110Total TilesnonoUnited KingdomEcommerce1,211.5%135.8%6.030.56232006
111Epaper*nonoItalyIndustrial Goods1,211.3%135.8%8.260.63122015
112Kiwi.comnonoCzech RepublicTravel & Leisure1,188.6%134.4%1,079.1078.7528002012
113OradiannonoCroatiaFintech1,166.9%133.1%2.200.171252012
114EgarriyesnoFranceFood & Beverage1,166.7%133.1%9.500.75102011
115GOVECSnonoGermanyAutomobiles1,157.2%132.5%31.482.503312009
116StayincortinanonoItalyTravel & Leisure1,155.2%132.4%6.390.51992014
117DMSyesyesGermanyMedia1,135.3%131.2%21.001.70272013
118We Can Do HRnonoPolandSupport Services1,131.8%130.9%6.920.572502015
119Univers AutoyesnoFranceAutomobiles1,129.5%130.8%11.650.9542012
120Crossflow Payments Solutions TradingnonoUnited KingdomFintech1,126.7%130.6%2.890.2982013
121QuantionnonoSpainTechnology1,117.2%130.0%2.820.23662014
122DemocomnonoItalyManagement Consulting1,110.1%129.6%1.880.16232011
123RTB HouseyesyesPolandTechnology1,107.8%129.4%99.598.403772013
124FirstPhonenonoHungaryRetail1,101.8%129.1%18.931.62532013
125YouLoveWordsyesnoFranceMedia1,096.5%128.7%2.740.23172014
126Landbay PartnersnonoUnited KingdomFintech1,088.6%128.2%4.900.50572013
127Verocaffè ItalianonoItalyRetail1,087.7%128.2%14.611.231441993
128SoorceyesnoGermanySupport Services1,084.8%128.0%5.450.46192004
129ISO Spaces South WestnonoUnited KingdomConstruction1,084.2%127.9%5.720.58302011
130VoxpopmenonoUnited KingdomTechnology1,080.4%127.7%3.830.39552013
131Vadeca Facility ServicesnonoPortugalSupport Services1,073.9%127.3%11.160.9510582008
132SuperprofyesyesFranceSupport Services1,072.2%127.2%7.100.61832013
133TypeformnonoSpainTechnology1,058.5%126.3%16.451.421912012
134Dipe ConceptnonoFranceConstruction1,043.3%125.3%2.040.18182013
135fitboxnonoGermanyTravel & Leisure1,041.8%125.2%9.660.853222011
136Prodigi GroupnonoUnited KingdomTechnology1,025.9%124.1%20.402.18802014
137TBTnonoItalyIndustrial Goods1,023.3%124.0%1.680.1582015
138Biochem OrganicsnonoRomaniaAgricultural Commodities1,020.0%123.7%8.400.75102015
139MalagrisnonoLithuaniaConstruction1,016.1%123.5%9.490.85262013
140AppliftingnonoCzech RepublicTechnology1,011.0%123.1%1.680.14392014
141MTM RuhrzinnnonoGermanyWaste management & recycling1,010.9%123.1%3.890.35122014
142RezatecnonoUnited KingdomTechnology1,009.2%123.0%3.430.37352012
143ACCENTA Music noyesGermanyAdvertising1,008.8%123.0%8.000.72152006
144Facephi BiometrianonoSpainFintech999.7%122.4%4.480.41232012
145MianonoItalyTechnology992.9%121.9%2.390.22332012
146eila ConsultingyesnoGermanyTravel & Leisure992.0%121.9%5.860.54122013
147AnkerkrautnonoGermanyFood & Beverage978.2%120.9%12.601.17602013
148CorneximnonoHungaryAgricultural Commodities977.4%120.9%3.320.3242015
149AdsmuraiyesnoSpainAdvertising973.8%120.6%3.320.31812014
1502E Vertriebs-GmbHnonoGermanyRetail972.5%120.5%8.030.75132014
151Beer52nonoUnited KingdomEcommerce964.3%120.0%12.351.37242013
152Circle Imperium (The Inner Circle)nonoNetherlandsMedia963.3%119.9%7.780.73152012
153Widget Brain HoldingnonoNetherlandsTechnology962.5%119.8%1.700.16242015
154VelotransportyesnoItalyTransport960.6%119.7%2.420.23432014
155FIDUCIMyesnoFranceProperty952.8%119.2%9.800.93152013
156Matsmart in ScandinavianonoSwedenEcommerce946.3%118.7%26.742.801052014
157MolunanonoGermanyEcommerce945.1%118.6%9.880.9572014
158MetisnonoGermanyConstruction936.5%118.0%11.031.06122014
159CP GroupnonoGermanyRetail933.6%117.8%37.213.602311998
160Ogury*nonoUnited KingdomAdvertising931.4%117.7%70.428.382952014
161Elements Talent ConsultancynonoUnited KingdomTechnology930.5%117.6%7.160.851112009
162MiyaginonoItalyAdvertising923.3%117.1%3.550.35282013
163ARESyesnoFranceSupport Services918.0%116.7%12.571.24452010
164Q AgencynonoCroatiaTechnology916.5%116.6%3.120.30172013
165Binary SubjectnonoPortugalEcommerce911.8%116.3%20.702.051692013
166Königskinder ImmobiliennonoGermanyProperty904.0%115.7%7.500.75442014
167MacropixnonoItalyTechnology903.2%115.7%6.660.66142013
168New Systems HandelsgmbHnonoAustriaPersonal & Household Goods902.2%115.6%4.000.4042009
169Rojen Commerce*nonoRomaniaRetail901.2%115.5%23.442.45372015
170YourParkingSpacenonoUnited KingdomTechnology900.7%115.5%7.300.86212013
171Infratech BaunonoGermanyConstruction900.0%115.4%12.801.28452007
172nDreamsnonoUnited KingdomGames industry898.4%115.3%2.010.24642002
173Nova Cartotecnica Roberto.snonoItalyIndustrial Goods898.3%115.3%2.080.21332012
174Neuhoff MassivbaunonoGermanyConstruction867.8%113.1%2.060.2172014
175HR XPERIENCEnonoGermanySupport Services862.6%112.7%21.902.288602015
176OgrodosferanonoPolandEcommerce857.4%112.3%5.960.63152012
177Velvet Media ItaliayesnoItalyAdvertising856.5%112.3%3.280.34772013
178SendcloudyesnoNetherlandsEcommerce853.1%112.0%33.603.52722012
179Ds GlassyesnoItalyRetail852.2%112.0%6.850.7252013
180LiikennevirtanonoFinlandTechnology849.8%111.8%4.120.43502013
181MetaMindsnonoRomaniaCyber Security844.7%111.4%10.651.18282015
182Prestige Car CenternonoFinlandAutomobiles840.0%111.0%4.700.5022014
183Eland Oil & Gas**yesnoUnited KingdomEnergy834.8%110.7%143.2716.311312009
184Gecko LabsnonoUnited KingdomTechnology826.4%110.0%1.550.20292012
185SilxononoUnited KingdomTechnology822.1%109.7%4.830.62102014
186SOLSOLnonoCzech RepublicEnergy820.3%109.6%7.060.7252012
187Ministry of ProgrammingnonoBosnia and HerzegovinaTechnology818.8%109.4%3.810.42712015
188Ramge Software DistributionnonoGermanyTechnology818.5%109.4%7.620.83182004
189Genius Sports Group*nonoUnited KingdomTechnology813.9%109.1%74.3510.009012015
190ITP TECHNOLOGIEnonoFranceRetail813.3%109.0%8.310.9182013
191Letisan (RocketBaby)nonoItalyEcommerce813.1%109.0%2.320.2572014
192SantigadononoPortugalAgricultural Commodities808.5%108.7%1.670.1832015
193KombitexnonoGermanyRetail807.6%108.6%8.630.95172014
194Tower Hamlets GP Care GroupnonoUnited KingdomHealth801.4%108.1%26.723.573812014
195DEFAMA Deutsche FachmarktnonoGermanyProperty800.2%108.0%9.091.01152014
196Etno CafenonoPolandFood & Beverage800.0%108.0%4.910.562482012
197Lockwood PublishingnonoUnited KingdomGames industry799.5%108.0%20.342.72902007
198Plan Communications HoldingnonoUnited KingdomTelecoms797.7%107.8%54.107.18942015
199GlobalworknonoItalyTelecoms792.4%107.4%2.290.26372011
200Parlem Telecom Companyia de TelecomunicacionsnonoSpainTelecoms791.0%107.3%5.710.64212012
201Anteco Systems (AnyTech365)yesnoSpainTechnology790.6%107.3%10.061.132952014
202Xtream CodesnonoBulgariaTechnology781.0%106.5%3.020.34n/a2015
203Mobile Wave SolutionsnonoBulgariaTechnology779.7%106.4%2.720.31582014
204Watt And VoltnonoGreeceEnergy776.2%106.2%164.0318.722342011
20584codesnonoSwedenTechnology775.3%106.1%4.870.5982012
206VH24yesnoGermanySupport Services773.0%105.9%8.781.01542011
207JBR CapitalnonoUnited KingdomFinancial Services769.7%105.6%18.662.62452015
208PlasmaPrononoEstoniaIndustrial Goods768.8%105.6%2.270.2682015
209DataValue ConsultingnonoFranceManagement Consulting760.3%104.9%10.171.181552014
210SearginnonoPolandSupport Services760.1%104.9%11.541.37512014
211A.N.NEnonoGermanyRetail759.2%104.8%2.370.2842012
212Fram SkandinaviennonoSwedenTechnology754.7%104.5%1.840.241002014
213VersoprobononoItalySupport Services751.7%104.2%14.991.762922009
214Proficio MarketingnonoCzech RepublicAdvertising750.0%104.1%1.990.22182013
215Fruitful OfficenonoUnited KingdomMedia734.2%102.8%8.571.21152014
216GrabyoyesyesUnited KingdomMedia729.2%102.4%5.100.75502013
217HousekeepnonoUnited KingdomTechnology727.3%102.2%10.291.49322014
218PowerspaceyesnoFranceTechnology726.8%102.2%5.290.64102008
219DUSAPRO ImmobiliennonoGermanyProperty718.5%101.5%25.703.14152012
220REMA-SolutionsnonoGermanySupport Services715.4%101.3%6.180.76602014
221EciglogísticanonoSpainEcommerce711.4%100.9%15.731.94382013
222Forsyth BarnesnonoUnited KingdomSupport Services706.0%100.5%4.630.70182014
223Gute Marken OnlineyesnoGermanyEcommerce705.9%100.5%11.411.4262011
224New Wave CapitalnoyesUnited KingdomFintech703.1%100.3%44.396.65732012
225My PortagenonoFranceSupport Services702.8%100.2%4.920.61732013
226Born Stahlbau*nonoGermanyConstruction697.6%99.8%3.010.3892015
227tecRacer Consulting*nonoGermanyTechnology696.8%99.7%5.480.69262015
228Medical NetnonoItalyEducation695.7%99.6%2.070.2682009
229Midstream LightingnonoUnited KingdomTechnology692.9%99.4%5.700.8882012
230Good oneyesnoLithuaniaSales & Marketing691.0%99.2%10.011.26222009
231LapelleyesyesItalyIndustrial Goods685.4%98.8%19.902.5392006
232Eesti MetsameisternonoEstoniaAgricultural Commodities681.1%98.4%7.020.90102012
233Cookies FactorynonoItalyAdvertising680.6%98.4%5.240.67132013
234MC2 TechnologiesyesnoFranceTechnology675.2%97.9%7.260.94422004
235Stavební Interiérové Systémy*nonoCzech RepublicConstruction671.6%97.6%21.702.65442015
236cososnonoGermanyIndustrial Goods670.2%97.5%4.970.65452015
237HalalBookingnonoUnited KingdomTravel & Leisure668.9%97.4%3.220.51502014
238IdentononoFranceManagement Consulting668.0%97.3%2.120.28252015
239T-WATTnonoCzech RepublicEnergy667.5%97.3%125.6915.40112014
240ICNH (DrDoctor)nonoUnited KingdomHealth665.1%97.0%2.370.36262012
241SKILLSDAYnonoFranceTechnology664.9%97.0%1.700.22252015
242SonarworksnonoLatviaTechnology663.0%96.9%2.200.29392012
243griep BaulogistiknonoGermanyConstruction662.0%96.8%16.202.13632012
244checkout.comnonoUnited KingdomFintech661.5%96.7%63.368.862602012
245ZeitWerk PersonalnonoGermanySupport Services660.8%96.7%4.420.5872015
246TresoritnonoHungaryTechnology657.3%96.4%4.680.64892011
247OxworkyesnoFranceRetail656.9%96.3%3.320.4492014
248STEPSnonoFranceConstruction656.7%96.3%1.760.2312014
249Virtus LabyesnoPolandTechnology654.3%96.1%6.100.821262009
250Aquis ExchangenonoUnited KingdomFinancial Services652.5%96.0%4.500.73322012
251Eco PrononoFranceConstruction652.4%95.9%2.600.35102014
252Maxxi EngineeringnonoItalySupport Services648.3%95.6%1.620.22142012
253Alpha Real Estate Holding nonoGermanyProperty646.7%95.5%56.007.50282013
254Kumulus VapenonoFranceRetail646.4%95.4%6.510.87252015
255Nuevo Conseil et FormationyesnoFranceSupport Services644.9%95.3%4.880.65362012
256Recambios EndadoyesnoSpainRetail644.5%95.3%3.330.45242012
257SCA Investments (Gousto)*nonoUnited KingdomTechnology637.3%94.6%55.709.212662012
258Nu'Art Events*nonoItalyTravel & Leisure636.9%94.6%3.920.531082015
259NoonicnonoItalyTechnology635.3%94.5%2.270.31122014
260Brodynt GlobalyesnoSpainTelecoms633.8%94.3%5.940.81352012
261Dolly NoirenonoItalyRetail633.8%94.3%2.940.40132013
262IderiayesnoFranceRestaurants633.5%94.3%4.180.57102013
263Simples Análises (SA Formação)nonoPortugalEducation627.1%93.7%1.770.24332009
264Hyper Recruitment SolutionsyesnoUnited KingdomSupport Services625.8%93.6%10.851.73352011
265ItalianwaynonoItalyTravel & Leisure623.7%93.4%5.650.78462014
266Rosano Dry FruitnonoItalyFood & Beverage621.8%93.3%2.830.3962014
267Gruppo Del Barba ConsultingnonoItalyFinancial Services621.2%93.2%3.820.53152010
268Oni Foods OverseasnonoSpainFood & Beverage618.3%92.9%44.216.1592015
269WeWATCH Security ServicenonoGermanySupport Services611.9%92.4%4.970.701032013
270SuperAwesomenoyesUnited KingdomTechnology610.3%92.2%23.964.111322013
271VmwayyesnoItalyTechnology608.7%92.1%6.390.90472012
272CLICKLEARN ApsyesnoDenmarkTechnology603.0%91.6%3.670.52182010
273Dexatel*nonoEstoniaTelecoms601.2%91.4%2.500.36282015
274BXR IndustrieServiceyesyesGermanySupport Services600.6%91.4%16.272.322572006
275City Shop West KioskyesyesGermanyRetail600.0%91.3%3.500.50142012
276HelttinonoFinlandHealth599.5%91.3%4.030.58622013
277ZerononoItalyRestaurants599.4%91.2%2.730.39532014
278BKE Eisenbahn-ServicenonoGermanyTransport598.7%91.2%2.190.3162014
279Naïo TechnologiesyesnoFranceIndustrial Goods593.7%90.7%2.120.30412011
280Decor LeadernonoItalyInteriors593.1%90.7%3.000.43162014
281StandalnonoSpainConstruction591.8%90.5%3.120.45211992
282MythononoItalyPharmaceuticals586.9%90.1%2.080.3052014
283MotiusyesnoGermanySupport Services586.0%90.0%4.020.59572013
284Rumi StoritvenonoSloveniaFood & Beverage585.6%90.0%1.820.2752014
285Herrero BrigantinanonoSpainInsurance585.6%90.0%3.340.491092012
286Lorefice & PonziononoItalySupport Services585.5%90.0%3.900.57321972
287QaiwarenonoBulgariaFintech581.5%89.6%2.560.38442013
288SIMWERTnonoGermanyTelecoms579.5%89.4%13.932.05152011
289CogBooksnonoUnited KingdomEducation577.2%89.2%1.530.28412004
290Sierra PapernonoSpainIndustrial Goods575.0%89.0%5.800.8632015
291INDOS FinancialnonoUnited KingdomFinancial Services570.9%88.6%2.970.54342012
292EcosupplynonoPortugalConstruction568.3%88.4%6.290.9492012
293StreetecyesnoGermanyAutomobiles567.7%88.3%4.970.7492002
294BuzzooleyesnoItalyMedia562.2%87.8%7.021.06782013
295Cye EnergianonoSpainEnergy561.8%87.8%13.011.9782013
296Monterosa ProductionsnonoUnited KingdomTechnology559.6%87.5%11.492.10722003
297PTMnonoGermanyIndustrial Goods555.8%87.2%4.810.73132013
298Gioielleria DucayesnoItalyRetail547.4%86.4%5.730.8852010
299Epidemic SoundyesnoSwedenTechnology547.3%86.4%21.523.632782009
300TECHPROSnonoNorwayTechnology547.2%86.4%4.430.73362014
301gohenrynonoUnited KingdomFinancial Services543.4%86.0%9.391.78892009
302Northmill GroupnonoSwedenFintech543.3%86.0%42.367.22962006
303LBBZ (Laser Bearbeitungs- und Beratungszentrum NRW)yesyesGermanyAutomobiles543.0%86.0%38.976.061431991
304Solar Clim - BF COTE D'AZURnonoFranceConstruction542.1%85.9%3.070.48102009
305Assetz CapitalnonoUnited KingdomFinancial Services541.1%85.8%19.263.62982012
306MaxpaynonoMaltaFintech540.7%85.7%6.451.011502014
307HiveMQnonoGermanyTechnology537.1%85.4%2.100.33142012
308All GoodnonoPolandFood & Beverage536.8%85.4%9.781.56732012
309freestylenonoGermanyEducation536.6%85.3%3.520.55522010
310New TrucknonoItalyEnergy536.1%85.3%13.712.1572003
311ScribbrnoyesNetherlandsEducation532.4%84.9%5.650.89322012
312Heart ApartmentsnonoItalyTravel & Leisure531.4%84.8%2.000.32142015
313GpasPlusyesnoFranceRetail529.5%84.6%3.550.56102012
314Pharazon (PHZ Full Stack)nonoFinlandManagement Consulting529.2%84.6%6.991.11752008
315Personalhaus BielefeldyesnoGermanySupport Services528.9%84.6%27.644.4039702014
316CLAREOnonoFranceRetail528.6%84.6%11.741.87282012
317Comal ImpiantinonoItalyEnergy527.0%84.4%20.323.24572001
318SPG SteinernonoGermanyIndustrial Goods523.8%84.1%17.452.801301995
319Velocity OutletyesnoUnited KingdomRetail521.6%83.9%18.923.71262012
320Laser Wire SolutionsyesnoUnited KingdomTechnology520.0%83.7%4.480.88282011
321CO.NET Verbrauchergenossenschaft eGyesyesGermanySupport Services519.9%83.7%14.162.28282001
322PhenofarmnonoItalyChemicals519.4%83.7%2.180.35172009
323AlterBoutiqueyesnoFranceRetail519.1%83.6%2.520.41102011
324myElefant**noyesFranceTechnology518.6%83.6%10.191.65402010
325SenergicanonoItalySupport Services518.0%83.5%3.350.54122014
326Global Control 5nonoPolandTechnology517.2%83.4%3.710.61702015
327VIPCONnonoGermanyTechnology515.7%83.3%15.652.54321998
328innercircleyesnoGermanySupport Services515.2%83.2%3.420.56542012
329Vialterra InfraestructurasnonoSpainConstruction514.9%83.2%54.978.941532000
330TransmissionnonoUnited KingdomSales & Marketing513.3%83.0%6.921.381082013
331Zelená poštanonoSlovakiaSupport Services511.6%82.9%1.640.2762012
332Trans and Trade 1nonoBulgariaAgricultural Commodities509.0%82.6%8.631.4242014
333SILKHOMyesnoFranceSupport Services507.9%82.5%3.400.56212013
334Rocksteady Music SchoolnonoUnited KingdomEducation505.3%82.3%4.350.851342012
335Botron Software SolutionsnonoBulgariaTechnology503.2%82.0%2.670.44262013
336CSG (Greencell)nonoPolandBatteries502.3%81.9%15.122.56862008
337JSC Medium GroupnonoLithuaniaTransport500.0%81.7%3.000.50182008
338WED2ByesnoUnited KingdomRetail499.6%81.7%20.804.074182009
339Xcede RecruitmentnonoUnited KingdomSupport Services497.4%81.4%29.025.64632003
340LEAD ConsultnonoBulgariaTechnology494.1%81.1%1.570.26192012
341Cloudi-FinonoFranceTechnology493.9%81.1%1.960.33202014
342C2AyesnoFranceFinancial Services491.8%80.9%9.381.58142010
343Fast-Up PartnersnonoFranceManagement Consulting489.2%80.6%5.040.86162013
344AFR-IX TelecomnonoSpainTelecoms488.8%80.6%5.040.86212015
345StillKom*nonoNorwayConstruction488.5%80.5%5.190.931012015
346raumweltenheissnonoGermanyRetail486.8%80.4%6.091.04182015
347MyPostcard.comnonoGermanyEcommerce484.7%80.2%3.720.64242014
348ArpilabenonoFranceSupport Services484.6%80.1%2.580.44462008
349I.C.E.nonoItalySupport Services483.6%80.0%2.700.4692012
350Alternativa ImpiantinonoItalyConstruction483.3%80.0%3.500.60202013
351NowaLednonoPolandEnergy481.8%79.9%2.310.40242013
352bizforwardnonoGermanySupport Services477.3%79.4%2.250.3982014
353Globalis Viagens e Eventos CorporativosnonoPortugalTravel & Leisure476.0%79.3%8.731.51162015
354Forever EntertainmentnonoPolandGames industry475.4%79.2%1.600.28322010
355ExacasternonoLithuaniaTechnology474.1%79.1%4.220.74642011
356Adrenaline X-Treme Adventures GroupnonoItalyConstruction473.3%79.0%1.490.2642011
357A.U.E. Genc WarenhandelsyesnoGermanyEcommerce473.0%78.9%7.661.34102009
358truu wasserweikyesnoGermanyTechnology471.4%78.8%7.311.28402011
359KolinpharmayesnoItalyPharmaceuticals471.2%78.8%7.171.26372013
360GSM Telecom ProductsnonoNorwayTelecoms470.4%78.7%13.952.63512013
361ReechnonoFranceMedia470.4%78.7%5.180.91322013
362Neo SystemsnonoFranceTelecoms467.0%78.3%3.080.54162012
363Fountain PartnershipnonoUnited KingdomAdvertising466.1%78.2%3.650.78382011
364FUGUnonoFranceConstruction465.3%78.1%2.420.4352011
365Iplan Gestión IntegralnonoSpainSupport Services464.3%78.0%7.721.372102008
366New adVenturesnonoPortugalMedia463.0%77.9%4.320.77972012
367Pulsar PhotonicsnonoGermanyIndustrial Goods463.0%77.9%2.100.37272013
368Podium EngineeringyesyesItalyAutomobiles461.8%77.8%4.780.85192011
369VizolutionnoyesUnited KingdomTechnology461.7%77.8%11.562.511542013
370Azuri TechnologiesnoyesUnited KingdomEnergy460.0%77.6%9.481.80852012
371BigChangenonoUnited KingdomTechnology458.7%77.4%12.662.76852013
372A Day's March Shirts & StaplesnonoSwedenRetail456.3%77.2%3.900.77202013
373IntitononoFinlandTechnology455.9%77.2%2.040.37102014
374Le SlipyesyesFranceFashion455.9%77.1%20.763.731042011
375Home InsteadnonoGermanyHealth454.7%77.0%79.2114.286272007
376Schneider Financial SolutionsnonoUnited KingdomFinancial Services453.7%76.9%3.480.76142013
377ARCESI OccitanienonoFranceTechnology452.2%76.8%6.761.22932013
378CSHARKnonoPolandTechnology452.1%76.7%8.051.491802014
379Fill Up MédianonoFranceMedia448.8%76.4%2.630.48202010
380Bunker PartnernonoEstoniaEnergy447.0%76.2%35.726.5322015
381Holla OnlinenonoFinlandAdvertising446.2%76.1%1.580.2922015
382lengoononoGermanySupport Services445.6%76.0%1.580.29282014
383ELS Express Logistik ServicenonoGermanyTransport442.8%75.7%2.820.52242014
384GROUPE INOVEFAyesyesFranceProperty441.4%75.6%8.151.51372012
385Eco CO2yesnoFranceSupport Services440.7%75.5%3.220.59302009
386Torsion Group*nonoUnited KingdomConstruction433.4%74.7%46.7210.75602015
387ETYOnonoFranceProperty433.4%74.7%4.740.89252012
388Fb.M.yesnoItalySupport Services430.9%74.5%6.041.14832012
389FarmacosmoyesnoItalyEcommerce430.8%74.4%16.353.08322012
390FamocononoFranceFintech430.4%74.4%12.202.301342010
391Da.Dif ConsultingyesnoItalySupport Services430.2%74.4%2.640.5062003
392Durophan Handelsgesellschaft mbHnonoGermanyChemicals428.2%74.2%8.931.69282011
393Sl Frais DistributionnonoFranceRetail427.6%74.1%1.960.3752010
394QuickcomyesnoItalyTelecoms427.3%74.1%3.230.61312013
395Lämpö-VallinonoFinlandConstruction426.3%73.9%2.110.4092011
396Bauer EnergiekonzeptenonoGermanyEnergy425.9%73.9%30.705.84152012
397T1 SolutionnonoCzech RepublicTechnology424.2%73.7%2.170.39242014
398Tavan TiefbaunonoGermanyConstruction422.2%73.5%10.311.97792015
399Workable SoftwarenonoUnited KingdomTechnology420.2%73.3%15.763.232132012
400eSMART TechnologiesnonoSwitzerlandTechnology419.4%73.2%3.040.63282011
401Tropic SkincarenoyesUnited KingdomBeauty418.1%73.0%25.595.741062011
402cerascreennonoGermanyHealth417.3%72.9%2.340.45402012
403Dein StellplatznonoGermanyTechnology416.6%72.9%2.580.50352013
404Lazer LampsnoyesUnited KingdomAutomobiles415.6%72.8%5.521.25342010
405Awinsi TechnologiesnonoFranceSupport Services415.6%72.8%2.090.41102010
406Nanushka InternationalnonoHungaryFashion415.0%72.7%8.281.61902006
407Energía, Innovación y Desarrollo FotovoltaicononoSpainEnergy414.7%72.7%13.162.56502008
408BranchspacenonoUnited KingdomTechnology412.7%72.4%2.720.65282011
409B-Open SolutionsnonoItalyTechnology412.5%72.4%1.510.3092004
410UAB IncorpusnonoLithuaniaConstruction412.3%72.4%2.790.54252007
411Aconity3DnonoGermanyIndustrial Goods412.2%72.4%5.761.12392014
412Bittnet SystemsnonoRomaniaTechnology411.8%72.3%10.992.25602007
413nanosunnonoCzech RepublicEnergy411.4%72.3%6.051.11152013
414Genba DigitalnonoUnited KingdomGames industry409.3%72.1%17.043.97192015
415GoodCallnonoCzech RepublicSupport Services409.3%72.1%3.820.71652014
416DairylacnonoSpainFood & Beverage409.1%72.0%18.263.59262015
417ON ZE AIRnonoFranceMedia409.0%72.0%1.640.32232014
418Pomorska Platforma PracynonoPolandSupport Services408.5%72.0%3.110.62102012
419Financial Consulting LabnonoItalyFinancial Services407.9%71.9%2.280.4592012
420MOOREyesnoFranceConstruction407.8%71.9%18.163.58202012
421TreesystemyesnoItalyEnergy407.8%71.9%6.041.1962010
422AudensielnonoFranceManagement Consulting406.7%71.8%26.855.303602012
423BasemarknonoFinlandTechnology405.0%71.6%2.600.51312015
424SynapsyyesnoItalyAdvertising401.8%71.2%7.301.4562014
425OBIZ CONCEPTyesyesFranceTechnology401.2%71.1%5.271.05292010
426EdubrokernonoPolandEducation400.5%71.1%3.840.78122008
427Werksräder24nonoGermanyAutomobiles399.5%70.9%6.061.21172013
428UpgradeyesnoItalyAdvertising399.0%70.9%2.960.5932014
429EdilbianginonoItalyConstruction397.9%70.8%3.660.7361982
430KBS GroupyesyesGermanySupport Services397.7%70.7%21.904.409502011
431BAM GmbHnonoGermanyIndustrial Goods397.7%70.7%3.160.641082011
432Fokus Premium*nonoPolandIndustrial Goods397.2%70.7%13.542.75152015
433VanMoof Global HoldingnonoNetherlandsTravel & Leisure394.4%70.4%10.702.161252009
434StiltznonoUnited KingdomInteriors391.8%70.1%16.644.12912010
435AerFinnonoUnited KingdomAerospace & Defence391.3%70.0%95.3120.651012010
436France BièresyesnoFranceFood & Beverage390.1%69.9%5.121.05232009
437STEBUyesnoGermanyConstruction390.0%69.9%4.070.83352012
438MicroblinknonoCroatiaTechnology390.0%69.8%3.250.65442013
439Omnia Group*nonoItalyAdvertising389.1%69.7%1.720.3572015
440VersandmanufakturnonoGermanyTransport388.2%69.6%4.901.00921997
441AutoviayesnoItalyTravel & Leisure387.5%69.6%39.008.00672005
442MC ConseilnonoFranceManagement Consulting387.0%69.5%21.124.34482004
443IntellienergynonoItalyIndustrial Goods386.6%69.5%2.030.4282015
444Younited CredityesyesFranceFinancial Services386.5%69.4%25.305.203282009
445Unify CommunicationsyesnoUnited KingdomTelecoms385.5%69.3%6.481.58262012
446Readly InternationalyesnoSwedenMedia385.4%69.3%18.984.29442012
447Go ConceptnonoFranceManagement Consulting383.2%69.1%18.453.822952011
448DermarollernonoGermanyHealth383.2%69.1%15.133.13252010
449Axopar BoatsnonoFinlandTravel & Leisure383.0%69.0%42.508.80122014
450The Currency Cloud GroupnonoUnited KingdomFintech381.8%68.9%23.005.821682007
451E-NoviayesyesItalySupport Services381.4%68.9%8.411.75912012
452KEROCnonoNorwayConstruction381.2%68.8%2.200.49182013
453DCMNyesyesGermanyAdvertising381.0%68.8%85.0917.691982010
454FPTPnonoFranceConstruction378.6%68.5%3.280.69152015
455IGWnonoItalyEnergy378.5%68.5%3.640.7672012
456Bulchicken JSCnonoBulgariaFood & Beverage376.5%68.3%6.631.39842004
457halsdorfer + ingenieure projektnonoGermanyProperty376.5%68.3%11.742.46112013
458Norma MeccanicanonoItalyIndustrial Goods376.0%68.2%2.100.44182013
459CatalyxnonoSwitzerlandSales & Marketing375.8%68.2%2.460.5692013
460Joannes DistributionnonoFranceRetail373.7%68.0%3.950.8362011
461Mediterranean Food SolutionsyesnoFranceFood & Beverage373.6%67.9%5.151.0942012
462InfinumyesyesCroatiaTechnology372.2%67.8%7.711.631812005
463RexynonoCzech RepublicInteriors372.1%67.8%1.530.30162013
464WKNDnonoLatviaAdvertising371.3%67.7%1.910.41252015
465AuranonoItalyProperty370.3%67.5%10.692.2752012
466WILLIE BEAMENnonoFranceMedia369.3%67.4%8.551.82172013
467Sitem Motori ElettricinonoItalyIndustrial Goods366.2%67.1%2.620.56172013
468Fekra ConsultingyesyesFranceSupport Services366.0%67.0%10.262.201542008
469EmarknonoSlovakiaTechnology365.6%67.0%4.871.05552000
470Resgreen EuropenonoSpainEnergy364.5%66.9%11.372.451562014
471IS PrimenonoUnited KingdomFinancial Services363.2%66.7%31.348.14292014
472AlmacnonoItalyIndustrial Goods363.1%66.7%10.052.17372013
473GPSyesyesGermanyIndustrial Goods362.9%66.7%9.802.12502014
474Communis ProjektbaunonoGermanyProperty361.5%66.5%6.001.3072014
475NovastarnonoGreeceTechnology361.3%66.5%29.046.30102015
476ITFSnonoPolandTechnology361.1%66.4%5.591.2442012
477ContactEnginenonoUnited KingdomTelecoms360.2%66.3%7.561.97532009
478Peter KenkelyesnoGermanyTechnology360.0%66.3%2.300.50152003
479hedgehog labyesnoUnited KingdomTechnology358.7%66.2%4.731.261302006
480Innocv SolutionsyesnoSpainTechnology358.2%66.1%3.960.86602012
481Alpha FX GroupnonoUnited KingdomFinancial Services356.7%65.9%26.537.08822009
482CastelnoyesItalyFashion355.9%65.8%2.300.50312014
483mVISEnonoGermanyTechnology355.6%65.8%22.534.941412000
484ThiganonoFranceManagement Consulting353.5%65.5%8.051.77572014
485Pekrul ProjektPartnernonoGermanyProperty352.9%65.4%2.060.46102015
486We ExhibitnonoItalyTravel & Leisure351.6%65.3%1.790.4042015
487Prima SolutionsnonoFranceTechnology350.1%65.1%37.108.242422000
488GomSpace GroupnonoSwedenTechnology350.0%65.1%14.953.642312015
489Tarlogic SecurityyesnoSpainCyber Security349.0%65.0%2.990.67382011
490Signor PrestitoyesnoItalyFinancial Services348.0%64.9%25.805.762512012
491Kiddus AccesoriosnonoSpainEcommerce347.6%64.8%1.640.3732004
492RadarServices Smart IT-SecurityyesyesAustriaTechnology346.6%64.7%13.362.991042011
493SGS Facility ManagementyesnoGermanySupport Services345.1%64.5%2.550.571002014
494MyChauffage.comnonoFranceConstruction344.2%64.4%6.461.45232012
495CCHG (VPZ)nonoUnited KingdomRetail344.0%64.4%29.838.002422012
496FincitenonoGermanyTechnology344.0%64.4%2.640.59242015
497Cerámicas Anoru*nonoSpainRetail343.6%64.3%1.590.36352015
498Kleine Riesen NordyesyesGermanyEducation343.5%64.3%7.651.731462010
499Kyo ElectricunonoSpainTelecoms342.4%64.2%2.670.6062014
500Ergos TechnologynonoSpainIndustrial Goods341.7%64.1%3.150.71372011
501Horando DeutschlandnonoGermanyEcommerce341.7%64.1%5.301.2022013
502VerxononoItalyCyber Security341.3%64.0%1.790.4162015
503SelseynonoPolandEcommerce341.3%64.0%11.142.571152013
504Jutta ProductnonoFinlandFashion339.4%63.8%1.840.4242009
505MagillanonoItalyAdvertising339.4%63.8%1.580.36192011
506DW TransnonoFranceTransport338.6%63.7%4.531.03352012
507Prodiel Proyectos De Instalaciones EléctricasyesnoSpainEnergy337.0%63.5%440.97100.9129292007
508Quimera EnergynonoUnited KingdomEnergy336.6%63.4%1.670.38332015
509Tremend Software ConsultingyesyesRomaniaTechnology335.6%63.3%9.752.242192005
510MerkkuryesnoGermanyEcommerce335.3%63.3%7.401.7072014
511The Stikets CompanynonoSpainEcommerce334.2%63.1%5.101.17332010
512SARL GOGYyesyesFranceConstruction333.9%63.1%3.060.71192004
513PoLo GlassnonoItalyIndustrial Goods332.9%63.0%3.380.78171983
514NexindepnonoFranceTechnology331.6%62.8%11.882.7552010
515Phoenix EsdnonoItalySupport Services331.5%62.8%4.841.12112014
516doIT solutionsnoyesGermanyTechnology330.5%62.7%12.662.94202010
517MapononoItalyFood & Beverage330.5%62.7%2.050.48162008
518Tripx TravelnonoSwedenTravel & Leisure329.3%62.5%2.810.7272010
519CentofiorinonoItalyRestaurants329.2%62.5%2.400.56122014
520ISTERyesnoFranceConstruction329.1%62.5%2.160.50n/a2012
521ShokesyesyesGermanyEcommerce323.6%61.8%8.812.0882009
522Freddy FuegononoNorwayRestaurants322.1%61.6%1.220.31212015
523Bridge Insurance BrokernonoItalyInsurance321.9%61.6%1.800.43112012
524Secret Arts of SpiritsnonoFranceRetail321.8%61.6%1.710.4152014
525Nabla CosmeticsnonoItalyBeauty320.7%61.4%5.691.35152013
526IUNGOnonoItalyTechnology319.7%61.3%4.401.05452001
527Le FontinonoItalyMedia319.2%61.2%3.000.72102004
528Future MarketingnonoGermanySales & Marketing319.0%61.2%2.160.51102007
529EtracomnonoItalyRetail318.6%61.2%5.561.3332010
530Quicklink SolutionsnonoItalyTechnology318.2%61.1%1.870.4592008
531StarrednonoNetherlandsTechnology316.7%60.9%1.500.36302013
532Beeks Financial Cloud GroupyesnoUnited KingdomFintech316.3%60.9%6.301.76332011
533Nutmeg Saving and InvestmentnonoUnited KingdomFinancial Services316.2%60.9%8.082.371352011
534AeffeginonoItalyFashion315.9%60.8%1.680.40202007
535EnseknonoUnited KingdomTechnology315.8%60.8%9.842.851272010
536AleysianonoFranceTechnology315.7%60.8%6.351.53502013
537Team17 GroupnonoUnited KingdomGames industry315.4%60.8%48.8114.321671990
538SKALISnonoFranceTechnology312.2%60.3%3.820.93372008
539Web Stars ChannelyesnoItalyAdvertising309.8%60.0%6.191.51212013
540Regional ExpressyesnoFranceTransport309.7%60.0%11.372.781302013
541InnovasoftyesyesItalySupport Services309.6%60.0%3.920.96282011
542Picodi.comnonoPolandEcommerce309.6%60.0%5.311.32952013
543Creative-CablesyesnoItalyRetail309.0%59.9%5.441.33302008
544Highwood GroupnonoUnited KingdomConstruction308.5%59.9%75.4322.43592006
545möbelandononoGermanyEcommerce308.3%59.8%8.312.04252013
546Le Petit VapoteuryesyesFranceRetail307.5%59.7%58.8714.451082012
547ArcureyesyesFranceTechnology307.2%59.7%7.451.83252009
548B EYE EOODnonoBulgariaTechnology306.1%59.5%1.650.41522012
549Greico Construcción Y RehabilitaciónnonoSpainConstruction306.1%59.5%6.861.69292011
550AwairnonoItalyManagement Consulting305.5%59.5%2.900.71232012
551HIRSCHTECyesnoGermanySupport Services305.0%59.4%8.102.00712005
552GlayxnonoItalyEnergy304.6%59.3%4.941.2242008
553Fiordelmondo LubrificantiyesnoItalyIndustrial Goods304.4%59.3%4.231.0552010
554MotorknonoUnited KingdomSales & Marketing303.3%59.2%23.685.873102010
555NIC Services GroupnonoUnited KingdomSupport Services303.0%59.1%104.3531.1755342004
556WhiskyzonenonoGermanyEcommerce302.9%59.1%5.441.3592014
557Termotecnica CavattonnoyesItalyConstruction302.0%59.0%3.940.98472013
558Plug In DigitalnoyesFranceGames industry302.0%59.0%7.171.78192012
559thinkout ITnonoGermanyTechnology301.9%59.0%62.3015.50752007
560Universum EventsnonoRomaniaSupport Services301.9%59.0%5.501.37832010
561JR ServicenonoGermanySupport Services301.7%59.0%2.220.55592014
562fleXstructuresyesyesGermanyTechnology301.6%59.0%3.900.97182012
563Dagar TechnologiesnonoSpainEnergy300.9%58.9%14.463.61362014
564ManifoneyesyesFranceTechnology300.9%58.9%8.702.17152006
565Fevertree DrinksnoyesUnited KingdomFood & Beverage300.7%58.8%268.3181.601382005
566Akademie für Sport und GesundheityesyesGermanyHealth300.0%58.7%4.461.12222010
567Dgf Costruzioni. UnipersonalenonoItalyConstruction299.5%58.7%2.430.61102013
568OIKA OIKAnonoFranceRetail299.2%58.6%6.191.55112013
569Juan Francisco AlcazarnonoSpainIndustrial Goods297.9%58.5%2.890.73102015
570Astech Food MachineryyesnoSpainTechnology297.6%58.4%3.280.83232012
571AgorizenonoFranceTechnology297.2%58.4%6.361.60732011
572Celerity**nonoUnited KingdomTechnology296.8%58.3%71.3921.93432002
573Tecma SolutionsnonoItalyManagement Consulting296.0%58.2%2.060.52392012
574Adameo PMnonoFranceManagement Consulting294.7%58.0%3.880.98452011
575Zeck FishingnonoGermanyRetail294.2%58.0%2.310.59122013
576TVSquarednonoUnited KingdomTechnology293.7%57.9%7.852.12962012
577EuclidenonoItalyManagement Consulting293.6%57.9%2.420.62282007
578Consorzio Stabile AmbientemilianonoItalySupport Services293.1%57.8%6.961.7722013
579OpenWork / Le Monde AprèsnoyesFranceSupport Services292.0%57.7%28.277.212292010
580AppUnitenonoPolandTechnology291.2%57.6%2.250.59712012
581BladefarnonoSpainEcommerce291.2%57.6%5.221.33162010
582sat. ServicesnonoGermanySupport Services291.1%57.6%2.730.70412012
583VenticentononoItalyCyber Security290.9%57.5%7.281.86272005
584XML TravelgatenonoSpainTravel & Leisure290.8%57.5%5.071.301022011
585SICAyesyesFranceIndustrial Goods289.4%57.3%19.585.0322011
5864most Group HoldingsyesnoUnited KingdomInsurance288.9%57.3%21.646.631392011
587Godel Technologies EuropenonoUnited KingdomTechnology288.6%57.2%24.537.707322002
588ISO Recruiting ConsultantsyesnoGermanySupport Services288.4%57.2%8.302.14172013
589Comunitelia ComunicacionesnonoSpainTelecoms285.0%56.7%2.560.67392013
590Ames Centro Polidiagnostico StrumentalenonoItalyHealth284.5%56.7%14.503.77731979
591Air InnovationyesnoItalyConstruction284.0%56.6%2.380.62202014
592PCF GroupnonoPolandGames industry282.5%56.4%10.982.931862007
593Elettronsea SocCoopnonoItalyTechnology281.6%56.3%3.881.02272015
594FTAPI SoftwarenonoGermanyTechnology281.5%56.3%3.570.94402011
595DeltamednonoRomaniaAutomobiles281.3%56.2%33.598.81581997
596SmartCredit (SmartSearch)yesnoUnited KingdomFintech281.1%56.2%9.192.94782005
597KAIZEN SOLUTIONSnonoFranceManagement Consulting280.4%56.1%11.032.901162013
598Blue OrangenonoFranceGames industry279.8%56.0%5.421.43222005
599Movetia DigitalyesyesSpainFintech279.7%56.0%6.461.70902011
600LiberisnoyesUnited KingdomFintech279.5%56.0%23.797.641032007
601OpteamisnonoFranceTechnology278.2%55.8%8.192.17192010
602Meblobranie.plnonoPolandEcommerce277.7%55.7%9.792.64212011
603Traventia (Youbid)noyesSpainTravel & Leisure277.6%55.7%21.975.82222013
604Weller MediaencyyesnoUnited KingdomSales & Marketing277.3%55.7%4.621.49422013
605G5 EntertainmentyesyesSwedenGames industry277.2%55.7%141.2841.074902001
606Digital AngelsyesnoItalySales & Marketing276.8%55.6%4.831.28142007
607MansuttinonoItalyInsurance276.4%55.5%22.185.89481987
608Bar BanquetingnonoItalySupport Services275.7%55.5%7.001.86982006
609ProfixSystemleasingyesyesGermanyAutomobiles275.7%55.5%16.374.3682008
610AbleneoovenskononoSlovakiaTechnology275.0%55.4%3.000.80402013
611Autohaus StallknechtnonoGermanyAutomobiles273.9%55.2%2.050.5541997
612Pluris InvestmentsnonoPortugalTravel & Leisure272.8%55.1%123.6333.164312008
613CaffeinayesyesItalyAdvertising272.7%55.0%6.041.621092010
614Alda CastillanonoSpainTravel & Leisure272.3%55.0%2.130.57452014
615Maisons à VivrenonoFranceConstruction272.3%55.0%2.230.6052008
616Grupa TENSEyesyesPolandAdvertising271.8%54.9%3.200.881032011
617J. Toldos Reciclajes ManchegosnonoSpainWaste management & recycling271.7%54.9%2.320.62202013
618AccediayesnoBulgariaTechnology271.4%54.9%6.641.791172012
619Automotive Broker ServicesnonoItalyAutomobiles271.4%54.9%2.870.7732014
620TecnicarnonoItalyAutomobiles271.2%54.8%1.690.46112015
621Pyynikin käsityöläispanimononoFinlandFood & Beverage270.4%54.7%2.590.70212012
622Lventure GroupyesnoItalyFinancial Services270.3%54.7%3.440.93252013
623NanovononoPolandSales & Marketing270.2%54.7%4.371.20202013
624BerexianonoFranceManagement Consulting269.8%54.6%24.006.49792010
625AddnonoItalyBeauty269.7%54.6%5.591.5182011
626Neoconcept VRDyesnoFranceConstruction269.2%54.6%2.040.5582012
627TenderHutyesyesPolandTechnology269.2%54.6%5.581.542302010
628Lupus Fabryka MeblinonoPolandPersonal & Household Goods268.6%54.5%10.252.831172012
629VeriTreffnonoGermanySupport Services268.0%54.4%9.202.50112012
630BidtheatreyesnoSwedenTechnology267.5%54.3%10.993.2872012
631Ethic TechnologynoyesFranceManagement Consulting267.4%54.3%4.241.1532012
632Likemore ItaliayesnoItalyFood & Beverage267.3%54.3%5.881.60172012
633B & K Solare ZukunftnonoGermanyEnergy266.8%54.2%2.900.79132012
634Zimmerei Peter StocknonoGermanyConstruction266.3%54.1%2.740.75242011
635best ityesyesGermanyConstruction266.0%54.1%5.491.50622000
636AUTOMOBILES GEROSSIERnonoFranceAutomobiles265.8%54.1%7.291.9991998
637RennovanoyesFinlandConstruction265.0%54.0%2.950.81182010
638Görges NaturprodukteyesnoGermanyHealth264.6%53.9%10.542.89751996
639Corvia (Ticketer)nonoUnited KingdomTechnology264.0%53.8%16.605.40612009
640Natural User Interface Technologies (Nuiteq)nonoSwedenTechnology263.8%53.8%2.030.61132007
641HiFutureyesnoItalyTechnology263.5%53.8%3.590.99352013
642TemerayesnoItalyTechnology262.7%53.6%12.713.50582009
643hajoonayesyesGermanyHealth262.4%53.6%7.382.04182013
644CA.TT.IVA.nonoItalyTransport261.8%53.5%5.601.552752014
64511 bit studiosnonoPolandGames industry261.6%53.5%19.275.431052009
646MinderestnonoSpainTechnology260.4%53.3%2.010.56322012
647ibz Ingenieurbüro ZeisignonoGermanyConstruction257.6%52.9%3.831.07231996
648Clair GroupnonoFranceAerospace & Defence257.4%52.9%21.976.15642004
649EsospheranonoItalyTechnology256.8%52.8%1.640.46142014
650SiprolnonoItalyIndustrial Goods256.3%52.7%3.050.8622005
651Sassi EditoreyesnoItalyMedia255.6%52.6%5.641.59102006
652TrapizzinoyesnoItalyRestaurants255.3%52.6%4.911.38882013
653NatuvionyesnoGermanySupport Services255.2%52.6%18.235.13782014
654Formind ConsultingnonoFranceManagement Consulting255.2%52.6%10.302.90902010
655Ashworth & ParkeryesyesUnited KingdomEcommerce255.0%52.6%152.6351.754642005
656HostersinonoPolandTechnology254.7%52.5%1.890.54232007
657MEBAGnoyesGermanyConstruction254.6%52.5%9.612.71252009
658Perrigot & Ressicaud EtablissementnonoFranceConstruction254.5%52.5%3.340.9442010
659OsmiiyesnoUnited KingdomSupport Services254.2%52.4%4.371.48192011
660Emilia FoodsyesnoItalyFood & Beverage254.1%52.4%13.723.87172013
661ILP marketnonoLatviaRetail253.0%52.3%9.582.711452013
662AicrovnonoSpainIndustrial Goods252.4%52.2%4.181.19282006
663Laboratorio di Analisi Veterinarie La ValloneayesyesItalyHealth252.1%52.1%3.971.13232009
664F.H. Wheel Center (Premio Reifen und Autoservice)yesyesGermanyAutomobiles251.5%52.0%10.062.86342012
665London Chemicals & ResourcesnonoUnited KingdomChemicals251.0%52.0%30.038.9572005
666TransCure bioServicesnonoFrancePharmaceuticals250.5%51.9%2.900.83252012
667DoITLeannonoPortugalTechnology250.2%51.9%5.001.43532009
668Optogama*nonoLithuaniaTechnology250.2%51.9%2.220.64142015
669leguanoyesnoGermanyRetail249.4%51.7%29.008.303782009
670DCD TrainingnonoGermanyManagement Consulting249.3%51.7%5.821.67272004
671LB Elektro- und VerkehrsanlagenbaunonoGermanyIndustrial Goods249.2%51.7%16.004.58502006
672Sport Nutrition Trading InternacionalnoyesSpainFood & Beverage249.1%51.7%7.152.0512013
673JustPark ParkingnonoUnited KingdomTechnology248.5%51.6%5.982.05632006
674Invibes advertisingyesnoBelgiumAdvertising248.3%51.6%6.081.74702011
675Envinergy TransactionsnonoFranceEnergy248.3%51.6%4.711.35162010
676Information Sharing CompanynonoItalyTechnology248.2%51.6%4.831.39502007
677SIA Hanza LinenonoLatviaFood & Beverage247.9%51.5%1.680.4832015
678JSC Intermodal Container ServicenonoLithuaniaTransport247.1%51.4%5.901.70232009
679PoTec VertriebsyesyesGermanyEcommerce247.0%51.4%7.722.22272009
680UpSlidenonoFranceTechnology246.9%51.4%4.261.23222013
681Attachment LondonnonoUnited KingdomAdvertising246.7%51.3%2.941.0352015
682Biosite SystemsnonoUnited KingdomConstruction246.6%51.3%11.013.731652010
683Golden Gates TechnologiemetallenonoGermanyRetail246.4%51.3%3.090.8922011
684Les Brasseurs SavoyardsnonoFranceFood & Beverage245.4%51.2%3.190.92162014
685Accolade HoldingyesnoCzech RepublicProperty245.3%51.1%43.6811.833502010
686Anthesis Consulting GroupyesyesUnited KingdomManagement Consulting243.9%50.9%31.5011.162222013
687Selenium MédicalnoyesFranceHealh243.7%50.9%9.792.85902009
688Carreau ConceptnonoFranceRetail243.4%50.9%4.481.3182011
689ReparononoItalyFood & Beverage243.0%50.8%9.322.7221999
690PorcamoyesyesItalyEcommerce242.3%50.7%4.181.22112014
691RumbanonoItalyRetail241.9%50.6%3.891.1452000
692Studio Schiattarella AssociatinonoItalyArchitecture241.4%50.6%5.081.4922008
693EcomedicanonoItalyHealth241.1%50.5%2.180.64192003
6943CyesnoItalyAutomobiles240.5%50.4%13.103.85151979
695Mount Street GroupnonoUnited KingdomFinancial Services240.4%50.4%32.2411.541282012
696Elettro TLCyesnoItalyTelecoms240.0%50.4%8.502.50902014
697IS Clean Air ItalianonoItalyTechnology240.0%50.4%1.700.50142015
698Strong Recruitment GroupyesnoUnited KingdomSupport Services239.8%50.3%10.993.93242011
699FilobluyesyesItalyManagement Consulting239.3%50.3%28.308.341502009
700UAB Integre TransnonoLithuaniaTransport239.3%50.3%46.8613.811072008
701Treasury Intelligences SolutionsyesyesGermanySupport Services239.2%50.2%8.702.561352010
702E3D-OnlinenonoUnited KingdomIndustrial Goods238.6%50.2%7.842.76412013
703Symphony SolutionsnonoNetherlandsTechnology238.3%50.1%16.824.975142002
704La Vida EuropenonoUnited KingdomSupport Services238.2%50.1%2.710.9882005
705MazeMapnonoNorwayTechnology237.9%50.1%1.960.58312013
706PL Sp. z o.o.nonoPolandRetail237.0%49.9%4.711.42152010
707Enloc EnergyyesyesGermanyEnergy236.5%49.8%12.313.66122009
708TecnoprogettiyesnoItalyConstruction236.4%49.8%8.402.50202001
709ThomasnonoGermanyConstruction236.2%49.8%6.391.90502007
710EllemodayesyesItalyEcommerce236.1%49.8%5.501.6472012
711SolwitnonoPolandTechnology235.7%49.7%9.292.822962011
712GENOKE TradingnonoEstoniaSales & Marketing235.7%49.7%3.561.0652015
713507nonoSloveniaInteriors235.6%49.7%5.021.50162004
714Clone Media TechnologynonoUnited KingdomSales & Marketing235.4%49.7%3.931.3672007
715JURA DIREKTnonoGermanyTechnology235.3%49.7%3.050.91252012
716seal MedianonoGermanyTechnology235.1%49.6%2.100.63152005
717DigitalmindyesnoItalyAdvertising235.1%49.6%4.431.32182012
718Bureau Gestion Conseil 31nonoFranceSupport Services234.4%49.5%2.220.66432008
719Drukarnia piga.plnonoPolandEcommerce234.0%49.5%2.330.71202014
720One 77 MortgagesnonoUnited KingdomFinancial Services233.9%49.5%2.340.86322011
721Capitalcom EventsnonoFranceMedia233.9%49.5%4.861.4652010
722Traktech Construccions MecàniquesyesnoSpainIndustrial Goods233.6%49.4%2.910.87182010
723Ashwoods LightfootnonoUnited KingdomTechnology233.4%49.4%3.701.35632013
724White & FluffynonoGermanyChemicals233.3%49.4%4.001.20422012
725Agon SystemsnonoUnited KingdomSupport Services233.1%49.3%7.222.58162008
726Impax Asset ManagementnonoUnited KingdomFinancial Services233.0%49.3%74.2126.541371998
727EURONICS XXL MöskernonoGermanyRetail232.8%49.3%24.687.42292012
728Hair Gallery StoreyesnoItalyEcommerce232.3%49.2%11.513.4712014
729MetsysyesyesFranceTechnology232.0%49.2%27.648.331922011
730Cantab Research (Speechmatics)nonoUnited KingdomTechnology231.9%49.2%3.161.16522006
731Finanzchef24yesnoGermanyFinancial Services231.8%49.2%4.381.32562012
732Stadtkiosk Julius FrillingyesyesGermanyRetail231.7%49.1%5.511.66552013
733Ghilardi SelezioniyesyesItalyFood & Beverage231.5%49.1%2.960.8952011
734TailoradioyesnoItalyTechnology231.5%49.1%2.320.70132004
735Laca TradeyesnoItalyBeauty231.2%49.1%13.374.0462013
736EvisononoItalyEnergy230.4%48.9%34.3010.38242012
737CAMPING-CAR PARKyesnoFranceTravel & Leisure229.6%48.8%4.551.38352011
738Passion for PeoplenonoGermanySupport Services229.4%48.8%1.820.55172012
739INFRAMETnonoFranceTelecoms229.4%48.8%12.533.80311996
740BcarnonoItalyAutomobiles229.1%48.7%12.033.6652009
741Rgm CommercialenonoItalyIndustrial Goods229.1%48.7%2.040.6222012
742Riccardo RetailyesyesGermanyRetail228.6%48.7%23.007.00952013
743J-LabsnonoPolandTechnology228.4%48.6%12.423.782842010
744General ServiceyesnoItalyIndustrial Goods227.3%48.5%3.180.97232012
745Semarah Hotel ManagementnonoLatviaTravel & Leisure226.9%48.4%12.153.722922012
746LCA DISTRIBUTIONnonoFranceRetail226.7%48.4%28.918.85322013
747SanteriayesnoItalyTravel & Leisure226.6%48.4%3.090.94742010
748Mifarma Tienda OnlinenoyesSpainEcommerce226.0%48.3%31.339.61n/a2011
749Proyectos HecasercononoSpainConstruction225.6%48.2%5.211.60502009
750IBOTECHyesyesGermanyTransport225.5%48.2%22.006.761002007
751GIA GROUPnonoSpainConstruction225.1%48.1%36.8811.35512005
752NEXUS Netsoft GroupnonoGermanyTechnology225.0%48.1%7.802.40852003
753rankingCoachyesnoGermanySales & Marketing224.1%48.0%5.781.78652012
754FIAS Fabbrica Italiana Aromi SpecialinonoItalyChemicals223.5%47.9%5.721.77131968
755Bergmann & SteffennonoGermanyIndustrial Goods223.2%47.8%14.834.59661986
756KX CONCEPTnonoFranceRetail222.8%47.8%2.090.6512008
757EMT Edelmetalltechnik*nonoGermanyPrecious metals222.2%47.7%2.960.9242015
758Canadian School Of MilanyesnoItalyEducation221.9%47.7%3.180.99302004
759Plimsoll ProductionsyesnoUnited KingdomMedia221.6%47.6%21.988.091022013
760Scalia GroupyesnoItalyRetail221.4%47.6%3.160.98251996
761S.E.I.M.A.nonoItalyConstruction221.3%47.6%2.990.93151943
762Contis GroupyesyesUnited KingdomFintech221.2%47.5%16.126.041232008
763Umeå Release FinansnonoSwedenFinancial Services221.1%47.5%48.9116.89292013
764Prios PersonalnonoGermanySupport Services221.0%47.5%9.663.012452012
765Biophorum Operations GroupnonoUnited KingdomPharmaceuticals220.8%47.5%7.582.88122009
7667LayersyesyesItalyTechnology220.7%47.5%5.851.82162012
767Naava GroupnonoFinlandHealth220.4%47.4%3.221.00462011
768AdHunternonoUnited KingdomTechnology220.2%47.4%16.916.22672011
769Global SisteminonoItalyConstruction219.7%47.3%2.510.78362010
770CRESTANEVADAyesyesSpainAutomobiles219.7%47.3%8.612.69182012
771Grizzly New MarketingnonoNetherlandsSales & Marketing219.6%47.3%6.552.05912001
772Iris Soc. Cooperativa SocialeyesnoItalySupport Services219.6%47.3%2.840.89462001
773Ballian TechnikinonoGreeceConstruction218.6%47.1%29.519.26622002
774Utopia LabyesyesItalyManagement Consulting218.3%47.1%3.010.95192008
775Le PaniernonoItalyFashion218.0%47.1%1.650.52182015
776Krotrans LogisticsnonoPolandTransport217.9%47.0%32.3110.36602006
777Integration AlphanonoSwitzerlandFintech217.4%47.0%4.341.43542014
778FlexiLivrenonoFranceMedia216.7%46.9%1.850.5842013
779Automotives KeimnonoGermanyAutomobiles216.2%46.8%6.642.1052015
780AlexmafueryesnoSpainConstruction215.8%46.7%2.850.90282003
781Yogurt FactoryyesyesFranceFood & Beverage215.2%46.6%3.961.26802012
782Prime Global Medical CommunicationsnonoUnited KingdomPharmaceuticals214.8%46.6%21.678.331731997
783Just Eat**noyesUnited KingdomEcommerce214.8%46.6%880.81340.9932902001
784ClearabeeyesyesUnited KingdomWaste management & recycling214.6%46.5%13.805.351792012
785Internet RepúblicanonoSpainSales & Marketing214.5%46.5%4.131.31492011
786Brausturm BierverlagyesnoGermanyFood & Beverage214.3%46.5%2.300.73102014
787BrechtnonoFranceAutomobiles213.9%46.4%1.690.54n/a2007
788Crown Agents BanknonoUnited KingdomFintech213.9%46.4%25.9010.061211989
789Aspens ServicesyesyesUnited KingdomFood & Beverage213.7%46.4%56.3621.4421722008
790SHARPTEAMnonoFranceSupport Services213.7%46.4%2.900.92702010
791ASH SzoftverháznonoHungaryTechnology213.5%46.4%3.291.08202012
792Enghofer Koch ConsultingyesnoGermanyManagement Consulting213.2%46.3%5.021.60252014
793TMCnonoGermanyRetail213.2%46.3%4.491.4432008
794Future MindnonoPolandTechnology212.9%46.3%1.720.56382008
795Isol SistemyesnoItalyConstruction212.6%46.2%7.132.2862011
796MondecononoCzech RepublicWaste management & recycling212.6%46.2%1.640.4972012
797Vetrocar & BusyesnoItalyAutomobiles212.5%46.2%25.298.09582008
798Aptitude Software GroupnonoUnited KingdomTechnology212.5%46.2%59.0723.043011981
799S&G SolarnonoBulgariaEnergy212.4%46.2%2.220.71182014
800FamosnonoPolandTransport212.1%46.1%8.522.78682013
801Abotoa (SKYPRO)nonoPortugalFashion212.0%46.1%4.651.49142004
802Kimble ApplicationsyesnoUnited KingdomTechnology210.7%45.9%13.765.401032010
803Furlan RetailyesnoItalyProperty210.5%45.9%2.810.9012013
804Delville ManagementnonoFranceManagement Consulting210.2%45.8%17.415.61262010
805Tannico e WineplatformnonoItalyEcommerce210.1%45.8%15.034.85262011
806ACANTHE CONSEILyesnoFranceSupport Services209.8%45.8%4.811.55302013
807TorMec AmbrosiyesnoItalyIndustrial Goods209.5%45.7%13.004.20521990
808Full Service Soc. CoopnonoItalyConstruction209.5%45.7%2.230.72202014
809DISTRIB ETIKyesnoFranceRetail209.3%45.7%2.800.91102010
810Link SoluzioniyesnoItalyFinancial Services208.8%45.6%1.900.6282003
811RSM-BikenonoGermanyEcommerce208.8%45.6%2.490.8182003
812DESTRUCTION GAILLON AUTOMOBILE DGAnonoFranceWaste management & recycling208.7%45.6%3.821.2492012
813Opisto (SACEO)yesnoFranceAutomobiles208.6%45.6%2.710.88202010
814AutostorenonoNorwayTechnology207.6%45.4%121.9142.552931995
815iBanFirstnonoBelgiumFintech207.1%45.4%4.301.40542012
816GNIOTPOL TrailersnonoPolandAutomobiles206.5%45.3%19.136.362101989
817Exclaimer GroupnonoUnited KingdomTechnology206.3%45.2%13.855.39682001
818Cloudfm Integrated ServicesnonoUnited KingdomSupport Services206.3%45.2%64.2024.611642010
8194net TechnologiesnonoUnited KingdomTelecoms205.8%45.1%22.048.72682005
820NorthwaveyesyesNetherlandsCyber Security205.7%45.1%6.412.10612006
821ETSnoyesItalyConstruction205.2%45.1%5.411.77222005
822LT Metal PartnersnonoLithuaniaIndustrial Goods205.1%45.0%5.691.86132013
823ConstaffnonoGermanyTechnology204.8%45.0%19.646.44552010
824Des CompositesnonoItalySupport Services204.7%45.0%1.770.58162014
825PCM Granitos MolduradosnonoSpainIndustrial Goods204.6%45.0%2.050.67331992
826CodedosenoyesPolandTechnology204.4%44.9%1.580.53302013
827Smart AdServeryesyesFranceTechnology204.2%44.9%92.7930.501802001
828bitgripnonoGermanyTechnology203.9%44.8%2.820.93292014
829Place to Be MedianonoFranceMedia203.2%44.7%4.201.3992009
830S.C CarcovernonoRomaniaTransport203.1%44.7%3.531.22612004
831Swirrl ITnonoUnited KingdomTechnology203.0%44.7%1.500.60112008
832Cloud Technology SolutionsnonoUnited KingdomTechnology202.6%44.6%29.6311.791232008
833ArtosyesyesGermanyFood & Beverage202.5%44.6%8.822.9282010
834ECOLOG innovationyesnoFranceIndustrial Goods202.3%44.6%3.091.02162012
835CobapharmayesnoSpainPharmaceuticals202.2%44.6%4.301.4252011
836Capsicum Reinsurance BrokersnonoUnited KingdomInsurance201.9%44.5%54.9222.171422013
837Bentley InnoMednonoGermanyHealth201.9%44.5%30.179.991202009
838ioon TechnologiesnonoSpainTechnology201.7%44.5%3.611.20822014
839Freepik CompanyyesyesSpainTechnology201.2%44.4%17.065.661182012
840GROUPE QUINTÉSENSyesyesFranceFinancial Services200.4%44.3%24.898.28292009
841Ad's up ConsultingnoyesFranceMedia200.0%44.2%6.002.00482012
842Pure GamingnonoFranceRetail199.8%44.2%2.920.9712012
843Vilageo.comnonoFranceProperty199.6%44.2%2.130.71322013
844SIAN WholesaleyesnoUnited KingdomPersonal & Household Goods199.3%44.1%46.0018.73302003
845SoftechnonoRomaniaTechnology199.1%44.1%3.321.16881998
846UAB HostingernonoLithuaniaTechnology198.9%44.0%12.164.073002004
847Shopper Media GroupnonoUnited KingdomSales & Marketing198.5%44.0%34.8113.891002008
848GLASS EXPRESSnonoFranceAutomobiles198.5%44.0%3.841.29272013
849Rivers Finance GroupyesyesUnited KingdomFinancial Services198.2%43.9%4.401.78132002
850Brightblue ConsultingnonoUnited KingdomTechnology197.6%43.8%3.411.36262012
851VerksýnnonoIcelandConstruction197.3%43.8%1.650.56152006
852Solaris YachtsnonoItalyIndustrial Goods197.2%43.8%33.8011.37971974
853Mason AdvisoryyesnoUnited KingdomManagement Consulting197.1%43.8%12.455.09382014
854WebmediaRMnonoFranceMedia196.9%43.7%5.982.01302014
855AmidoyesyesUnited KingdomTechnology196.5%43.7%18.527.521002010
856Richmond GroupnonoUnited KingdomFinancial Services196.1%43.6%357.76145.434922004
857Pentland PropertiesnonoUnited KingdomProperty196.0%43.6%9.784.0352007
858AV ProgresnonoSloveniaRetail196.0%43.6%3.791.2822014
859La Parisienne AssurancesnonoFranceInsurance194.5%43.3%311.69105.85831900
860WSI (Xceptor)nonoUnited KingdomTechnology194.1%43.3%17.016.791082003
861ADNPyesnoGermanySupport Services193.7%43.2%4.441.51352013
862GiglioComyesyesItalyEcommerce193.4%43.2%13.214.50352007
863ALGyesyesFranceTechnology193.1%43.1%5.541.89642010
864Mashfrog GroupnonoItalyTechnology192.9%43.1%19.656.713021999
865Hydroflex GroupnonoGermanySupport Services192.6%43.0%6.972.38222008
866heyconnectnonoGermanyEcommerce192.3%43.0%7.602.60502012
867EcoslopsnonoFranceEnergy192.3%43.0%7.542.58502009
868InreteyesyesItalyManagement Consulting192.2%43.0%4.551.56142010
869Ve. Ma. Soc. Coop. Di ServiziyesnoItalyAdvertising192.2%43.0%2.730.93802014
870ARCADIA InvestmentyesnoGermanyProperty192.1%42.9%3.781.29302012
871GaraudenonoFranceRetail191.7%42.9%8.702.9841996
872DMR GroupnonoPolandChemicals191.2%42.8%2.340.8082013
873DTS MaschinenbauyesnoGermanyIndustrial Goods190.9%42.8%6.402.20622012
874EyeSpecyesnoGermanyTechnology190.4%42.7%2.000.69182012
875SERRURERIE MÉTALLERIE SERVICE MAINTENANCE INDUSTRIELLEnonoFranceIndustrial Goods190.3%42.6%2.050.71132011
876Nord Est ElevatorinonoItalyIndustrial Goods190.3%42.6%2.360.81102011
877Time SquarenonoItalyFashion189.9%42.6%1.510.5282011
878SiteimprovenonoDenmarkTechnology189.3%42.5%32.0911.805202003
879PlastorenonoItalyRetail188.8%42.4%4.421.5332014
880KERRIS GroupnonoPolandAdvertising188.7%42.4%1.660.58352012
881SoftelligencenonoRomaniaTechnology188.7%42.4%5.742.08842006
882Terre et Lac ConseilnonoFranceManagement Consulting188.6%42.4%1.690.5992012
883HEXAWINnonoFranceTechnology188.5%42.4%1.750.61242013
884Cuinatur ActivayesnoSpainRestaurants188.3%42.3%3.091.071362003
885AlpitronicnonoItalyIndustrial Goods188.3%42.3%8.072.80462009
886Hartford Care GroupnonoUnited KingdomHealth188.2%42.3%23.9510.006162014
887CD ElektromontagennonoGermanyConstruction188.2%42.3%4.581.59602006
888Pitchup.comyesyesUnited KingdomTravel & Leisure188.0%42.3%3.791.58102008
889Multimoto Motor PortugalnonoPortugalAutomobiles188.0%42.3%2.620.91611990
890Rak & Spa ServicesyesnoFranceAgricultural Commodities187.7%42.2%5.331.8512008
891Mind7 ConsultingnonoFranceManagement Consulting187.3%42.2%4.211.47452011
892DgsnonoItalyIndustrial Goods187.1%42.1%2.370.83162014
893ProgettoyesnoItalyInteriors187.1%42.1%5.291.84162012
894We TechnonoItalyTechnology187.0%42.1%3.331.16202014
895Continental Wood Faipari Szolgáltató és KereskedelminonoHungaryIndustrial Goods186.9%42.1%2.060.7481996
896TREMAKnonoCroatiaIndustrial Goods186.7%42.1%11.593.94692012
897HUNDT CONSULTyesyesGermanyProperty186.4%42.0%5.902.06722003
898iadnonoFranceProperty186.3%42.0%224.9378.552282008
899GEOSATnonoFranceSupport Services186.3%42.0%13.384.682122000
900Redshift ConsultingyesnoPortugalCyber Security185.6%41.9%1.690.59142010
901Communicate TechnologyyesyesUnited KingdomTechnology185.5%41.9%3.911.67292011
9023CS Holdings PlcnonoUnited KingdomLaw185.3%41.8%2.831.17282012
903HensingyesyesGermanyIndustrial Goods185.1%41.8%6.022.11232014
904ExplicatisnonoGermanyTechnology184.6%41.7%3.911.37581999
905Soluzioni Prodotti SisteminonoItalyTechnology184.3%41.7%6.422.26902009
906Mogo FinancenonoLatviaFinancial Services184.2%41.6%54.0019.006502012
907PRODITHERMnonoFranceConstruction184.1%41.6%10.703.77451998
908Nau SecuritiesnonoUnited KingdomFinancial Services183.8%41.6%2.371.02102011
909TiamanonoSloveniaAgricultural Commodities183.7%41.6%2.630.9342013
910meta4lognonoGermanyTransport183.6%41.5%24.538.65352014
911Atheneum PartnersyesnoGermanySupport Services183.2%41.5%16.065.671802010
912ANT PersonalservicenonoGermanySupport Services183.2%41.5%6.002.121182011
913GrindnonoUnited KingdomRestaurants183.1%41.5%12.125.111962011
914Delta CapitanoyesUnited KingdomFinancial Services183.0%41.5%16.046.911702014
915Marlin GreenyesnoUnited KingdomSupport Services182.9%41.4%30.3212.70392010
916Urban TPnonoFranceConstruction182.8%41.4%3.521.24182014
917PROPULSE ITnonoFranceSupport Services182.8%41.4%3.401.20n/a2014
918GAC TECHNOLOGYnonoFranceTechnology182.1%41.3%4.051.44n/a2007
919SellsyyesyesFranceTechnology181.9%41.3%4.591.63692009
920SaceenonoItalySupport Services181.9%41.3%1.990.7062011
921iComnonoItalyTelecoms181.8%41.2%3.001.07322011
922City MotorsyesnoItalyAutomobiles181.7%41.2%30.6810.89271998
923ALLESklarDRUCKyesnoGermanyIndustrial Goods181.5%41.2%3.181.13402012
924gevekomnoyesGermanySupport Services181.2%41.1%21.627.697822006
925ZEBRA SYSTEMSnonoCzech RepublicCyber Security180.9%41.1%4.631.57151993
926GS StaryesyesGermanyTravel & Leisure180.7%41.1%27.459.781142012
927Società E SaluteyesyesItalyHealth180.7%41.1%30.7410.951882009
928TechnoworldnonoUnited KingdomTechnology180.2%41.0%36.8415.66131995
929Clôture ARESyesnoFranceRetail180.2%41.0%2.500.8962011
930Sticker TransportenonoGermanyTransport179.5%40.9%3.821.37942012
931Next ConsultyesnoBulgariaManagement Consulting179.3%40.8%2.170.78362010
932Industrieleasing DeutschlandnonoGermanyFinancial Services178.8%40.8%9.013.2332014
933Rhein Main RohstoffenonoGermanyWaste management & recycling178.8%40.7%130.0646.65542015
934Warner Land SurveysnonoUnited KingdomConstruction178.1%40.6%11.044.66511994
935The Orange Square CompanynonoUnited KingdomRetail178.1%40.6%31.2213.061821991
936Be-CloudyesyesFranceSupport Services177.4%40.5%5.552.00n/a2012
937Utelize CommunicationsnonoUnited KingdomTelecoms177.0%40.4%2.791.23162010
938ZAC PersonalserviceyesnoGermanySupport Services176.9%40.4%5.351.932212013
939PortSwiggernonoUnited KingdomCyber Security176.5%40.4%11.164.84292008
940PhinC DevelopmentnonoFrancePharmaceuticals176.3%40.3%2.740.9982008
941LuxonyesnoPolandTechnology176.0%40.3%6.792.51602008
942MusterknabennonoGermanySupport Services176.0%40.3%7.622.761992012
943Bambino MiononoUnited KingdomRetail175.5%40.2%6.022.64471997
944RiePharmyesnoGermanyChemicals175.3%40.1%33.2412.07242012
945TakistonyesnoItalyFashion175.3%40.1%3.381.2361997
946ReddicoyesnoUnited KingdomSales & Marketing175.3%40.1%2.040.91192012
947Kendal NutricarenonoUnited KingdomFood & Beverage175.1%40.1%23.6410.351352015
948GROUPE SGPnonoFranceSupport Services175.0%40.1%19.387.055592005
949Subansamble AutononoRomaniaAutomobiles174.3%40.0%39.8515.214781991
950Materia PrimayesnoItalySupport Services174.0%39.9%3.351.2262012
951KS BauchemienonoGermanyChemicals173.5%39.8%1.740.6442007
952WebrankingyesnoItalyAdvertising173.4%39.8%18.386.72851998
953bgm express logistiknonoGermanyTransport173.0%39.8%24.308.90672008
954Ebury Partners UKnoyesUnited KingdomFintech172.5%39.7%72.9531.958002009
955AresnonoGermanyInteriors172.5%39.7%4.801.76542013
956VisiConsult X-ray Systems & SolutionsyesyesGermanyIndustrial Goods172.4%39.7%15.935.85681996
957Impresa PercassiyesnoItalyConstruction172.1%39.6%66.6224.48681963
958VO2 GroupnoyesFranceManagement Consulting172.0%39.6%20.407.502002011
959PLAZA HotelgroupnonoGermanyTravel & Leisure171.9%39.6%86.3031.7412002002
960Iqm SelezionenonoItalySupport Services171.6%39.5%1.520.56112005
961BuyingPeersyesyesFranceSupport Services171.5%39.5%12.234.511102012
962Egress Software TechnologynonoUnited KingdomCyber Security171.3%39.5%13.275.961742007
963H. Wiebusch BauunternehmenyesnoGermanyConstruction171.1%39.4%7.762.86402010
964Krysos (Oregold)noyesItalyPrecious metals171.0%39.4%31.9611.7962011
965Cream TeamnonoGreeceBeauty170.9%39.4%11.684.311562000
966WitoyesyesFranceConstruction170.5%39.3%4.351.61452010
967Seingim Global ServicenonoItalyConstruction170.4%39.3%5.251.94751999
968StaffyesnoItalySupport Services170.4%39.3%141.6352.38982012
969Strategic Management PartnersnonoItalyManagement Consulting170.2%39.3%5.391.99472000
970Sistemas Informáticos de Negocio (SIDN)yesnoSpainAdvertising170.2%39.3%2.010.74682005
971Werbung & Design SocheryesnoGermanySales & Marketing170.1%39.3%3.961.4771995
972CAFE DU CYCLISTEyesnoFranceRetail170.0%39.2%3.391.26162009
973Sanitär LeitermannnonoGermanyConstruction169.9%39.2%14.425.34232006
974BeghininonoItalyAutomobiles169.8%39.2%2.320.86172015
975N. SchweglernonoGermanyConstruction169.6%39.2%6.202.30252009
976blau direktyesyesGermanyFinancial Services169.5%39.2%47.4017.59882000
977Smart Design 2006nonoBulgariaIndustrial Goods169.1%39.1%2.851.06432006
9782 RingnonoSlovakiaTechnology169.1%39.1%3.411.27192001
979Jones Knowles RitchienonoUnited KingdomSales & Marketing168.9%39.1%45.9120.812581996
980TEAMINSIDE GROUPnonoFranceSupport Services168.7%39.0%20.427.601432011
981HPP (HYDRO POWER PLANT)nonoFranceEnergy168.5%39.0%5.902.20122011
982FioulReducyesyesFranceRetail168.4%39.0%26.249.78142012
983ZoomicinonoFranceRetail168.1%38.9%25.739.60172000
984Arma PartnersnonoUnited KingdomFinancial Services167.6%38.8%52.1323.45752004
985ViscoTecnonoGermanyIndustrial Goods167.4%38.8%43.0016.081701997
986IMMO9yesnoFranceProperty167.4%38.8%2.711.01172009
987Grupa 5 ArchitekcinonoPolandArchitecture167.3%38.8%4.481.71501998
988AdarmayesnoUnited KingdomTechnology167.2%38.8%36.8816.821712009
989SCOP Maisons DREANnonoFranceConstruction167.2%38.8%7.472.80142014
990Trasporti Cantisani Di Cantisani & CnonoItalyTransport166.6%38.7%1.890.71192012
991Mb RanrestanonoLithuaniaConstruction166.4%38.6%1.850.69212013
992V-Inox Outlet*nonoHungaryRetail166.4%38.6%5.702.14112015
993Axmann Heizung - SanitärnonoGermanyConstruction166.3%38.6%2.600.97162007
994DeeperyesnoLithuaniaTechnology166.3%38.6%9.633.61622012
995Done Deliveries Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością spółka komandytowanonoPolandTransport165.8%38.5%17.396.671102002
996EnogianonoFranceEnergy165.7%38.5%2.230.84362009
997Spes Ingenieria Y ConstruccionnonoSpainConstruction165.6%38.5%11.064.1662012
998Consorzio Italiano Strade E AmbienteyesnoItalySupport Services165.5%38.5%4.651.7592009
999SaimexyesnoItalyIndustrial Goods165.1%38.4%2.260.8562002
1000AKKU SYS Akkumulator- und Batterietechnik NordnonoGermanyBatteries164.5%38.3%32.3812.241112008

* Companies marked with an asterisk had less than 12 months of revenue in the 2015 financial year, but it still passed €100,000 revenue.

** Companies marked with a double asterisk have been acquired since the ending of the relevant timeframe.

Methodology

The FT 1000: Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies is a list of the top 1,000 companies in Europe that have achieved the highest percentage growth in revenues between 2015 and 2018.

The ranking of the FT 1000 was created through a complex procedure. Although the search was very extensive, the ranking does not claim to be complete, as some companies did not want to make their figures public or did not participate for other reasons.

The project was advertised online and in print, allowing all eligible companies to register via the websites created by Statista and the Financial Times. In addition, through research in company databases and other public sources Statista has identified tens of thousands of companies in Europe as potential candidates for the FT 1000 ranking. These companies were invited to participate in the competition by post, email and telephone.

The application phase ran from September 2 2019 to December 31 2019. The submitted revenue figures had to be certified by the CFO, CEO or a member of the executive committee of the company.

Criteria for inclusion in the list

To be included in the list of Europe’s fastest growing companies, a company had to meet the following criteria:

• Revenue of at least €100,000 generated in 2015 (or currency value equivalent according to the average of the actual fiscal year).

• Revenue of at least €1.5 million generated in 2018 (or currency value equivalent according to the average of the actual fiscal year).

• The company is independent (the company is not a subsidiary or branch office of any kind).

• The revenue growth between 2015 and 2018 was primarily organic (ie “internally” stimulated)

• If a company is listed on a stock exchange, its share price has not fallen 50% or more since 2018.

Companies from these countries were eligible to participate: Austria, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom.

Calculation of growth rates

The calculation of company growth rates is based on the revenue figures submitted by the companies in the respective national currency. For better comparability in the ranking the revenue figures were converted into euros. The average exchange rate for the financial year indicated by the company was used for this purpose.

The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) was calculated as follows:

((revenue2018 / revenue2015)^(1/3)) - 1 = CAGR

The absolute growth between 2015 and 2018 was calculated as follows:

(revenue2018 / revenue2015) - 1 = Growth rate

Evaluation and quality assurance

All data reported by the companies was processed and checked by Statista. Missing data entries (employee numbers, address data, etc) were researched in detail. Companies that did not fulfil the criteria for inclusion in the ranking were deleted.

The minimum average growth rate required to be included in the ranking this year was 38.4 per cent.

Get alerts on European companies when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)
Explore the Special Report
READ MORE
Top-ranked FT 1000 fintech Blue Motor up for sale
About this Special Report

Now in its fourth year, this ranking of businesses by turnover growth includes disrupters riding high on the latest technological innovation, as well as the web-savvy retailers being lifted by consumer trends

Explore the full 2020 ranking here

See all 9 stories

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this article